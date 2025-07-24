CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 29.2025

NEWS UPDATE JULY 17,2025

Denmark: Updating the positive lists for university graduates and specialists

With effect from July 1, 2025, the positive lists for university graduates and skilled workers were updated. The new positive list for university graduates now includes 190 new job titles (compared to 162previously), while the positive list for skilled workers now includes now 65 job titles (compared to 48previously). The most notable new additions to the positive list for university graduates include the following occupational groups: Heads of finance or logistics departments, hardware developers, film, television and animation designers, business intelligence managers, management consultants, information technology engineers and communications officers. The most notable additions to the positive list for skilled workers include the following occupational groups: Blacksmiths, electricity distributors, service technicians and electronics mechanics. Those removed from the list include information technology support, webmasters, secretaries, financial assistants and welders. The positive lists - which are updated twice a year – for shortage occupations that are eligible for a residence and work permit under the positive list program in Denmark. These changes do not affect current holders of positive list permits, who can renew their permits provided they continue to meet the general renewal conditions, even if their job title may have been removed from the positive list in the meantime.

Dänemark: Aktualisierung der Positivlisten für Hochschulabsolventen und Fachkräfte

Zu den erwähnenswertesten Ergänzungen bei der Positivliste für Fachkräfte gehören die folgenden Berufsgruppen: Schmiede, Elektrizitätsverteiler, Servicetechniker und Elektronikmechaniker. Von der Liste gestrichen wurden unter anderem Informationstechnologie-Support, Webmaster, Sekretärinnen, Finanzassistenten und Schweisser. Die Positivlisten - die zweimal im Jahr aktualisiertwerden - führen Mangelberufe auf, die für eine Aufenthalts- und Arbeitsgenehmigung im Rahmen des Positivlistenprogramms in Dänemark in Frage kommen. Diese Änderungen haben keine Auswirkungen auf die derzeitigen Inhaber von Genehmigungen der Positivliste, die ihre Genehmigungen verlängern können, sofern sie weiterhin die allgemeinen Verlängerungsbedingungen erfüllen, auch wenn ihre Berufsbezeichnung möglicherweise zwischenzeitlich von der Positivliste gestrichen wurde.

Saudi Arabia: Grace period for foreign nationals in irregular status

Saudi Arabia has introduced a grace period until July 26, 2025 for foreign nationals whose visit visa (for business, tourism or family purposes) has already expired. This grace period allows this group of people to convert their current irregular status into a legally correct status and leave the country legally. Affected individuals who wish to convert their stay in Saudi Arabia must submit an application through the Tawasul service on the Ministry of Interior's Absher platform and pay all applicable fees and penalties, including those incurred due to their irregular status.

Saudi Arabien: Schonfrist für ausländische Staatsangehörige mit irregulärem Status

Saudi-Arabien hat eine bis zum 26. Juli 2025 geltende Schonfrist für ausländische Staatsangehörige eingeführt, deren Besuchsvisum (für Geschäfts-, Tourismusoder Familienzwecke) bereits abgelaufen ist. Diese Frist ermöglicht es diesem Personenkreis, den aktuell irregulären Status in einen rechtlich korrekten Statusumzuwandeln und das Land auf legale Weise zu verlassen. Betroffene Personen, die ihren Aufenthalt in Saudi-Arabien umwandeln möchten, müssen einen Antrag über den Tawasul-Service auf der Absher- Plattform des Innenministeriums stellen und alle anfallenden.

