Faster And Efficient Dispute Resolution Reforms

Introduction

The UAE's judicial approach to family matters has undergone a transformative shift with the enactment of Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024, which officially replaces the framework of Federal Law No. 28 of 2005. The new law brings effectiveness in the dispute resolution process while placing the child's best interests first. These changes reduce the time frame spent in the system, giving importance to family stability.

Shortened Arbitration Period

An arbitrator is appointed in the first instance when a marriage reaches a point of "discord",. Under both the old and new laws, the process is designed to prioritize family stability before a final divorce is granted. Arbitrators are appointed when a spouse files for divorce due to harm or prejudice, but the harm is not immediately proven to the court's satisfaction as per Article 72 of the law. The primary reasons for their appointment are to identify the root causes of the prejudice and discordance that make friendly companionship between the spouses impossible, and to make every effort to reconcile the spouses and save the marriage. If reconciliation is impossible, the arbitrators determine which party is at fault and recommend the financial terms of the separation. The new legal framework introduces a significant reduction in the time allotted for divorce arbitration. Article 72 of the new law says that the court is now required to set an arbitration period not exceeding 60 days from the date the arbitrators are appointed. This represents a substantial decrease from the standard set in the previous legislation, where Article 118 (2) permitted an arbitration assignment to last for up to 90 days. This reform is a central component of the initiative to create a streamlined family court in the UAE, aimed at preventing cases from languishing in the system and reducing the emotional burden on the family. A reasoned decision is submitted by arbitrators to the judge, which outlines their efforts and conclusion.

Claims for Extended Custody

The UAE has significantly expanded the legal window for parents to assert their custodial rights, doubling the amount of time parents have to make a claim to protect their interests. According to Article 115(1)(d) of the new law, a parent's right to custody is forfeited only if they fail to claim it for a period exceeding one year from the date they became aware of their right. A critical component of this modernization is the emphasis on judicial flexibility. The legislation right now says that this one-year forfeiture requirement can be disregarded if the child's best interest requires a different outcome. However, under Article 152(3) of the old law, a parent might lose their right to custody if they remained silent and failed to claim it for 6 months without a valid excuse. This shows that the changes introduced by the 2024 enactment make sure that parents are given adequate time so that they are not unfairly denied of their legal rights.

Expedite Court Procedures

The authority of Urgent Matters Court has been significantly increased by Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 to guarantee that legal matters do not interfere with a child's daily life. Article 112(4) provides that any conflict concerning the child's best interests be brought before the summary magistrate, who issues a rapid decision via an "order on petition" while considering the guardian's financial capacity and respecting the mother's educational guardianship. In addition, Article 112 (5) provides an important way to resolve disagreements about a child's education without the delays of a regular trial. While the custodial mother is designated as the educational guardian by default under Article 112 (3), this is not an absolute right. Article 112 (5) serves as the "corrective" mechanism to this. It allows the father or another legal guardian to petition for a transfer of educational guardianship if they can prove that the child's interests require such a change. These provisions collectively aim to protect the child's interest at the same time does not interfere with a child's education or immediate welfare requirements.

Discretionary Family Guidance

Going from a mandatory to a discretionary approach for family guidance in the UAE has made it much easier to proceed to court. Article 16 (1) of the 2005 Law says that a personal status case can't be brought to court until it has been sent to the Family Orientation Committee first. While there were narrow exceptions, such as wills, inheritance, and urgent summary alimony, custody or guardianship cases, most standard divorce and dispute cases were legally blocked from reaching a judge until mediation had been attempted. In order to reduce administrative delays, the 2024 Law shifts this requirement into a discretionary tool for the court. Under Article 8 (1) of the new law, the supervising judge now "may" issue a decision to refer parties to the Family Guidance and Reconciliation Centre only "if deemed beneficial". Judges can now expedite cases directly to trial if it is clear that reconciliation is impossible, avoiding the previous "wait time" required by the mandatory committee phase. The new law explicitly exempts urgent orders regarding alimony, custody, and guardianship that cannot be reconciled from referral to the Family Mediation and Guidance Centre. This ensures that immediate protections for children and financial support are not delayed by a mediation process.

Conclusion

The UAE family court has been effectively transformed into a responsive system as a result of the 2025 reforms. By accelerating the divorce arbitration period to 60 days, doubling the custody claim deadline to one year, and moving to a discretionary family guidance model, the law effectively removes traditional administrative hurdles. Ultimately, by empowering the Magistrate of summary justice to break deadlocks via "orders on petition" for urgent welfare needs, the new law ensures that the judicial process acts as a swift protector of the child's stability rather than a source of prolonged litigation.

