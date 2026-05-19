Can A Parent Travel With A Child Without The Father’s Permission In The UAE?

In the UAE, relocating minors across borders is not seen as a routine choice for parents. It is a legal issue that involves custody rights, parental authority, and judicial oversight. If you try to travel with a child without knowing these things, you could be stopped right away at immigration points or have to go through legal proceedings later.

This blog examines whether a mother may travel with a child without the father’s permission under UAE law, with a distinction between the applicable legal regimes.

Applicable Legal Framework in the UAE

Family matters in the UAE are governed primarily by two legislative regimes:

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status Law

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status Law

Position Under the Civil Personal Status Law (Non-Muslims)

The civil personal status regime signifies a deviation from the traditional custodial framework by implementing a shared parental responsibility paradigm.

The nature of parental power In most cases, custody is shared, unless ordered.

Both parents retain equal legal authority over the child.

There is no automatic presumption of exclusive paternal guardianship. As a result, decisions affecting the child, including international travel and any child travel restrictions in the UAE, are treated as shared parental decisions. One Parent Traveling Alone In principle, neither parent has the right to make unilateral decisions that significantly impact the child if the other parent disagrees. So: A parent can only travel with the child if there are no child travel restrictions or no objections.

or no objections. If the other parent objects, the matter becomes justiciable.

The objecting parent may seek a travel ban or a preventive order. Therefore, while the civil law does not impose a strict requirement of paternal permission, it equally does not permit unilateral relocation or travel in situations that are in dispute. Court Action When there is a disagreement, the court will decide if travel is allowed. The most important thing to consider is what is best for the child, based on factors such as: Purpose and length of trip

Chances of not returning

Current custody arrangements

The child’s welfare and safety The court may give permission with conditions, deny travel, or set up safety measures.

Position Under the Personal Status Law (Muslims)

The 2024 Personal Status Law framework keeps the difference between custody and guardianship, which has a direct effect on travel rights.

Guardianship and Custody The custodian, responsible for daily care

The guardian is responsible for major decisions concerning the child. International travel is treated as a significant legal decision, falling within the sphere of guardianship. Need for Guardian Approval In general: A custodian can’t take the child out of the UAE without the guardian’s permission.

The guardian can ask for a child travel restriction order.

order. These kinds of orders are enforceable through immigration authorities.

This position represents a systematic distribution of parental responsibilities rather than an arbitrary practice.



The Court’s Choice and Exceptions There is no limit. Courts can still let someone travel without the father’s permission if there is a good reason. Where permission is granted: The trip is temporary and well-defined.

There is no risk of permanent relocation.

The trip is in the child’s best interest. Courts may set conditions like financial guarantees or clear deadlines for returns.

Child Travel Restrictions in the UAE

A child travel restriction is a legal measure that keeps a minor from leaving the UAE as a precaution.

Important features:

Either parent can ask for it.

In disagreements, it is often given on a temporary basis.

It can be enforced right away at all UAE ports of exit.

Once the restriction is in place, it works no matter what the custody status is, and it can’t be bypassed without a court order.

Applications for Travel Permission That Are Urgent

If you need to travel right away, you can ask the right court for:

Temporary lifting of a travel ban

One-time travel authorization

Preventive orders allowing travel subject to conditions

Such applications are typically assessed on an expedited basis but require precise legal framing and supporting evidence.

When there is an urgent need for help, child travel disputes need both quick procedures and clear substance. Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri has handled complicated family law cases in the UAE, such as those involving travel bans, custody fights, and emergency court applications. In these kinds of cases, it’s often necessary to carefully follow both the law and court rules.

Conclusion

There is no clear answer to the question of whether a parent can take a child on a trip without the father’s permission in the UAE.

Under the civil personal status regime, parental authority is shared, although unilateral actions are, however, legally contestable.

According to the personal status law, parental permission is still a key requirement for international travel.

In both systems, the court is in charge, and it makes decisions based on what is best for the child. Early legal assessment is important in sensitive situations that involve travel. Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri has handled these kinds of disputes in both court and advisory settings, showing how important it is to have a structured and legally sound approach when parental rights and cross-border movement come together.