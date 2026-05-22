A Dubai court case explores whether a mother's four-year silence on seeking full custody constitutes a legal waiver of her rights, while examining how modern joint custody concepts apply to Muslim families traditionally governed by rigid custodial hierarchies. The ruling addresses critical questions about parental rights, financial obligations, and the best interests of children in Islamic family law.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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Background

The legal saga of the two individuals began as a marital union under Islamic law that resulted in the birth of their son in June 2017. However, the domestic peace was short lived by April 2021, the marital relationship had fractured to the point of a physical separation. The wife alleged that she was forcibly expelled from the marital home and left without financial support for years, while the husband contended that the wife had voluntarily abandoned her domestic duties and her son, who remained primarily in his care. For nearly four years, the parties lived in a state of legal limbo separated but not yet legally divorced during which time a shadow arrangement of informal joint custody emerged, where the mother visited the child on weekends. In 2025, the conflict escalated into a full-scale judicial battle when the wife filed for divorce, custody, and comprehensive back-dated maintenance, while the husband counter-sued for full custody and a declaration of her disobedience. This case eventually forced the Dubai courts to decide whether a mother’s four-year silence on seeking full custody constituted a legal waiver of her rights and how to apply the modern concept of joint custody to a Muslim family traditionally governed by the rigid hierarchy of custodial entitlement.

Court of First Instance

In April 2025, the wife filed a case before the Dubai Primary Court. Her demands were long and included re-establishing her legal status and securing the future of the child.

The court investigated the claims of abandonment and non-support. The wife sought back dated alimony from 2021, housing allowances of AED 150,000, and comprehensive support including a car, a maid, and a laptop for the child. The husband countered that his income was a mere AED 5,000 per month and that he had been the sole provider and caregiver for child during wife's absence. The Court of First Instance looked at the reality of the child’s life over the previous four years. It found that child had lived primarily with his father and paternal grandmother. Since the child was well adjusted in his current environment and the mother had not legally challenged this arrangement for years, the court leaned toward maintaining the status quo.

The Judgment

The court ordered the father to pay AED 1,500 monthly in marital alimony (back-dated to 2023) and AED 600 as a transportation allowance and the continuation of the current marital home arrangement. With regards to the custody the court ruled in favour of the father, granting full custody of the child, while rejecting the mother's claim for custody.

Court of Appeal

Dissatisfied with being denied custody, the wife/mother appealed, while the husband/father appealed to contest the alimony and the "good treatment" order. During these proceedings, a separate judgment finalized their divorce. The Court of Appeal took a revolutionary approach and it observed that for the past four years, the parents had effectively shared the child’s time the mother taking him on weekends and the father during the week. The court found that the mother’s silence was not a waiver of her love but an acceptance of a shared reality. The court identified that the husband had concealed his true income. While he claimed AED 5,000, court investigations revealed he was a partner in a limited liability company. Consequently, the court found him capable of higher support.

Judgment

The Court of decided to modify the custody order to Joint Custody. The child would stay with his father from Friday evening to Sunday evening and with his mother from Sunday evening to Friday evening. Awarded the mother AED 30,000 annually for housing and AED 1,700 monthly for the child's maintenance during her custody periods. Awarded the wife/mother AED 500 monthly as a custody fee.

Court of Cassation

Both parties brought the matter to the Dubai Court of Cassation. The wife sought sole custody and higher maintenance, while husband argued that Joint Custody was a concept foreign to the Islamic Personal Status Law and is limited to civil disputes. The wife alleged that the marriage was still valid and that she had a right to receive the alimony. The Court of Cassation dismissed this as the final judgment that found a legal divorce had taken place. This ended her right to receive marital alimony and medical insurance under the husband's sponsorship after the Iddah period. As for the joint custody for Muslim, the court noted that this was the most critical legal finding. The husband/father claimed that under Islamic Law, custody is allocated in a strict hierarchy (Mother, then Father, then Grandmothers). The Court of Cassation noted that Article 114 of Law No. 41 of 2024 gives the Judge full discretion to decide custody in the best interest of the child. It held that if the child is incorporated in the lives of both parents, the Joint Custody is a valid judicial tool that ensures that the child benefits from both parents, even if in a Muslim family. The court clarified that the wife did not “waive” her rights by waiting four years; instead, she had maintained a continuous relationship through weekend visits, which justified the transition to a formal joint arrangement. The father challenged the AED 1,700 maintenance and AED 30,000 housing allowance. The court reiterated that the trial court has the “absolute authority” to estimate maintenance based on the father’s lifestyle and inferred partnership income, irrespective of his stated salary. The wife requested a maid. The court applied the Standard of Custom. Since the wife did not prove she came from a background where she was traditionally served by maids, and since the father's income was not classified as wealthy, the court upheld the refusal to grant a maid.

The Judgment

The Court of Cassation dismissed both appeals and upheld the Appellate Court’s ruling in full.

Conclusion

This decision is a landmark for the Dubai judiciary and lays down many new legal principles. The court confirmed that the modern concept of joint custody can be applied to Muslim families if it is in the best interest of the child, moving away from the more rigid “Sole Custody” models of the past. A parent who remains in contact with a child without filing a formal suit is not “waiving” the right to custody but rather exhibiting a collaborative parenting model that the court may then formalize. The Dubai courts will look beyond a “salary certificate” of AED 5,000 if the provider is a business partner. The judiciary uses “Exploration Reports” to verify that maintenance is paid according to the actual economic capacity of the father. By awarding Joint Custody, the court made sure that the child has the educational stability with his father and the necessary emotional nurturing by his mother during the school week. In the end, this decision reflects a sophisticated judiciary that prioritizes the lived reality of the child over abstract legal definitions. It ensures that “Best Interests of the Child” continues to be a flexible, compassionate and effective standard of justice for the 21st century.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is it possible to get a maintenance order increased shortly after a court judgment is passed?

As a general rule, maintenance orders are not reviewed immediately after final judgment and it is expected that a reasonable period of time, often one year, will pass before an increase is requested. Article 97 of the UAE Personal Status Law No. 2024. An exception is in s 41 where there is evidence of a material change in financial circumstances. Where it is proved that the economic position of the paying party has improved significantly or there is clear evidence of apparent wealth such as the purchase of luxury assets, the court may decide to review and adjust maintenance immediately to reflect the actual financial capacity of the obligated party.

2. Does the finding of disobedience absolve the father’s obligation to support his children?

No, a disobedience ruling only touches on the financial rights of the wife in respect of spousal maintenance and marital support. It does not impinge on the independent rights of children to be financially cared for by their father. Child maintenance is a continuing and separate obligation to provide for the basic needs of the child such as food, accommodation, education, health care and other basic living expenses as recognised by UAE family law. It is the legal duty of the father to fulfill these obligations no matter what the mother’s conduct in marriage or her legal position.

3. What is joint custody like in practice in Dubai family law child custody cases?

Joint custody is ordered in the interests of the child and in light of the practicalities of the family situation. The Court’s practice, including Case 89/2026, permits the division of custody by assigning individual days of the week or weeks to the parents. For example, one parent can take care of the child on school days while the other parent takes weekends, thus ensuring both emotional and educational stability. Financial obligations can also be divided proportionately and both parents are required to cooperate on matters of great importance concerning schooling, healthcare, and the overall well-being of the child.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.