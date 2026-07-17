Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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Key Takeaways

Understanding when you need legal assistance for child the custody cases in the UAE can safeguard your parental rights, and ensure your child’s best interests are considered.

Get a custody lawyer if: parents can’t agree on where the child will live, there’s a cross-border element regarding the dispute, or you’re concerned about the safety of the child.

Amendments to UAE laws now grant custodial rights until the age of 18, and children over 15 have an opportunity in which parent they prefer.

Document everything about your child that you spend each day with, and keep records of all correspondence about custody. This will help in court.

Speak to a family lawyer, before things get out of hand, to avoid the procedural mistakes and create a strong legal basis.

Custodial and non-custodial parents have specific rights. Parents have visitation schedules that cannot be denied without cause.

The UAE’s family law framework has grown to offer increased flexibility through joint custody options and longer periods for the filing of claims. The best way to protect yourself, and your relationship, with your child during the custody proceedings is to have proper documentation, and speak with a lawyer early on in the process with your child’s wellbeing as the focus.

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Introduction

Custody disputes can get complicated quickly. Especially when parents disagree about where the child should live, how visitation should be handled, or other major decisions affecting the child's future. Knowing when to consult a professional lawyer in UAE custody matters can help save the rights of the parent and a child’s welfare. The recent legal reforms in the age limits for custody have brought a big change, allowing mothers to retain custody up to the age of 18 of the child, replacing the previous age limits of 11 for boys and 13 for girls. For expatriate families who own property in more than one country, who have children born outside their home country or who travel internationally a lot, custody issues are particularly difficult. This guide provides information on when parents should seek legal advice in Dubai, how divorce lawyers in Dubai handle custody cases, and practical steps to take before disputes escalate.

Understanding Child Custody Laws in the UAE

What is custody vs guardianship in UAE law

The UAE legal system divides the parental responsibilities into two roles. Custody or "hadana" in Arabic legal terminology, refers to the daily care, physical residence, direct supervision and practical upbringing of the child. The custodian provides daily emotional and domestic care and attention to ordinary needs and houses the child.

Wilaya, or guardianship means legal authority over wider affairs. The guardian is responsible for educational decisions, travel permissions, health care decisions, official documents, and financial management. Mothers are generally the custodial parent and fathers generally have visitation rights but these can be changed by the court if it is in the best interest of the child.

Recent changes to UAE custody laws for Muslims and non-Muslims

The federal decree law No. 41 of 2024, on the issuance of the Personal Status Law, effective from the 15th of April, 2025, replaced the previous 2005 legislation, and modernized the custody matters for the persons governed by Sharia principles. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, in force since 1st February, 2023, provides a secular framework for non-Muslim persons in the UAE.

This reform addresses, the rights of non-Muslim mothers married to or previously married to Muslim men. The new law removed the previous restriction that often limited custody rights of non-Muslim mothers, allowing courts to assess custody based primarily on the child's best interests. This amendment acknowledges the diverse population and promotes the greater equality in the custody arrangements.

How custody age limits have evolved

Mothers were allowed to keep sons until they were 11 and daughters until they were 13. The new law expands both parents’ rights to share custody until the child turns 18 years old. It creates a more stable environment in those formative years.

Another important provision allows children 15 and older to decide which parent they want custody with. This empowers the teenagers, to have input in their living arrangements, acknowledging their maturity, and personal preferences.

What joint custody means for expat families

The new law introduces the concept of joint custody, in which both parents share the responsibilities, and make decisions together, always prioritizing the child's best interests. In the case of non-Muslim spouses, both parents have the joint, and equal custody after divorce, and both are equally responsible to care for and provide for their children as circumstances allow.

The period for parents to file for custody has now been extended to one year, from the previous six months. The courts may grant further extensions, if valid reasons are provided, giving parents adequate time for informed decisions, regarding the custody arrangements.

When You Need to Hire a Family Lawyer in Dubai for Custody Matters

When parents disagree on living arrangements or visitation

When there is disagreement about where a child should live, or how often the non-custodial parent can visit, professional legal intervention is often required. Family lawyers in Dubai help by representing your interests in court, gathering evidence to support your claims for custody and ensuring that your visitation rights are respected. Courts now require detailed parenting plans – living arrangements, education, who makes healthcare decisions, who gets children on which holidays. When the negotiations fail, lawyers in Dubai present parenting capacity evidence that meets elevated judicial standards.

Cross-border custody issues for expat families

The expatriate families will face some complexities regarding the jurisdiction, which demands the specialized legal guidance. An experienced UAE lawyer can help to determine the applicable law, which court has jurisdiction, whether the foreign judgments are enforceable, and how custody decisions affect international travel. The UAE is not a signatory to the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, which means streamlined return mechanisms between signatory states do not apply when a child is taken from or brought to the UAE. Parents seeking to enforce UAE custody orders in another country generally need to apply to courts of that country for recognition.

Concerns about child safety or neglect

The evidence of abuse, neglect, or exposure to the violence as defined, under the Wadeema's Law can decisively influence whether custody, care, or visitation is granted, restricted, or revoked. The child protection specialists may remove a child from the unsafe environments, and subsequent decisions about residence and care are made under applicable personal status legislation interpreted through Wadeema's best-interests standard. The divorce lawyers of Dubai gather evidence such as police reports, medical records, and the social-worker assessments to support claims.

When a child turns 15 and can choose their parent

When a child reaches the age of 15 years, the courts must allow the child an opportunity to express a preference as to which parent the child wishes to live with. The judge, sometimes with the help of a social worker or child psychologist, interviews the child in private in a setting that is designed to reduce pressure. The expressed preference carries substantial statutory weight but does not operate as an absolute right.

Relocation or international travel disputes

Article 21 states that the parent with custody must obtain the written consent of the other parent, or a court order, before taking a child out of the UAE, even on a temporary basis. If a parent goes with a child without the required consent, the parent who did not consent can apply for an immediate travel ban that would prevent the child and the offending parent from leaving the country. Parents who intend to relocate need to have a good lawyer in Dubai to represent them in the court permission procedures, which can take between two and six months.

How Divorce Lawyers in Dubai Handle Custody Cases

Gathering evidence to support your case

The family lawyers of Dubai compile the documentation, that courts recognize as credible proof of parenting capacity. In UAE family courts, written correspondence between parents, such as emails, text messages, and WhatsApp exchanges, is considered significant, along with other exhibits. The documentation, not emotional accusations, forms the foundation of the successful custody arguments. The lawyers in Dubai helps the parents gather school reports, medical records, psychologist assessments, and evidence of home environment to demonstrate the child's best interests.

Negotiating custody agreements outside court

Divorce lawyers of Dubai are facilitating the mediation to help both parties to find common ground before the litigation becomes necessary. The Dubai Custody Committee conducts objective investigations through parent interviews and age-appropriate child discussions, often facilitating amicable resolutions. These negotiated agreements, when formalized and lodged in court locally, minimize future disputes and avoid the unintended legal consequences.

Representing you in UAE family courts

Success before the family courts depends on the persuasive records with the clear pleadings, structured evidence, and sound procedural strategy. The family lawyer of Dubai, handle every procedural step, from initial filings through hearings and the enforcement applications.

Protecting your parental rights during separation

A good lawyer of Dubai's representation ensures the parents understand applicable legal frameworks while avoiding actions that weaken their position. Professional lawyer Dr. Hassan Elhais and similar experienced practitioners, protect the parental rights throughout the separation proceedings by maintaining the focus on the child's welfare, rather than adversarial disputes.

Practical Steps Parents Should Take Now

Document your involvement in your child's life

Keeping a record of your day to day involvement goes a long way in strengthening your claims to custody. Parents should record school runs, medical appointments, meal prep, bed times and play times. Visual proof that courts recognize: photos of the child’s living space, study space, and safe home environment. Attendance at parent-teacher meetings, sports events, and medical check-ups demonstrates the consistent parental engagement.

Keep custody discussions written and formal

In family courts of the UAE, the written correspondence carries the considerable evidentiary value. Save all emails, text messages, and any written conversations regarding the custody arrangements and the visitation schedules. Courts rely heavily on documents in their assessment of disputes. Therefore, oral contracts are not as legally binding as well documented transactions.

Prepare essential documents before disputes arise

Important documents include birth certificates, school records, medical reports, proof of income, marriage certificates, divorce decrees, and Emirates IDs. The parents must ensure the foreign documents are legally translated, and attested by the appropriate authorities. The maintenance claims are substantiated by the financial records, bank statements and payment documents.

Understand your rights as a custodial or non-custodial parent

Both parents retains the visitation rights regardless of the custody status. Non-custodial parents can visit, spend time with, and take children for overnight stays according to the mutually agreed schedules. In similar fashion, the custodial parents cannot unilaterally deny the visitation without court intervention.

When to consult a lawyer in UAE before problems escalate

Seeking the professional lawyer Dr. Hassan Elhais, or experienced divorce lawyers of Dubai before disputes arise prevents the procedural errors. The early legal consultation helps the parents to understand applicable frameworks, prepare documentation correctly, and establish the credible positions before court involvement becomes necessary.

Conclusion

Timely professional intervention in the custody disputes is essential, to protect the rights of parents, and the welfare of children. Laws have recently changed to give families more choices, especially in the areas of extended custody ages and joint custody provisions. However, navigating these frameworks effectively demands the specialized knowledge. Parents should consult the experienced family lawyers, before conflicts escalate, as early intervention prevents the procedural errors, and strengthens the legal positions. By documenting the parental involvement, maintaining the written communications, and understanding applicable frameworks, parents can approach custody matters with confidence and clarity.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What happens if parents cannot agree on where their child should live?

When parents disagree on living arrangements, or visitation schedules, professional legal intervention becomes necessary. Family lawyers also help by representing you in court, collecting evidence that supports your custody claims, and making sure that your visitation rights are respected. The courts now require the detailed parenting plans, that specify living arrangements, education, healthcare decision-making, holiday scheduling, etc.

2. Can one parent prevent the other from seeing their child in the UAE?

No, both parents retain the visitation rights regardless of the custody status. The custodial parents cannot unilaterally deny the visitation without the court intervention. Non-custodial parents have the right to visit, spend time with, and take the children for overnight stays according to mutually agreed schedules or court-ordered arrangements.

3. At what age can a child choose which parent to live with in the UAE?

Once a child reaches the age of 15 years, the UAE courts must give the child an opportunity to express a preference regarding which parent they wish to live with. The judge, often assisted by a social worker, or child psychologist, interviews the child privately. While the child's preference carries substantial weight, it does not operate as an absolute right, and the court still considers the child's best interests.

4. What are the recent changes to custody age limits in the UAE?

Recent legal reforms have significantly extended the custody rights. Previously, mothers could retain custody of sons until the age of 11 years and daughters until the age of 13 years. Under the new legislations, the custody rights for both parents, now extended until the child reaches 18 years of age, it provides a more stable environment during the child's formative years.

5. What documents should parents prepare before custody disputes arise?

Essential documentation includes birth certificates, school records, medical reports, proof of income, marriage certificates, divorce decrees, and Emirates IDs. The parents should also maintain the records of their daily involvement, with their child, including school runs, medical appointments, and attendance at school events. All written communications regarding the custody arrangements should be saved, as courts rely heavily on the documented evidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.