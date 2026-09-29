Household payments have stopped, or you are being asked to pay an amount you cannot reconcile. Searching “what are the top family law firms in UAE handling alimony claims” should focus on financial evidence. The type of claim and governing law determine what can be requested.

User Problem

Household payments have stopped, or you are being asked to pay an amount you cannot reconcile. Searching “what are the top family law firms in UAE handling alimony claims” should focus on financial evidence. The type of claim and governing law determine what can be requested.

Quick Answer Choose a licensed firm with experience in the relevant maintenance framework, financial evidence, and enforcement. It should distinguish spousal maintenance, child support, waiting-period entitlements, and any separate divorce compensation. There is no universal percentage or guaranteed award suitable for every UAE family. The legal basis, needs, means, supporting records, and applicable limits require individual review. Rules under the general Personal Status Law should not automatically be applied to a civil personal status case. Prepare a clear expense schedule, income information, payment history, and any existing order. Ask about interim relief, permissible backdating, variation, and collection of unpaid amounts. The appropriate claim or defense depends on the facts and documents, not simply the amount a party requests.

What Are the Top Family Law Firms in the UAE Handling Alimony Claims

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, Article 95 identifies maintenance categories including food, clothing, housing, medical care, and education according to the applicable standard. Article 96 addresses provision in cash, in kind, or through benefits. Article 97 concerns variation, Article 98 continuing maintenance priority, and Article 99 the relevant two-year backdating limit.

Article 103 addresses circumstances affecting a wife’s entitlement. For eligible non-Muslims, Article 9 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 provides a different alimony framework.

Evidence Is the Core Skill

A maintenance claim or defense needs evidence of relevant income and expenditure. Useful records include salary certificates, account statements, rent, school fees, and medical costs. Disputed income may require further investigation through the applicable procedure.

Ask how the firm would obtain and present lawful evidence.

Divorce Compensation in the UAE

The 2024 law provides separate divorce compensation in specified circumstances. Eligibility requires assessment of the reasons for divorce or dissolution, including the wife’s request or conduct and the statutory attribution of responsibility. The applicable statutory wording and facts require review.

The stated cap is one year’s maintenance for comparable women, taking the husband’s circumstances into account. Payment by installments may be ordered where the statutory conditions permit.

Enforcement Experience

Enforcement requires review of the order and the applicable Civil Procedure Law requirements. A firm should explain available measures before the Personal Status Execution Judge. Salary and bank attachment remain subject to legal limits and procedure.

Article 98’s privileged status for continuing maintenance may matter when other creditors exist.

Questions to Ask a Firm

Which framework governs maintenance in my case?

What documents do you need to prove needs and income?

How would you deal with hidden or disputed income?

Can maintenance be increased later if circumstances change?

How do you enforce unpaid maintenance?

Identify the Financial Claim Before Comparing Firms

The word alimony can describe different requests. Ask the firm to identify the legal category, eligible claimant, relevant period, and evidence required. A rule governing a wife’s maintenance should not automatically be applied to every child or other family claim.

Maintenance during marriage concerns obligations arising while the marriage continues under the applicable framework.

Waiting-period maintenance and housing require assessment of the relevant legal conditions.

Separate divorce compensation has its own eligibility rules and statutory limit.

Child maintenance requires consideration of the child’s needs and the applicable parental obligations.

Civil personal status alimony requires analysis under its separate framework, including the relevant Article 9 factors.

Separating the claims makes the budget easier to assess. It also helps prevent the same expense being requested twice under different descriptions. Existing agreements and orders should be reviewed before calculating a new request.

Not Sure Which Type of Alimony Claim Applies to You? Spousal maintenance, child support, and divorce compensation follow different rules. Message Leaders Advocates on WhatsApp and we’ll help you identify the right claim. Get Guidance on WhatsApp

Practical Steps to Prepare the Financial File

Create a schedule of recurring expenses and record the period each amount covers. Separate monthly costs from annual fees and exceptional expenditure. Explain the calculation when an annual amount is converted into a monthly figure.

Record payments already received and expenses paid directly by the other party. Identify whether school fees, rent, or medical bills were settled outside the regular transfer. A fair reconciliation strengthens both a claim and a response.

Prepare a chronology of when support changed or stopped. Preserve requests for payment and the replies. Dates can affect the period claimed and help distinguish an ongoing obligation from a disputed historical balance.

Explain what you need immediately and what requires a final determination. Ask whether interim relief is available for the specific claim. An urgent need should be supported by current documents and a clear explanation.

Evidence and Documents Needed

Salary certificates and account statements can help establish income, but their meaning requires context. Identify bonuses, irregular earnings, business drawings, or other relevant receipts. Avoid assuming that every account credit is disposable salary.

For a business owner, available records may include financial statements or evidence of distributions. Counsel should assess lawful ways to obtain further information. Do not access private accounts or fabricate estimates presented as confirmed figures.

Support claimed expenses with tenancy records, invoices, school statements, and medical documents. Explain which costs relate to the claimant and which relate to children. Where a payment is anticipated, identify the quotation or other basis for the estimate.

Keep the marriage record, divorce decision where relevant, previous maintenance orders, and any settlement. Add the payment history under the existing arrangement. These records help determine whether the next step is a new claim, variation, or execution.

Read Time Limits in Their Proper Context

The original claim period must be assessed under the provision governing that category of maintenance. Article 99’s two-year rule should not be presented as a universal deadline for every support claim. Ask which rule applies to your entitlement.

Article 97 addresses changes to maintenance and the conditions for variation. Its rule allowing an increase to take effect retrospectively for up to six months does not promise that result in every case. The court’s assessment and statutory conditions remain relevant.

Do not wait for the outer limit before seeking advice. Evidence becomes harder to assemble, and the household may need a current arrangement. Negotiation should be coordinated with any application or deadline necessary to protect the position.

Assess Needs and Means Realistically

An expense schedule should explain why the requested amounts are relevant to the family’s circumstances. It should distinguish essential recurring needs from disputed discretionary spending. A large total without supporting records gives the court little assistance.

A responding party should provide a documented account of income and relevant obligations. Identify errors in the requested budget precisely. A bare statement that the amount is excessive does not address the underlying evidence.

Where income is disputed, ask how the issue can be investigated through lawful procedure. Explain any known discrepancy between disclosed income and other reliable records. Avoid presenting lifestyle assumptions as proof of undisclosed wealth.

Review Variation and Enforcement Together

A change in circumstances may justify seeking a revised order, subject to the applicable requirements. It does not necessarily permit unilateral nonpayment. Review the current enforceable obligation and the procedure for requesting a change.

For arrears, prepare a period-by-period calculation matching the order. Deduct payments and identify any disputed allocation. The execution request should follow the actual terms rather than a later informal understanding that has not been properly recorded.

Salary or bank attachment requires compliance with the applicable execution rules and limits. A privileged debt status does not eliminate every procedural requirement. Ask about realistic collection options and any competing legal rights.

Need Help Building a Supported Maintenance Claim? Courts respond to documented figures, not requested totals. Send us your income and expense details on WhatsApp and we’ll help you put together a reconciled file. Review My File on WhatsApp

Common Mistakes

Delaying advice about backdated maintenance. The two-year rule in Article 99 must be matched to the correct category of claim.

Requesting amounts without supporting documents.

Overlooking Article 103’s conditions and qualifications when assessing a wife’s maintenance entitlement.

Treating a ranking as proof of alimony experience.

Failing to enforce an order promptly.

How a Lawyer Can Help

A lawyer can identify the correct legal basis, test the expense calculation, and prepare a supported claim or defense. The advice should distinguish amounts already ordered from amounts still being requested. It should explain what additional records would materially assist.

Ask the firm how it handles variation, settlement, and enforcement after judgment. Agree which stages the fee covers and how financial updates will be managed. The work should remain connected to the household’s actual needs and the legal requirements.

Professional Perspective

Faris Raian of Leaders Advocates said maintenance requests can be weakened by unsupported school or medical expenses. He emphasized a clear schedule of needs backed by records. He also recommended a realistic assessment of the other party’s income, rather than focusing only on the requested total.

Relevant Legal Services

The appropriate service depends on the issue, governing framework, and procedural stage.

Alimony Lawyers in Dubai : Preparing supported maintenance claims, responses, variation requests, and enforcement.

: Preparing supported maintenance claims, responses, variation requests, and enforcement. Family Lawyers in Dubai : Reviewing the applicable framework and connected family applications.

: Reviewing the applicable framework and connected family applications. Divorce Lawyers in Dubai: Reviewing the divorce route and coordinating related personal status claims.

Relevant Success Story

The firm’s Success Stories page includes a reported Dubai divorce and custody matter involving child support. It illustrates how connected family issues can arise within related proceedings.

Every matter depends on its own facts, documents, and legal circumstances. A previous result does not guarantee a similar outcome.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.