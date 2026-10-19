Quick Answer

A lawyer for an international family dispute in Dubai advises on divorce, custody, maintenance, and financial issues with links to more than one country. The lawyer identifies the applicable UAE framework.

This may be Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 or Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 for non-Muslims within its scope.

The lawyer also advises on foreign-law requests under Article 1 and foreign orders under Articles 222 to 225 of the Civil Procedure Law.

The lawyer should also manage travel and relocation issues for children and coordinate with foreign counsel on parallel proceedings. The UAE is not part of the Hague child abduction return framework, so early preventive advice carries extra weight.

Table of Contents

Identify every country and pending proceeding

Choose the UAE framework and filing strategy

Review foreign orders and enforcement conditions

Protect children, passports, travel, and relocation

Coordinate assets, evidence, and foreign counsel

Compare lawyers and define the engagement scope

Review services, a success story, and FAQs

About the Legal Contributor

Faris Raian is a Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates.

His work includes UAE family disputes, cross-border divorce, custody, and the recognition of foreign court orders.

In an international family matter, he starts with jurisdiction, applicable law, existing proceedings, and the countries where the final order must work.

That early review helps the client coordinate urgent steps without creating conflicting positions in different courts.

Overview

International family disputes rarely stay in one courtroom. A spouse may file in Dubai while the other files in their home country. Assets may sit in three jurisdictions. A child may hold two passports. A lawyer for an international family dispute in Dubai must know UAE divorce procedure.

The lawyer must also manage a case with moving parts in several countries.

So what should a lawyer for an international family dispute in Dubai do for you?

Identify the right UAE framework, coordinate with foreign proceedings and counsel, protect children and assets in the UAE, and make sure any outcome can work in the other countries involved.

What International Family Disputes Typically Involve

Divorce where the spouses hold different nationalities or married abroad.

Custody and relocation disputes where one parent wants to move countries.

Recognition or enforcement of a foreign divorce, custody or maintenance order in the UAE.

Parallel family proceedings, with cases filed in the UAE and another country.

Financial claims involving property or accounts in several jurisdictions.

Why Cross-Border Coordination Matters

A decision in Dubai may be useless abroad if it does not meet the other country's recognition requirements, and the reverse is also true. A cross-border family lawyer should think about the end point from the start: where will the order need to work, and what does that country require?

Where to file: Which court can hear the case and where the result will be effective

Applicable law: UAE framework or a permitted foreign law, and proof of its content

Foreign orders: Enforcement conditions in the UAE, including reciprocity and public order

Children: Consent and court permission for travel, and document custody

Assets: Where property sits and which court's order can reach it

Handling Foreign Orders in Dubai

A foreign family judgment is not ignored in the UAE, but it does not enforce itself. The execution judge checks conditions that include reciprocity, the foreign court's jurisdiction, proper notice, finality and compatibility with UAE public order and existing UAE judgments.

Family orders face close scrutiny on public order, so a lawyer should assess early whether enforcement or a fresh UAE application is the better route.

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, said the order of steps can decide an international family matter. A filing in one country may affect whether a court elsewhere accepts jurisdiction. He explained that clients should share every foreign proceeding at the first meeting, including informal steps.

The lawyer can then plan the UAE strategy around them instead of reacting later.

Protecting Children in International Cases

Under Article 116 of the 2024 Personal Status Law, a custodian needs the guardian's written consent to travel with a child outside the UAE. Where consent is refused, the court can authorize travel for up to 60 days a year, extendable in defined circumstances.

Article 117 governs who holds the child's passport and identity documents. Families under the Civil Personal Status Law have similar consent requirements under its implementing rules. A lawyer handling international family law in the UAE should explain how these rules apply before any trip or move.

Questions to Ask Before Hiring

How often do you handle cases with a foreign element, and which countries?

How would you decide between enforcing my foreign order and filing fresh in Dubai?

Will you coordinate directly with my lawyer abroad?

What are the risks of parallel proceedings in my case?

How will fees be structured if the case runs in more than one country?

What to Bring to the First Meeting

Marriage and birth certificates, with attestation and translation status.

Copies of any foreign court papers, orders or pending filings.

Details of property, bank accounts and income in each country.

Children's passports, residence details and school records.

Any agreements between the spouses, including prenuptial agreements.

Common Mistakes

Hiring separate lawyers in each country who never speak to each other.

Filing in Dubai without considering pending proceedings abroad.

Assuming a foreign order will be enforced automatically.

Travelling with a child before settling consent or permission.

Signing a settlement that cannot be recognized in the other country.

Start With a Jurisdiction Timeline

Record where each spouse lives, where the marriage took place, and where the children normally live. Add every filing, order, notice, and scheduled hearing.

Include informal steps that may soon become proceedings. A mediation notice or urgent application abroad can affect the UAE strategy.

The timeline helps counsel assess where to file, what relief is urgent, and whether two proceedings may overlap.

It also gives the client one reliable record for instructions, translations, hearings, and decisions made across the case.

Update the timeline after every filing so counsel in each country works from current information.

Review the Foreign Order Before Relying on It

Obtain the complete judgment, not a screenshot or short extract. Keep proof of finality and records showing that the other party received proper notice.

Check whether the foreign court had jurisdiction under the UAE enforcement analysis. Identify any term that may raise a public-order issue.

Decide whether enforcement, recognition, or a fresh UAE application is the better route. The answer depends on the order and the relief needed in Dubai.

Create One Evidence Plan

Use the same core chronology in every country. Organize marriage records, child records, financial documents, communications, and court papers by issue.

Foreign documents may need authentication and certified Arabic translation. Start that work early, especially when documents come from several authorities.

Keep sensitive material focused. A large message archive is less useful than a selected record tied to a specific allegation or request.

Coordinate Counsel Across Countries

Define which lawyer leads jurisdiction, which handles UAE filings, and which advises on foreign recognition. Set a regular method for exchanging orders and deadlines.

Ask counsel to identify conflicts before taking inconsistent positions. A statement that helps in one court may create difficulty in another.

Confirm who communicates with the client and who approves urgent action. Clear responsibility reduces delay when a hearing or travel issue arises.

Protect Children Without Improvised Steps

Keep passports, consent records, school documents, and travel plans organized. Identify any immediate removal or non-return risk.

Use lawful applications when consent is refused or protective relief is needed. Do not hide documents or take action that conflicts with an existing order.

A relocation proposal should cover housing, school, health care, immigration status, travel costs, and contact with the other parent.

Track Assets and Financial Claims

List property, companies, accounts, income, and debts by country. Record the legal owner and the documents available for each item.

Ask where an order can reach the asset. A financial award has limited practical value if recognition or enforcement was ignored.

Preserve statements and ownership records before access changes. Collect only material the client is legally entitled to possess.

Define the Lawyer's Scope

The engagement letter should identify advice, negotiation, urgent applications, first-instance proceedings, appeal, enforcement, translations, and coordination abroad.

Ask which work is included and which requires a separate fee. Clarify the role of advocates, consultants, experts, and foreign counsel.

Avoid outcome guarantees. A reliable lawyer should explain assumptions, missing evidence, procedural risk, and the next decision.

Related Success Story

Leaders Advocates publishes a successful child custody and divorce matter in Dubai. Review the Leaders Advocates Success Stories page for the available summary.

The published matter involved different facts and parties. It does not guarantee the outcome of another international family dispute.

Final Takeaway

An international family case should be managed as one coordinated dispute. Forum, law, children, assets, and foreign enforcement affect one another.

Choose counsel who can explain the UAE route and work effectively with advisers abroad. Early coordination can prevent avoidable procedural conflict.

Relevant Legal Services

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a Dubai lawyer act if my spouse filed abroad?

Yes. UAE counsel can assess local jurisdiction, available relief, and the effect of the foreign case. Coordination with counsel abroad is usually important.

Can a foreign family judgment be enforced in Dubai?

It may be enforceable when the statutory conditions are met. Jurisdiction, proper notice, finality, reciprocity, and UAE public order require close review.

Should I enforce the foreign order or file a new UAE case?

The answer depends on the order, the relief needed, the parties' location, and the enforcement conditions. Counsel should compare both routes before filing.

Can a parent travel with a child during the dispute?

Travel may require the other parent's written consent or court permission under the applicable framework. Existing orders and document-custody rules also matter.

What documents should I bring to the first meeting?

Bring marriage and birth certificates, identity documents, foreign orders, pending applications, asset records, and a dated chronology of events.

How should lawyers in two countries work together?

They should share the same factual record, coordinate deadlines and urgent steps, and test whether each proposed order can be recognized where it must operate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.