Guardianship In Dubai: Who Can Make Legal Decisions For A Child?

When parents separate or divorce, one of the most important questions is who has the authority to make decisions for their child. A child may live primarily with one parent, but this does not necessarily mean that parent has complete legal authority over every aspect of the child’s life.

When parents separate or divorce, one of the most important questions is who has the authority to make decisions for their child. A child may live primarily with one parent, but this does not necessarily mean that parent has complete legal authority over every aspect of the child’s life.

In Dubai, it is important to understand the difference between custody and guardianship. They are related, but they are not the same.

The main federal framework is Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law. The law also recognises that different rules may apply depending on nationality, religion and the personal status law applicable to the family.

What Is the Difference Between Custody and Guardianship?

Custody generally concerns the child’s everyday care. The custodian is responsible for matters connected with raising and looking after the child, such as their routine, daily needs and general wellbeing.

Guardianship involves broader legal responsibility and supervision.

Under Article 128 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, guardianship of a minor is divided into:

Guardianship over the person , which means general supervision over the child without interfering with the custodian’s authority to manage the child’s day-to-day affairs.

, which means general supervision over the child without interfering with the custodian’s authority to manage the child’s day-to-day affairs. Guardianship over property, which relates to managing and protecting the child’s financial interests and assets.

The law allows both forms of guardianship to be held by the same person.

This distinction is particularly important after divorce. A parent may have physical custody of the child while another parent retains important legal responsibilities concerning the child.

Who Makes Important Decisions for the Child?

There is no single answer that applies to every family or every type of decision.

Issues may arise concerning education, medical treatment, passports, travel, residence, financial assets or other significant matters affecting the child. Whether one parent can make a particular decision alone will depend on the applicable law, the nature of the decision and any existing court order.

Article 124 provides that the custodian generally keeps the child’s identification documents, but those documents cannot be used for travel in a way that conflicts with the guardian’s rights or the child’s interests.

The custodial parent traveling outside the UAE with the child under Article 116 generally requires the written approval prescribed by the law. Where there is a disagreement the court may allow travel subject to conditions and guaranties that the child will be returned.

This shows why having custody does not always mean having unrestricted authority to make major decisions.

Who Controls a Child’s Property?

Financial guardianship is treated separately from everyday care.

Under Article 129, guardianship over a minor’s property follows a specific order:

The father A guardian appointed by the father, if any The paternal grandfather The court

The Article also provides that the father or paternal grandfather cannot renounce their guardianship over the minor’s property without the court’s permission.

The mother is not automatically excluded from managing her child’s property. Under Article 126, the court may appoint the minor’s mother as a guardian over the child’s property.

The court may also appoint a guardian for a specified or unspecified period, or for a particular task where this is required in the minor’s best interests. A guardian may be male or female and may be a natural or legal person, acting individually or collectively.

This may be relevant where a child owns inherited money, shares, real estate or other assets that require proper management and protection.

What Standards Must a Guardian Meet?

Guardianship is not simply a right. It also carries responsibilities.

Under Article 130, a guardian or custodian must have full legal capacity, be trustworthy and be capable of carrying out the responsibilities assigned to them.

Where the guardianship concerns the person of a Muslim minor, the guardian must also share the same religion as the minor. The law further requires that the guardian or custodian must not have certain convictions involving moral turpitude or dishonesty, must not have been declared insolvent or bankrupt due to an inability to manage personal funds in cases involving property, and must not have previously been removed from guardianship for harming a minor or negligently managing the minor’s funds.

There must also be no hostility between the guardian or custodian and the minor that could harm the child’s interests. These safeguards are intended to ensure that guardianship is exercised responsibly and with the minor’s interests in mind.

As Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri frequently highlights in family matters involving children, parents should look beyond labels such as “custodian” or “guardian” and understand exactly what authority an existing judgment or agreement gives each parent. This is particularly important where families have different nationalities, overseas assets or plans to relocate.

What About Non-Muslim Parents in Dubai?

Different rules may apply to some non-Muslim families.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status provides a civil family law framework for non-Muslims covered by the legislation. Under Article 10, following divorce, custody is generally treated as a joint and equal right of both parents unless the court determines otherwise.

The accompanying Executive Regulations also provide mechanisms for resolving disputes between joint custodians. For example, neither parent may unilaterally take the child outside the UAE during joint custody where the other objects. The matter may instead be referred to the court.

Because nationality, religion, the parties’ chosen law and previous court orders may affect the position, expatriate families should not assume that the same guardianship rules apply in every case.

Conclusion

Guardianship in Dubai is broader than deciding where a child lives. UAE law distinguishes between caring for a child on a daily basis, supervising important personal matters and managing the child’s property.

For parents, understanding these differences can help prevent disputes and ensure that important decisions are made lawfully and in the child’s interests. Where the position is unclear, particularly in international or cross-border families, guidance from a guardianship lawyer in Dubai can help determine which law applies and what authority each parent holds.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri emphasises that clear arrangements concerning custody, guardianship, travel and financial responsibility can provide greater certainty for both parents while keeping the child’s welfare at the centre of the process.

FAQ’s

1. What is the difference between custody and guardianship in Dubai?

Custody concerns a child’s everyday care and upbringing. Under Article 128 of the UAE Personal Status Law, guardianship covers supervision of the child’s person or management of their property. Personal guardianship must respect the custodian’s authority over daily affairs. Both forms of guardianship may belong to one person.

2. Does having custody give a parent complete legal authority over the child?

No. Custody and guardianship are distinct responsibilities. Having custody does not automatically transfer every guardianship power to that parent. Authority over a particular decision must be assessed under the applicable law and any court orders, while respecting the custodian’s responsibility for everyday care.

3. Who manages a child’s property under UAE law?

Article 129 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 places property guardianship first with the father, then his appointed tutor, then the paternal grandfather and finally the court. This responsibility is separate from physical custody and concerns protecting and managing the minor’s assets.

4. Can a mother be appointed to manage her child’s property?

Yes. Article 126 expressly allows the court to appoint the minor’s mother as a tutor over their property. Appointment may address particular circumstances or tasks. A mother’s custody of the child does not, by itself, establish this separate financial authority.

5. Can a custodial parent take a child outside the UAE without consent?

Under Article 116 of the 2024 Personal Status Law, travel generally requires written approval from the other parent, or the relevant personal guardian where the father has died. The court may authorise travel subject to conditions and an acceptable guarantee of the child’s return.

6. Do the same rules apply to non-Muslim parents in Dubai?

Different rules may apply. The federal civil personal status framework generally provides equal joint custody after divorce, subject to exceptions and court decisions. Parents should identify the applicable legal regime before assuming either parent has sole authority. Joint custody also has specific rules concerning overseas travel and resolving disagreements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.