Withdrawal From Engagement In The UAE Rights Returns And Court Process

Withdrawal from engagement explained under UAE law, including each party's right to end it, returnable gifts, dowry, evidence, jurisdiction, and appeals.

User Problem

An engaged person may decide not to proceed while families are already arguing about rings, cash, jewelry, furniture, and wedding payments. Emotion can quickly obscure which items are legally returnable.

Withdrawal from engagement is permitted, but its financial consequences require item-by-item analysis. The answer depends on classification, value, condition, withdrawal reasons, evidence, and the applicable personal status framework.

Quick Answer

Articles 11 and 12 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 define engagement as a promise to marry, not a marriage, and allow either party to withdraw. No divorce or consent from the other party is required. Articles 14 and 15 then regulate returnable gifts and dowry. Conditional gifts and individual gifts exceeding AED 25,000 may be recoverable, subject to exceptions. The outcome depends on who withdrew, why, each item's nature, value, condition, and supporting documents.

Solution

Communicate the decision clearly in writing and avoid accusations. Prepare separate lists for gifts, conditional gifts, dowry, wedding purchases, and property that always belonged to one party.

Preserve receipts, transfers, messages, photographs, and the present condition of each item. Attempt a written settlement, then use Family Guidance or the Personal Status Court if necessary.

Withdrawal from engagement Under Articles 11 and 12

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law regulates engagement in Articles 11 to 15. Article 11 defines engagement as a request and promise to marry.

The same Article states that engagement is not a marriage. It does not create the marital status, rights, or duties that arise from a valid marriage contract.

Article 12 gives both the fiancé and the fiancée the right to withdraw. The provision does not require a stated reason, the other party's consent, or a divorce.

The right to withdraw does not answer every property question. Articles 13 to 15 determine how gifts and dowry are classified and returned after the engagement ends.

No Court Approval Is Required to End the Engagement

A person may end the engagement directly. Court proceedings become relevant when the parties dispute property, dowry, evidence, jurisdiction, or the terms of a settlement.

A written notice helps establish the date and reduces later disagreement. It should be neutral, final, and limited to necessary arrangements for returning property.

No One Can Compel the Marriage

Because the engagement is a promise rather than a marriage, the party who wishes to proceed cannot force the other party to conclude the marriage contract.

The legal response focuses on financial consequences and property. Pressure, threats, or public accusations can create separate legal problems and should be avoided.

What Happens to Engagement Gifts

Article 13 treats everything presented during engagement as a gift unless the fiancé proves that it was dowry or customarily part of dowry. The starting classification therefore matters.

Article 14(1) allows return of gifts conditional on completion of the marriage when one or both parties withdraw. The condition should be shown through reliable evidence.

The Article also allows return of each valuable gift exceeding AED 25,000. If the item still exists, it is returned; otherwise, the equivalent or value on the receipt date applies.

Consumable gifts are excluded. Ordinary items consumed through their intended use should not be treated like jewelry, vehicles, or property that remains identifiable.

A ring may be returnable because of its value or an express marriage condition.

Flowers, meals, and similar consumable items are not ordinarily recoverable under Article 14.

A phone below AED 25,000 requires proof that return was conditional on marriage.

A vehicle may be returnable if it exceeded the threshold or was expressly conditional.

Article 14(2) prevents redemption when the engagement ends by death or for a reason beyond either party's control. The reason for termination can therefore change the result.

What Happens to Dowry

Article 15 applies when the fiancé gave property before the marriage contract as part of dowry. The fiancé or his heirs may reclaim it if either party refrains or dies before marriage.

The property is returned in kind if it still exists. Otherwise, the equivalent or value on the day of receipt is used under the statutory rule.

If the fiancée used dowry to purchase customary marriage trousseau, the result depends on who withdrew and why. The Article gives different options and obligations.

When the fiancé withdraws without a reason attributable to her, or she withdraws because of him, she may choose between returning dowry or delivering the purchases in their condition.

When she withdraws without a reason attributable to him, she must return the dowry, its equivalent, or its receipt-date value. Any contrary agreement must also be reviewed.

Gifts and Dowry Must Be Separated

A valuable engagement gift is not automatically dowry. Article 13 places the burden on the fiancé to prove that an item was dowry or customarily part of it.

The classification affects the return rule, available remedy, and evidence. A claim should identify each item once and state the legal basis without contradictory alternatives.

Identify who gave and received the item.

State the date, purchase price, and value on receipt.

Explain whether the item was described as a gift, dowry, or conditional transfer.

State whether it still exists and its current location and condition.

Connect the item to Article 14 or Article 15 separately.

Practical Steps When Withdrawing

Confirm the decision in a short dated written communication.

Avoid defamatory statements, threats, or social media discussion.

Create an inventory for both sides, including photographs and serial numbers.

Preserve original receipts, transfer confirmations, and gift messages.

Do not sell, hide, damage, or give away a disputed item.

Offer a documented exchange with signed receipts for returned property.

Record any agreement on costs, delivery, releases, and unresolved items.

Seek advice before admitting that an item was dowry or permanently gifted.

Evidence and Documents Needed

Engagement communications and the written withdrawal notice.

Receipts, invoices, bank transfers, app payments, and valuation documents.

Photographs or videos showing presentation and condition of each item.

Messages stating that a gift depended on completion of marriage.

Marriage-preparation lists identifying dowry or customary trousseau.

Witness information from people present when significant items were transferred.

Delivery records and signed acknowledgments for items already returned.

Foreign-language records may require certified Arabic translation. Digital evidence should be preserved in its original form rather than reduced to selective screenshots.

Family Guidance and Settlement

A negotiated solution can reduce cost and family conflict. The agreement should list every returned item, payment, delivery date, and whether any claim remains.

Article 8 gives a reconciliation recorded before the Family Guidance Department, signed and judicially approved, the force of an execution writ.

An informal conversation may not provide the same enforcement certainty. Formal wording is especially important for valuable jewelry, vehicles, cash, or installment payments.

Court Jurisdiction and Appeal

Article 5 gives the Personal Status Judge jurisdiction over disputes concerning withdrawal from engagement, marriage, divorce, and dowry. The correct local court still depends on jurisdiction facts.

Article 3(3) addresses territorial jurisdiction for claims concerning dowry, trousseau, and gifts by reference to specified places connected with the parties or marital home.

Article 9 sets a 30-day appeal and cassation period in personal status matters. Article 10 regulates when time starts, and Article 2 uses the Gregorian calendar.

Deadlines should be confirmed from the judgment, notice record, and applicable procedure. Do not delay while settlement discussions continue without protecting the procedural position.

Non-Muslim Couples

Article 1 determines the scope of the 2024 Personal Status Law. Non-Muslim residents may instead fall under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status.

Nationality law or another permitted framework may also be relevant. Confirm the governing law before relying on Articles 11 to 15.

Common Mistakes and Risks

Treating every item exchanged during engagement as returnable.

Assuming every gift is permanent despite a clear marriage condition.

Combining several gifts to reach the AED 25,000 threshold.

Confusing dowry with valuable gifts and using the wrong remedy.

Destroying, transferring, or selling disputed property.

Making public allegations about why the engagement ended.

Missing the 30-day appeal deadline after judgment.

Another common error is allowing family members to negotiate without a shared inventory. Multiple informal promises can create inconsistent evidence and additional disputes.

How a Lawyer Can Help

A family lawyer can identify the governing law, classify each item, draft a demand or response, negotiate a documented settlement, and represent a party before the competent court.

Faris Raian's original professional contribution is preserved. He observes that many disputes are really record disputes because families remember transfers differently and kept no list.

His practical recommendation remains useful: a dated written inventory at withdrawal can prevent escalation. Any advice must still reflect the items, reasons, evidence, and documents.

Relevant Legal Services

Relevant Success Story

Review the firm's relevant Success Stories for examples of documented legal strategy. A past result does not guarantee another outcome. Every matter depends on its facts, items, reasons, evidence, and legal circumstances.

FAQs

Can either party withdraw without giving a reason?

Yes. Article 12 gives both parties the right to withdraw and does not require a stated reason or the other's consent.

Is a court order needed to end the engagement?

No. Court involvement is usually needed only when financial, property, dowry, or settlement disputes remain.

Must every engagement gift be returned?

No. Article 14 focuses on gifts conditional on marriage and individual valuable gifts exceeding AED 25,000, subject to its exceptions.

What happens if the engagement ends by death?

Article 14(2) prevents redemption of gifts, while Article 15 separately allows recovery of qualifying dowry by the fiancé or his heirs.

How long is the appeal period?

Article 9 provides 30 days in personal status matters. The start date must be checked under Article 10 and the judgment record.

Can families settle without a full case?

Yes. They may negotiate and document returns. An approved Family Guidance reconciliation can have the force of an execution writ.

Final Takeaway

Withdrawal from engagement is a statutory right because engagement is not marriage. The main legal work concerns correctly returning gifts, dowry, and each party's property.

The safest next step is a written decision and itemized evidence review. The result depends on the governing law, reasons, facts, values, and documents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.