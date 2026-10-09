A spouse or parent may need maintenance, face an excessive claim, or struggle to collect an existing order. The legal entitlement is only part of the problem.

A spouse or parent may need maintenance, face an excessive claim, or struggle to collect an existing order. The legal entitlement is only part of the problem.

Income evidence, living costs, urgent support, changing circumstances, and enforcement can determine the practical outcome. Choosing a firm requires more than comparing names or fees.

Quick Answer There is no official ranking answering whats the best alimony law firm dubai. Choose a licensed family-law firm with current experience in maintenance claims, defenses, variations, and enforcement. The team should understand Articles 95 to 99 and Article 103 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024. For non-Muslim civil divorce, it should also understand Article 9 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. Ask how the firm proves income, analyzes expenses, requests interim support, responds to changed circumstances, and enforces unpaid amounts. Confirm who will appear and obtain written fees for each stage. The right firm depends on the governing law, relationship, children, income records, existing orders, assets, and payment history.

Prepare a clear financial file before interviewing firms. Include income, recurring expenses, housing, education, medical costs, debts, existing orders, and payment history.

Ask each firm for a preliminary issue map. It should cover entitlement, amount, evidence gaps, interim relief, variation, arrears, enforcement, likely stages, and fees.

Choose the team that discusses collection from the beginning. A strong paper award has limited value if the payer’s income and attachable assets were never investigated.

Understand What Maintenance Covers

Article 95 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 defines maintenance broadly. It includes food, clothing, housing, medical treatment, education, and other necessities recognized by law and custom.

The exact claim depends on the relationship and legal basis. Spousal maintenance, child maintenance, housing, school costs, and medical costs should not be grouped carelessly.

A lawyer should separate each component and identify the supporting evidence. This helps the court understand both need and the amount requested.

The firm should also identify payments already made in cash, kind, or benefits. Incomplete credit for existing support can distort the dispute.

Not Sure What Your Maintenance Claim Should Cover? Message Leaders Advocates on WhatsApp for a quick review of your income, expenses, and entitlement. Get Guidance on WhatsApp

Apply Article 96 to Amount and Payment Form

Article 96 allows maintenance in cash, in kind, or through benefits. It also requires assessment of the payer’s means, the recipient’s circumstances, and relevant economic conditions.

Salary alone may not show the full financial position. Business income, allowances, bonuses, benefits, dividends, rental income, and recurring transfers can matter.

The claimant’s budget must also be supported. School invoices, rent, utilities, insurance, treatment costs, transport, and normal household spending help establish the actual need.

Avoid inflated or unexplained figures. A realistic, documented schedule is usually more persuasive than a broad monthly estimate.

Know When Maintenance Can Change

Article 97 permits maintenance to be increased or reduced when circumstances change. The court considers the new facts and supporting evidence.

An increase may have retroactive effect for up to six months before the claim, subject to the statutory conditions. The date and evidence therefore matter.

A reduction request should not be based only on a verbal claim of lower income. Employment termination, salary records, medical issues, business accounts, and actual earning capacity may be relevant.

Changes in school fees, housing, health, or the child’s needs can also justify review. Do not vary payments informally without understanding the order’s continuing effect.

Distinguish Ongoing and Past Maintenance

Article 98 treats continuing maintenance as a privileged debt. This status can matter when several debts compete for payment.

Article 99 generally limits a wife’s claim for past maintenance to two years before the filing date. Evidence should show both entitlement and nonpayment during the claimed period.

The two-year rule should not be confused with every type of child or expense claim. Counsel must identify the legal character of each amount.

Create a month-by-month schedule of amounts due, paid, and outstanding. Link every entry to the order, agreement, transfer, receipt, or message supporting it.

Consider Article 103 Carefully

Article 103 sets out circumstances in which a wife’s entitlement to maintenance may be lost. The provision must be applied to proved facts, not accusations.

A respondent relying on Article 103 should preserve the documents and events supporting the defense. A claimant should address the allegation directly and lawfully.

The lawyer should explain who must prove each fact and how the court is likely to treat conflicting evidence. Broad character attacks are not a substitute for the statutory test.

Non-Muslim Civil Divorce and Article 9

For non-Muslims within the scope of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, Article 9 addresses divorcee’s alimony. It sets factors for the court’s assessment.

These factors include the duration of the marriage, the spouses’ ages, financial positions, and contributions or responsibility for the breakdown within the statutory framework.

Do not import assumptions from another legal system. The civil personal status law and its implementing rules should be applied to the actual UAE case.

Where foreign recognition or overseas enforcement matters, coordinated advice may be needed. A UAE award may require additional steps in the country holding the payer’s assets.

Demand a Serious Evidence Plan

The firm should identify what is known, what is missing, and what can be obtained through the case. It should not rely on speculation about hidden wealth.

Useful records include salary certificates, employment contracts, bank statements, business records, property records, tenancy documents, school invoices, and medical expenses.

Digital evidence should be preserved in complete form. Messages admitting income, expenses, or missed payments can help when lawfully obtained and properly presented.

Foreign documents may require legalization and certified Arabic translation. Begin that process early, especially for overseas employment, companies, or property.

Plan Enforcement Before Judgment

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, said maintenance clients are often surprised that collection is the hardest part. This is especially true where income is irregular or held abroad.

He explained that a firm should discuss enforcement at the outset. The realistic value of an order depends on what can be attached if payments stop.

Ask counsel to identify local salary, bank, property, vehicle, business, or receivable information that may support execution. The lawful options depend on the judgment and assets.

Keep proof of every missed or partial payment. A clear arrears schedule can shorten disputes during execution and reduce calculation errors.

Settlement may remain useful after judgment. Any payment plan should be written, specific, and consistent with the existing enforceable order.

Verify Licensing and Team Structure

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 regulates the legal profession and legal consultation profession. Confirm the firm’s status and the roles of the team members.

Ask who conducts the financial review, drafts pleadings, attends hearings, and handles execution. Maintenance matters often require both family-law and enforcement experience.

The firm should explain how sensitive financial documents are handled. It should also provide a clear communication and update process.

Compare Fees by Stage

Request written fees for advice, family guidance, first instance, interim applications, experts, translation, appeal, variation, and execution.

Confirm which court fees, expert deposits, and external charges are additional. Ask whether settlement drafting and financial schedules are included.

An inexpensive first-stage quote may exclude enforcement. Compare the complete likely path rather than one headline fee.

No firm can responsibly guarantee an amount or collection result. The evidence, judicial assessment, assets, and later circumstances control the outcome.

Practical Steps

Prepare a monthly income, expense, payment, and arrears schedule. Gather reliable documents for every significant figure. Separate spouse, child, housing, school, and medical claims. Identify urgent support needs and existing deadlines. Ask shortlisted firms the same legal, evidence, enforcement, and fee questions. Obtain a written strategy and engagement scope. Keep future payments and communications fully documented.

Evidence and Documents Needed

Marriage, divorce, and existing maintenance documents.

Passports, Emirates IDs, visas, and address details.

Employment contracts, salary certificates, payslips, and benefit records.

Personal and business bank statements where relevant and lawfully available.

Tenancy contracts, utility bills, and housing payment records.

School invoices, transport costs, medical bills, and insurance records.

Proof of transfers, cash receipts, missed payments, and arrears calculations.

Company, property, vehicle, or overseas asset records where relevant.

Complete lawful messages concerning income, expenses, or payment promises.

Common Mistakes and Risks

Choosing a firm through an unsupported ranking or guaranteed result.

Claiming a total without separating the legal components.

Using estimates where invoices and statements are available.

Ignoring noncash benefits or payments already provided.

Delaying a variation claim after circumstances materially change.

Confusing the Article 99 limit with every maintenance-related amount.

Obtaining financial evidence unlawfully or publishing private records.

Winning an order without planning how arrears will be collected.

Need Help Choosing the Right Alimony Firm? Send us your case details on WhatsApp and we’ll help you compare the right questions to ask. Check My Case on WhatsApp

How a Lawyer Can Help

A maintenance lawyer can identify the legal basis, quantify the claim, test defenses, and organize financial evidence. Counsel can also seek interim relief where available.

The firm can prepare variation requests when circumstances change and enforce unpaid amounts through the proper procedure. Cross-border assets may require coordinated advice.

Faris Raian‘s preserved contribution properly places enforcement at the start of strategy. The likely collection route should influence evidence, settlement, and the relief requested.

Relevant Legal Services

The closest services for this matter are alimony legal services in Dubai, family lawyer services in Dubai, and divorce lawyer services in Dubai. The right service depends on the facts, documents, governing law, forum, and requested remedy.

Relevant Success Story

The firm publishes selected completed matters in its Success Stories archive. A prior result does not guarantee a similar outcome. Every matter depends on its facts, documents, evidence, procedure, and legal circumstances.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.