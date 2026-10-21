Divorce In Dubai For Expats: Laws, Process, Financial Rights And Custody

Expatriates in Dubai who are undergoing divorce proceedings will find that their case is governed by personal status legislation, procedural requirements and rules of applicable law. The UAE has fundamentally reformed its laws, creating different legal systems for Muslim and non-Muslim couples and allowing for certain circumstances where foreign law can apply.

Introduction

Expatriates in Dubai who are undergoing divorce proceedings will find that their case is governed by personal status legislation, procedural requirements and rules of applicable law. The UAE has fundamentally reformed its laws, creating different legal systems for Muslim and non-Muslim couples and allowing for certain circumstances where foreign law can apply.

The principal legislation includes Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status and Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. When trying to determine the applicable legal framework, several factors have to be taken into account, including the religious background of the spouses, nationality, residence, place of marriage and any legally permissible application of foreign law.

This article discusses the applicable legislation on divorce in Dubai for expatriates, the courts’ jurisdiction, the process of divorce, the financial claims, custody and maintenance of children and enforcement of the divorce decision.

Jurisdictional Framework

There are two major statutory tracks in the Dubai Courts’ divorce proceedings, each with different statutory foundations and philosophical approaches.

Jurisdictional Framework and Applicable Personal Status Laws

The two primary legislative frameworks governing divorce proceedings for expatriates in Dubai are: Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, as amended by Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, established a civil framework for eligible non-Muslims, including no-fault divorce, joint custody and financial claims after divorce.

The Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status is the primary legislation dealing with Personal Status matters within its scope, especially those related to Muslim parties within its scope. Articles 3 and 4 provide jurisdictional rules based on considerations such as the residence, domicile and other specified circumstances of the parties.

If the statutory requirements are met, expatriates can request that foreign law be applied. Article 1 of each of the personal status laws states that foreign national law will apply in certain circumstances. Also, in accordance with Article 13 of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 on Civil Transactions, divorce and matrimonial matters shall be governed by the law of the country where the marriage was contracted as a general rule, subject to any applicable exceptions.

Where a party relies on foreign law, they must file the relevant legislation and supporting documents, including, where necessary appropriate authentication and certified Arabic translations. Foreign law cannot be applied if it is against the public order or morality in the UAE. Where applicable foreign law cannot be established, UAE law shall be applicable.

Procedural Pathways in the Dubai Courts

The procedural sequence required to dissolve a marriage differs radically depending on the applicable statutory track.

Divorce Procedures Under the Two Legislative Regimes

Non-Muslim Civil Divorce

Pursuant to Articles 3, 7 and 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, eligible non-Muslim spouses may obtain a divorce without demonstrating harm or the consent of the other spouse and on a no-fault basis. Family guidance is not mandatory in divorce cases, which are filed directly with the court and may be decided at the first hearing under the law. Either party may file the prescribed application for divorce and the court shall pass its order after due service on the other party.

Divorce Under the Personal Status Law

In cases where reconciliation is possible, the case judge may refer the matrimonial matters to the Family Guidance Section, as per Article 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024. If approved by the court, any settlement will be binding.” If reconciliation is not possible or not appropriate, the proceedings may continue before the court.

Depending on the circumstances, separation can be done through divorce, judicial separation, khula (a form of divorce initiated by the wife, usually in return for agreed financial consideration or the waiver of certain marital rights) or annulment of the marriage contract.

Post-Divorce Financial Claims and Matrimonial Property

Dubai’s financial entitlements on dissolution are determined by legislative provisions rather than discretionary common law principles of equitable distribution.

Financial Claims Under the Civil Personal Status Law

A divorced woman has the right to claim post-divorce maintenance and financial compensation under Article 9 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. The court considers such things as the length of the marriage, the financial position of the parties, custody and the damage arising by the divorce. Articles 6 to 9 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 also cover lump-sum compensation, financial assessments and housing allowances.

Financial Claims Under the Personal Status Law

Under Article 99 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, the wife may demand unpaid marital maintenance for a period of no more than two years prior to the date of making her claim.

Article 101 stipulates the observance of the waiting period in the case of revocable divorce, and in the case of irrevocable divorce if the former wife is pregnant. Even where maintenance is not payable, a woman subject to the relevant waiting period must be provided with suitable accommodation.

Additional compensation under Article 102 is payable to an eligible divorced woman where the divorce is caused by the husband and statutory conditions are satisfied. The compensation is based on the husband’s financial means and the damage suffered, but cannot be more than the amount of one year’s maintenance for a woman in comparable circumstances.

Matrimonial Property

Neither framework provides for automatic equal division of matrimonial assets. Property claims depend on ownership, financial contributions, contractual arrangements and the applicable law. Article 51 of the 2024 Personal Status Law recognises each spouse’s independent property rights and provides for claims concerning contributions towards jointly developed property.

Child Custody and Parental Responsibility

Joint Custody Under the Civil Personal Status Law

Under Articles 4 and 10 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, joint custody is the default position for divorced non-Muslim parents, with equal custody rights until their child turns 18. Articles 13 and 18 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 state that the court may change or cancel joint custody if one of the parents abandons custody or fails to carry out his/her parental duties or in any other circumstance that necessitates intervention in the interest of the child.

Custody Under the Personal Status Law

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 differentiates between the physical custody of a child and the legal guardianship of a child. The father, as a rule, has the right of guardianship under article 112. Specifically, a mother with custody has the right to educational custody, and judicial intervention is possible if necessary.

Article 114 establishes custodial priority in favour of the mother, followed by the father, maternal grandmother and paternal grandmother, although courts may depart from this order in the child’s best interests.

Custody is normally extended under Articles 122 and 123 until the age of 18 years of the child. The child may choose which parent to live with at fifteen years of age, unless the court determines otherwise is in the best interests of the child.

International Relocation and Cross-Border Travel

Under Article 21 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, a parent exercising joint custody cannot travel outside the UAE with the child if the other parent objects unilaterally. In such cases, the competent court shall be approached for permission which may be granted only on the basis of guarantees that the child will be returned.

Article 22 allows either parent to request the judge a restriction on a temporary travel after divorce.

Under Article 116 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, a custodial parent may travel outside the country with the child with the written consent of the other parent or obtain a judicial authorization subject to statutory conditions.

Permanent international relocation requires separate consideration of custody arrangements, parental rights and the child’s best interests. Where parents disagree, the competent court may determine the dispute, taking into account the proposed relocation and its implications for the child’s welfare and contact with both parents.

Judicial Enforcement through Dubai Execution Courts

The enforcement of divorce judgments and settlements approved by the court is subject to Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Procedure in Dubai. Under Articles 226, 227 and 231, personal status judgments are enforced under the supervision of the Personal Status Execution Judge, as a rule, seven days after service of the execution writ.

If a party fails to fulfil enforceable financial obligations, the Execution Court may attach bank accounts, garnish salaries or seize assets in accordance with the applicable legal requirements. Article 98 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 states that maintenance for Spouses, children, and Parents shall have precedence over other debts. Maintenance for past periods shall not have such precedence.

Article 324 of the Civil Procedure Law allows creditors to apply for a travel ban if there are serious reasons to believe that the debtor might leave the UAE.

With the complex nature of financial enforcement and cross-border family disputes, suitable legal advice may help expatriates to protect their rights during divorce proceedings and subsequent enforcement.

Conclusion

The divorce procedure for expats in Dubai is an evolving legal framework that separates the Civil Personal Status regime for eligible non-Muslims and the more general Personal Status Law. The route taken can impact on the grounds for divorce, financial claims, custody arrangements, international travel and enforcement.

Given foreign law and the individual family situation, expatriates should take care to ascertain the applicable legal regime before commencing proceedings. Good legal advice can also help parties protect their financial and parental rights and make sure that any resulting judgment or settlement is effectively enforced.

FAQ’s

1. Which divorce law applies to expats in Dubai?

The applicable law depends on the spouses’ religion, nationality and circumstances. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 governs personal status matters within its scope, while Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 provides a civil framework for eligible non-Muslims. Foreign law may apply where legally permitted. Our expat family lawyers in Dubai can help assess the appropriate legal framework.

2. Can non-Muslim expats obtain a no-fault divorce in Dubai?

Eligible non-Muslim spouses can apply for no-fault divorce under the Civil Personal Status framework without proving wrongdoing or obtaining the other spouse’s agreement. These divorce applications proceed directly to court without mandatory family guidance. Proper notification and procedural requirements still apply, and financial or custody disputes may require separate consideration.

3. Can expats ask a Dubai court to apply foreign law?

Foreign law may apply where the relevant UAE legislation permits it. Its application is not automatic: the court must consider the applicable legal rules, procedural requirements and public-order restrictions. A party relying on foreign law may need to provide the relevant legislation and certified Arabic translations. Seeking advice from family lawyers in Dubai can help clarify the requirements.

4. Are assets automatically divided equally after divorce in Dubai?

There is no automatic rule that all matrimonial assets must be divided equally. Financial outcomes depend on the applicable law, ownership records, proven contributions and relevant agreements. Maintenance and compensation are separate issues with their own legal requirements. Spouses should retain property documents, bank statements and evidence of payments when preparing a financial claim.

5. How is child custody decided when expats divorce in Dubai?

Custody depends on the applicable legal framework and the child’s best interests. Under the non-Muslim civil framework, joint custody is the starting position, subject to court-ordered exceptions. The general Personal Status Law distinguishes custody from guardianship and sets custody priorities. Our child custody lawyers in Dubai can advise on arrangements relevant to your family.

6. Can a divorced parent take a child outside the UAE?

A custody order does not automatically authorise unrestricted overseas travel or permanent relocation. Depending on the applicable law, parental consent or court permission may be required. Existing travel restrictions and the other parent’s rights must also be considered. Before booking travel, obtain advice on the custody order, proposed destination and whether the trip involves temporary travel or relocation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.