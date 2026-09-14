Dubai Court Allows Fresh Divorce Claim Despite Overseas Ruling

Dubai: A wife may file a fresh porce for harm case in the UAE even if an earlier claim brought abroad was dismissed, provided she can prove that the harm continued or reoccurred, Dubai’s highest court has ruled.

The verdict came in a personal status case in which the wife sought a porce, financial relief and custody-related orders concerning the couple’s child.

Court records show that the wife alleged her husband had abandoned her, failed to provide maintenance and left her to cover household and childcare expenses.

She had previously filed cases in Sudan and Egypt. However, she told the Dubai courts that the alleged harm had continued and escalated after those proceedings.

The husband challenged the Dubai case, arguing that the dispute had already been decided by foreign courts and could not be brought again.

The court rejected that argument, holding that the earlier rulings did not prevent it from hearing the new case because it was based on renewed and continuing harm.

The ruling makes clear that the dismissal of a porce case outside the UAE does not, by itself, prevent Dubai courts from considering a fresh claim on similar grounds where ongoing or renewed harm is proven.

The court distinguished between reopening the same dispute and filing a new claim based on circumstances that continued or arose after the earlier proceedings.

Continuing harm

The ruling confirms that a previous dismissal does not automatically create a permanent bar against a new porce-for-harm claim in the UAE.

A spouse may seek judicial intervention again if the alleged harm continues, recurs or is supported by new circumstances, provided the legal requirements for the claim are met.

The court assessed whether the circumstances relied upon in the Dubai case were identical to those considered in the earlier foreign proceedings, or whether they reflected a continuing development in the marital relationship.

The ruling reinforces the principle that personal status disputes are assessed according to the facts existing when the new case is filed, rather than solely on the basis of an earlier judgment issued in another country.

The wife’s financial and custody-related claims were considered as part of the wider family dispute involving the couple’s child.

The ruling does not mean that a previously rejected porce claim can simply be filed again without new grounds. The claimant must establish that the alleged harm continued or was renewed and must provide evidence satisfying the applicable legal requirements.

Cross-border family disputes

Legal experts said the judgment provides important guidance in cross-border family disputes, where spouses may have brought proceedings in more than one jurisdiction.

Dr Hasan Elhais, legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the ruling highlighted an important distinction in family law cases.

“A previous dismissal of a porce claim outside the UAE does not necessarily create a permanent bar before the UAE courts,” he said.

“If the claimant can demonstrate that the harm has been renewed or has continued, the cause of action may arise again and can be examined independently by the Dubai courts.”

Dr Elhais said the judgment reinforced the principle that courts in personal status matters focus on the present state of the marital relationship and the evidence placed before them.

“In cases involving ongoing marital harm, the development of new facts can be legally significant,” he said.

“This judgment confirms that Dubai courts retain the authority to consider such claims where the legal requirements are met.”

He added that the decision was particularly relevant to families involved in disputes spanning different countries.

“This ruling provides useful guidance by confirming that the refusal of a claim abroad does not automatically deprive a spouse of the right to seek protection before the UAE courts if fresh or continuing harm can be proved,” he said.

The decision is expected to provide greater clarity for spouses who remain in troubled marriages after earlier proceedings have ended and later seek relief based on continuing harm.

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