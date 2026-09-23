An international child abduction lawyer Dubai parents instruct can seek urgent travel measures, protect documents, confirm custody, and coordinate action abroad.

Quick Answer

An international child abduction lawyer in Dubai helps parents prevent or respond to a child being taken abroad without consent. Under Article 116 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, a custodian needs the guardian’s written consent to travel outside the UAE with the child.

If consent is refused, the court may authorize travel for up to 60 days each year, depending on the circumstances. Article 117 addresses the child’s passport and related documents, while unauthorized travel with a child may also have legal consequences under the 2024 framework.

The UAE is not a party to the Hague Child Abduction Convention, so parents may need coordinated legal action in the UAE and in the country where the child is located. Acting early is especially important where unauthorized travel is suspected.

About the Legal Contributor

Faris Raian is Founder and Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates. His work includes UAE family disputes, child custody, urgent travel issues, and cross-border proceedings.

In an international family matter, he begins with jurisdiction, applicable law, existing orders, and the countries where relief is required.

That early review helps the family coordinate urgent steps without taking conflicting positions in different jurisdictions.

Overview

The UAE is not a party to the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. There is no treaty mechanism obliging a return between the UAE and Hague member states, which makes prevention especially important.

Parental child abduction cases move quickly and leave little room for error. One parent may fear an unauthorized trip during a school holiday. The child may also have already left without consent. An international child abduction lawyer in Dubai works on two fronts.

The lawyer may prevent departure while the child remains in the UAE. The lawyer may also coordinate the response after removal.

So what can an international child abduction lawyer in Dubai do?

Seek urgent court measures to stop unauthorized travel and protect the child's documents. Confirm custody rights in the UAE and coordinate with lawyers in the destination country after removal.

Preventing Child Travel from the UAE

If you believe the other parent may leave with your child, act before the travel date. A lawyer can:

Apply to the court for urgent orders to prevent the child's travel where the legal grounds exist.

Raise the issue of who holds the child's passport under Article 117.

File or advance custody proceedings so the court's decision is in place.

Present evidence of intended departure, such as bookings, messages or school withdrawal.

Speed matters here. Orders are most effective while the child is still physically in the UAE.

Warning Signs Worth Taking Seriously

Sudden requests for the child's passport or birth certificate.

Withdrawal from school or cancellation of activities without explanation.

Sale of property or closure of accounts by the other parent.

Statements about moving home or starting a new life abroad.

Unusual secrecy around holiday plans.

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, said parents who suspect a planned removal often wait for certainty. By then, the opportunity for preventive orders may have passed. He explained that documented warning signs may support an urgent application when viewed together. Parents should record each sign and seek advice early.

If Your Child Has Already Been Taken Abroad

Report to police and seek urgent advice: Record the removal and consider criminal and civil routes

Secure or confirm custody rights in the UAE: Strengthen your legal position and your evidence

Instruct counsel in the destination country: Pursue remedies under that country's law

Consider diplomatic and consular channels: Obtain practical support and information

Explore negotiated solutions: A voluntary return is often the fastest outcome

Where the destination country has its own rules on foreign custody orders, a UAE judgment may help the case there. Recognition depends entirely on that country's law.

Children Brought Into the UAE From Abroad

The reverse situation also occurs. A parent may bring a child to the UAE in breach of a foreign order. The Hague return mechanism does not operate here. The other parent typically needs UAE proceedings. The parent may seek enforcement of a foreign order under Articles 222 to 225 of the Civil Procedure Law.

The parent may instead ask a UAE court to decide custody directly. A UAE court focuses on the applicable UAE framework and the child's interests.

What to Prepare for a Lawyer

Birth certificates and the child's passport details.

Marriage or divorce documents and any custody orders.

Evidence of the child's life in the UAE, such as school and medical records.

Evidence of the other parent's travel plans or removal.

Contact details and any known address abroad.

Common Mistakes

Waiting until the travel date to seek help.

Relying on Hague Convention procedures that do not operate with the UAE.

Handing over the child's passport without a clear agreement.

Taking the child abroad yourself without consent or permission.

Posting accusations online instead of using legal channels.

Build an Urgent Fact Timeline

Record the child's normal residence, school, care schedule, and passport location. Add every planned trip, booking, message, and requested document.

Separate confirmed facts from suspicion. The court needs evidence of the risk and the relief requested.

Keep dates exact. A short timeline helps counsel decide whether an urgent application is needed before travel occurs.

Preserve Travel and Identity Documents

Keep copies of the child's passport, birth certificate, Emirates ID, visa, and any second nationality document. Record who holds each original.

Preserve written consent, refusal, and proposed itinerary details. Include destinations, dates, accommodation, contact, and return arrangements.

Do not hide, destroy, or misuse a document. Ask for a lawful order when control of the passport or travel permission is disputed.

Prepare the Preventive Application

Collect custody orders, marriage or divorce records, school documents, medical records, and proof of the child's life in the UAE.

Add evidence of the intended departure. Tickets, school withdrawal, property sales, account closure, or relocation messages may become relevant.

Explain the requested order clearly. The application should address the child, the risk, the documents, and the legal basis for urgent relief.

Act in Both Countries After Removal

Confirm the child's location and safety through lawful channels. Report the removal and obtain immediate advice in the UAE.

Instruct counsel in the destination country. That lawyer should assess custody, recognition, return, immigration, and urgent protective remedies under local law.

Share one chronology and a complete set of UAE orders. Conflicting accounts can weaken applications in both countries.

Review the Foreign Order Carefully

Obtain the full order, proof of finality, and evidence that each party received proper notice. A short extract may omit important conditions.

Counsel should assess Articles 222 to 225 of the Civil Procedure Law when enforcement in the UAE is considered. The court also examines the applicable UAE framework.

Do not assume recognition is automatic. The child's current circumstances and the destination country's rules may affect the available route.

Use Consular and Negotiated Channels Carefully

Consular officials may provide information and practical support. They do not replace court proceedings or local legal advice.

A negotiated return may be faster in some cases. Any agreement should address travel, handover, passports, pending cases, and immediate safety.

Do not exchange broad waivers for an uncertain promise. Link each obligation to a clear date and verifiable step.

Protect the Child During the Dispute

Keep the child away from online accusations and adult communications about the case. Preserve evidence without involving the child in fact gathering.

Maintain school and medical records where possible. These documents may help explain the child's routine and current needs.

Follow existing orders unless counsel obtains a lawful change. Improvised action can create additional legal problems.

Keep Communications Focused

Use factual messages about the child, travel, school, and handover. Avoid threats, accusations, or demands that are unrelated to immediate safety.

Preserve the complete conversation rather than selected screenshots. Context may help explain consent, refusal, plans, and the timing of the removal.

Route sensitive proposals through counsel when direct communication may escalate risk. A written, workable return plan is more useful than repeated arguments.

Prepare for the First Consultation

Bring the child's passport details, birth certificate, and visa records.

Bring marriage, divorce, custody, and travel orders.

Bring school, medical, and residence records showing the child's UAE life.

Bring travel bookings, messages, and evidence of planned or completed removal.

Identify the child's current location and every known foreign address.

State the next travel date and any urgent deadline.

The first review should identify immediate UAE steps, foreign counsel needs, evidence gaps, and the next safe action.

Related Success Story

Leaders Advocates publishes a successful child custody and divorce matter in Dubai. Review the Leaders Advocates Success Stories page for the available summary.

That matter involved different family facts and court orders. It does not guarantee the result of another international child abduction case.

Final Takeaway

International child abduction work depends on speed and coordination. Preventive relief is strongest while the child remains in the UAE.

After removal, the parent usually needs a UAE plan and advice in the destination country. Keep the chronology, orders, documents, and communications consistent.

Relevant Legal Services

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I stop the other parent from taking my child out of the UAE?

You may seek urgent court relief when legal grounds exist. Article 116 also requires consent or court permission for the travel described in the source article.

Is the UAE part of the Hague Child Abduction Convention?

No. The Hague return mechanism does not operate between the UAE and member states, so local proceedings and destination-country advice are important.

How long can court-authorized child travel last?

Article 116 permits the court to authorize travel for up to 60 days each year when consent is refused, subject to the case facts.

Who controls the child's passport?

Article 117 addresses the child's passport and documents. The court may intervene when documents are withheld or misused.

What should I do if the child has already left?

Report the removal, obtain urgent UAE advice, secure custody records, and instruct counsel in the destination country to assess local remedies.

Can a foreign custody order be enforced in the UAE?

Enforcement may be considered under Articles 222 to 225 of the Civil Procedure Law. Recognition depends on the order and the applicable UAE conditions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.