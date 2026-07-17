How Do You Get Legal Guardianship In The UAE? Complete Guide

Many people only think about legal guardianship when something unexpected happens, such as the death of a parent, a divorce, or a medical emergency.

When that time comes, one question matters most: “Who has the legal authority to make important decisions for the child?”



In the UAE, legal guardianship decides who can make decisions about a child’s education, healthcare, travel, finances, and other important matters. Understanding these rules before a problem arises can save your family time, stress, and legal disputes.

Quick Answer A person can obtain legal guardianship in the UAE if they have the legal right to act as a guardian or if the court appoints them because it is in the child’s best interests. In many cases, the father is the legal guardian by default, while the court may appoint the mother, a grandparent, or another suitable person if the father is deceased, unable to act, or found unfit. The application usually requires identity documents, supporting evidence, and a court order where necessary. The exact process depends on the family’s circumstances and the applicable UAE law.

This guide explains “How Do You Get Legal Guardianship in the UAE?”, who can become a guardian, the legal requirements, and the steps involved in applying through the UAE courts. If you need legal advice tailored to your family’s circumstances, the family lawyers at Leaders Advocates can guide you through every stage of the guardianship process.

How do you get legal guardianship of a child in the UAE?

Legal guardianship in the UAE is usually held by the father, who is responsible for major decisions affecting the child’s education, healthcare, finances, and legal affairs. The mother typically has custody, which relates to the child’s daily care. If a guardian needs to be appointed or replaced, an application must be made to the Personal Status Court, which will decide the case based on the child’s best interests.

Parents can also nominate a guardian in advance by registering a will through the DIFC Wills Service, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), or Dubai Courts. Straightforward guardianship applications may be resolved within a few weeks, while disputed cases involving family disagreements or complex circumstances usually take longer.

Guardianship vs. Custody: Know the Difference First

People often use “guardianship” and “custody” as if they mean the same thing. They don’t.

Custody is about daily life. It covers meals, school runs, bedtime, and the everyday routine of raising a child. Guardianship is bigger. It covers the legal authority to make major decisions, things like which school the child attends, what medical treatment they receive, and whether they can travel outside the country.

Think of custody as the person steering the ship day to day, and guardianship as the one setting its course. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, which came into force on 15 April 2025 and replaced the older Federal Law No. 28 of 2005, this distinction is written directly into the law. Custody now lasts until the child turns 18, and at 15, the child can choose which parent to live with, as long as the court agrees it serves their best interest.

That’s according to Article 122—Child’s Choice of Residence:

“A child in custody who reaches 15 years of age has the right to choose which parent to live with, unless the court finds that this choice goes against their best interest.”

Article 123 — End and Continuation of Custody:

“Custody ends once the child turns 18 (Gregorian calendar). If the child in custody has a mental disability, idiocy, or a disabling illness, custody continues with the current custodian or the next eligible person in line, unless the child’s best interest requires otherwise.”

Who Is the Legal Guardian Under UAE Law?

In most Muslim families in the UAE, the father is the legal guardian by default. The mother typically holds custody, along with what the law calls educational guardianship, meaning she has a say in schooling decisions even while the father remains the overall legal guardian.

If a child has no guardian at all, for example, if both parents have passed away or are unfit, the judge steps in as guardian of last resort. This is a core principle in UAE personal status law: a minor is never left without someone legally responsible for them.

For non-Muslim residents, the rules work a bit differently. You can name your own choice of guardian through a registered will, rather than relying on the default order set by Sharia-based provisions.

Applicable Legislation

Guardianship in the UAE isn’t governed by one single law. Depending on your religion, nationality, and which emirate you’re in, a few different frameworks can apply.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law is the main one for Muslim families and, in many respects, UAE nationals generally. It came into force on 15 April 2025 and replaced the older Federal Law No. 28 of 2005. This is where you’ll find the custody provisions, spanning Articles 112 to 124, along with the rule that custody now ends at 18 regardless of the child’s gender.

The law also sets out jurisdiction rules for guardianship disputes over a minor’s person or property, and it introduced criminal penalties, including fines and possible imprisonment, for withholding a child’s official documents from the rightful guardian or misusing a minor’s assets.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, together with its executive regulation under Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, governs non-Muslim family matters that fall within its scope. Article 10 sets joint custody as the default position, while Articles 18 and 19 give judges room to appoint a sole custodian or adjust guardianship-related rights when a child’s welfare calls for it.

The DIFC Wills and Probate Registry Rules, specifically Section 86, set out how a will-based guardian appointment works for residents of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. A similar structure applies through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department for residents there.

If you’re unsure which framework applies to your family, that’s usually the first question a family lawyer will help you answer, since it changes both the process and the paperwork.

How to Get Legal Guardianship Through a Will

This is the route most expat parents use, and it’s the simplest way to avoid uncertainty later.

Step 1: Choose Your Registry

Choose your registry. Non-Muslim residents typically register with the DIFC Wills Service, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), or Dubai Courts. Each has its own rules on language and witnesses. DIFC wills must be in English and need two witnesses. ADJD wills can be in Arabic or English and don’t require witnesses, but they do need translation and attestation.

Step 2: Name Your Guardian

Name your guardian. You can only appoint a guardian if you have parental responsibility and the child habitually lives with you in the relevant emirate. Any adult over 18 can be named.

Step 3: Confirm the Guardianship Is Conditional

Confirm the guardianship is conditional. Under DIFC rules, the appointment only takes effect if there is no surviving parent or existing guardian at the time of your death. It’s a backup plan, not an immediate transfer of authority.

Step 4: Register and Revisit

Register and revisit. Once registered, your will applies across the UAE, not just in the emirate where you filed it. Update it after major life events, a new child, a divorce, or a move.

Muslim residents who aren’t UAE nationals can also register a civil will with the ADJD, which lets them opt into a similar structure instead of the default Sharia-based order.

How to Get Legal Guardianship Through the Court

If no will was ever registered, or the named guardian can’t or won’t act, the Personal Status Court steps in directly.

You file a guardianship application with the court that has jurisdiction over the minor’s home or place of residence. The judge reviews the family situation, checks whether a natural or default guardian already exists, and only appoints someone new if that’s genuinely needed.

The court looks closely at the proposed guardian’s fitness. This is where many applications run into trouble. The person must be an adult of sound mind, financially capable of managing the role, and free of any conflict of interest or hostility toward the minor that could work against the child’s welfare.

Uncontested cases, where family members agree on who should act as guardian, usually move faster, often within a few weeks. Contested cases, where two relatives disagree, can take several months, especially if the court orders additional investigation or a Family Guidance and Reform Center session first.

Documents You Need

Every application looks slightly different depending on the emirate and the family situation, but you should expect to prepare:

✓ The minor’s birth certificate and family book or equivalent ID documents.

✓ Proof of the parents’ status, death certificate, divorce ruling, or incapacity report.

✓ The proposed guardian’s Emirates ID or passport, plus proof of residence.

✓ A statement outlining the guardian’s relationship to the child.

✓ Any existing will or prior court order relating to the child.

Bring certified Arabic translations for any document issued abroad. Courts generally won’t accept foreign-language originals without them.

Guardianship Over Property

Guardianship isn’t only about decisions over a person. It also covers a minor’s property and finances, everything from an inheritance to a bank account opened in the child’s name.

A property guardian must manage the minor’s assets responsibly and can’t use them for personal benefit. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 introduced criminal penalties for misuse of a minor’s property, with fines that can run into the tens of thousands of dirhams, along with possible imprisonment. That’s a meaningful deterrent, and courts take property mismanagement seriously when reviewing a guardian’s conduct.

What Happens If No Guardian Is Appointed

If a family never registers a will and something happens to both parents, the child isn’t left in legal limbo. The court has authority to step in, review the family’s circumstances, and appoint a suitable relative, or in rare cases, an outside guardian.

That said, relying on the court as a fallback usually means a slower, more stressful process for everyone involved, especially if relatives disagree about who should take the role. This is exactly why registering a will in advance saves families real difficulty later.

Case Law: How UAE Courts Have Ruled

Reading the law only tells you half the story. Court rulings show how judges actually apply it when families disagree.

Custody and guardianship are not the same right. A Personal Status Circuit ruling published on the Ministry of Justice’s official case portal addressed this distinction directly. The court described custody as a shared duty rooted in protecting and raising the child, traditionally beginning with the mother, while confirming that guardianship over the child’s broader life and financial matters remains separate.

Even where a mother holds custody, the father, or in some situations the paternal grandfather, keeps guardianship over matters outside day-to-day care. The ruling reinforces why families sometimes need to resolve custody and guardianship as two distinct questions, not one.

Court of Cassation, Personal Status Circuit—Case number: 817 of 2021—Date: 11 October 2021

Together, these rulings point to one consistent theme. UAE courts will look past the letter of a guardianship or custody claim and ask a practical question: who is actually best placed to protect this child.

Guardianship vs. Custody: A Side-by-Side Comparison

Aspect Custody (Hadana) Guardianship (Wilayah) Covers Daily care, routine, upbringing Major legal and financial decisions Default holder Mother (with default hierarchy) Father, or the court if none exists Ends at Age 18 Continues until the guardian’s role legally ends Travel decisions Limited; court permission needed for extended travel Generally authorizes travel Financial/property decisions No Yes Can be appointed in advance Not typically Yes, through a registered will

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a mother be the legal guardian in the UAE?

Yes. A mother can become the legal guardian if the father is deceased, unfit, or unable to act, or if the court decides it serves the child’s best interests. She already holds educational guardianship by default while she has custody.

How long does it take to get legal guardianship through the court?

Uncontested applications with agreement among family members often resolve within a few weeks. Contested cases can take three to six months or longer, depending on the court’s caseload and whether additional hearings are needed.

Do I need a lawyer to apply for guardianship?

It isn’t legally required for every case, but a lawyer helps avoid delays caused by missing documents or unclear applications, particularly for expat families dealing with foreign-issued paperwork.

What is the difference between temporary and permanent guardianship?

Temporary guardianship covers a short-term situation, for example when a parent travels for work and needs someone nearby to authorize school or medical matters. Permanent guardianship applies long-term, usually after a parent’s death or a court finding of unfitness.

Can expats register a guardianship will in the UAE?

Yes. Non-Muslim expats commonly use the DIFC Wills Service, the ADJD, or Dubai Courts to register a will naming a guardian for their children.

Does guardianship automatically transfer to the surviving parent?

In most cases, yes. If one parent dies, guardianship usually passes to the surviving parent unless a court finds them unfit or a registered will names someone else and no parent survives.

Can a grandparent become a legal guardian?

Yes. Grandparents are often appointed when neither parent can act as guardian, and courts consider them a natural first choice among extended family.

What happens if the guardian mismanages the child’s property?

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, misusing a minor’s property can lead to fines and imprisonment, and the court can remove the guardian and appoint a replacement.