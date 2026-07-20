Key Takeaways

Argentina’s reported request to ban, 13,000 parents alleged to be in arrears on child support , from attending FIFA World Cup 2026 matches has ignited global debate on parental responsibility.

, from attending matches has ignited global debate on parental responsibility. In many countries child support is a legal obligation, not a personal choice, and governments have taken different steps, to encourage compliance.

is a legal obligation, not a personal choice, and governments have taken different steps, to encourage compliance. The UAE also emphasizes, the importance of protecting children’s rights , through legislation on custody, guardianship, maintenance, and child protection .

, through legislation on custody, guardianship, maintenance, and . In the UAE, custody of a child, and guardianship are two different things, and the law places different responsibilities on each parent, with the best interests of the child being paramount.

being paramount. Under the UAE law, parents have essential responsibilities, including financial maintenance , emotional care , education , healthcare , and protection.

, , , , and protection. The legal framework in the UAE emphasizes, that children’s welfare must always be paramount, above parental disputes.

Introduction

Football has a special quality that brings people together, across borders, cultures and generations. But as the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws near, headlines from Argentina have been less about the sport, and more about an issue that concerns families everywhere: parental responsibility. Argentinian authorities have sent a list of around 13,000 parents who allegedly owe child support to tournament authorities, and requested that they not be allowed to attend World Cup games, international media reports. The reported move has attracted international attention, as it links participation in one of the world's biggest sporting events to the fulfillment of parental responsibilities.

Whether or not such measures are ultimately implemented, the story has an important message that goes far beyond football. In every society there is a cultural expectation that parents will provide for their children, emotionally and financially. When parents don’t do these things, many times the children are the ones who suffer the most. That is why legal systems have evolved in countries all over the world to ensure that children receive the care, maintenance and protection they deserve. How it's enforced may differ; the underlying objective remains remarkably consistent: protecting children's welfare.

The United Arab Emirates adopts the same child-centered approach through its family laws. UAE law recognizes that raising a child is a moral and legal responsibility. Parents still have obligations towards their children after divorce. There are certain mechanisms provided by law for resolving disputes concerning custody, guardianship, maintenance and child protection. Instead of merely protecting the rights of parents, the legal framework seeks, to ensure that all decisions are made in the best interests of the child's physical, emotional, and educational wellbeing.

The news from Argentina therefore provides us with the opportunity to learn how UAE law deals with parental responsibility and why child custody and maintenance are not just private family matters. It is also a reminder that even as parents separate from each other, they do not separate from their responsibilities to their children.

A Global Reminder That Children Come First

The decision by Argentinian authorities to identify parents who allegedly failed to pay child support has caused discussion far beyond South America. The story is about the proposed limitations on attendance to FIFA World Cup matches but it illustrates a wider legal principle which has gained increasing recognition around the globe: parents have to be held accountable for supporting their children.

Child support is not a punishment for one parent, nor is it a reward for another. Instead, it exists to make sure that children remain financially secure when the relationship of their parents’ changes. Parents are married, separated or divorced the necessity of housing, education, healthcare, clothes and everyday living expenses still exists. Governments continue to strengthen legal measures to promote compliance with child maintenance obligations and to discourage parents from neglecting their responsibilities.

Different countries use different methods to pursue this goal. Some allow for the deduction of wages, others impose financial sanctions or restrict access to government services or travel abroad in the event of continued non-compliance. Whatever mechanism of enforcement is adopted, the aim is the same, to protect the welfare of the children and to assure the contribution of the parents to their support.

The initiative reported from Argentina points to a significant reality: society is increasingly aware that parental responsibility is broader than biological parenthood. It is a continuous commitment to provide financial support, emotional guidance and stability throughout the development of a child. This principle is similarly reflected in the UAE family law.

Parental Responsibility Under UAE Law

The UAE gives great importance to the protection of children welfare through a comprehensive legal framework for family relations. Traditionally, family matters relating to children have been regulated under the Personal Status Law which establishes legal rules concerning custody, guardianship, maintenance and parental responsibilities. These laws, together with the child protection legislation, also demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to ensuring that children’s interests are a primary consideration in any dispute.

A key feature of UAE family law is the recognition of children as independent right holders, not just subjects of parental authority. Decisions about children are not made on the basis simply of what either parent wants. Instead, the law provides that the best interests of the child will be the primary consideration in any custody or guardianship case.

This approach reflects, a broader understanding that children require more than financial support alone. Their emotional wellbeing, educational development, healthcare, stability, and the personal safety are equally important. Accordingly, parents remain legally obligated to continue to meet those needs irrespective of the status of their marriage.

The law also recognizes that although it may be impossible for parents to avoid disputes, disagreements should not be destructive to the child’s development. Courts thus intervene where necessary to protect the interests of the child and to ensure that parental responsibilities continue to be fulfilled.

Understanding Child Custody in the UAE

Child custody is one of the most misunderstood aspects of UAE family law. Many people believe that, custody simply refers to, which parent the child will live with, after divorce. In reality, custody means, much more responsibility, for the child's daily life, and upbringing.

The custodial parent is responsible, for the day-to-day care of the child. This includes providing a safe place to live, supervising the child's education, taking care of the health needs, offering emotional support, and ensuring the child's general welfare. In practical terms, custody means raising the child, and meeting the ordinary needs of daily life.

If the legal requirements are met, often custody has been awarded to the mother, especially with young children. However, the law in the UAE does not see custody as an automatic right. Every family situation is different, and the courts have the discretion, to determine what arrangement would be in the best interests of the child.

In making that decision judges consider, the circumstances of both parents, the needs of the child, and the practical realities of the family's situation. The objective is not to favor, one parent over the other, but to ensure that, the child grows up in a stable, and the supportive environment, that promotes healthy development.

The Difference Between Custody and Guardianship

One of the unique features of UAE family law is the distinction between guardianship from custody. In everyday conversation the terms may be used interchangeably, but they are distinct legal responsibilities.

Custody is about the day-to-day raising of the child. The custodial parent is the one who provides direct care, supervision and emotional support, and is responsible for meeting the child’s immediate needs. But guardianship is not simply a matter of legal authority over important aspects of the child’s future. These responsibilities often include making decisions concerning education, finances and other important aspects of the child's life.

In the traditional sense, the father has usually been the guardian, and the mother has often had custody. However, this does not prevent the courts from reaching to a different arrangement where the circumstances justify it. In cases of disagreement regarding guardianship, the court carefully examines the facts of a particular case when deciding on the arrangement that is best for the interests of the child.

The distinction between custody, and guardianship, demonstrates that parenting involves different, but complementary responsibilities. One parent may take care of the day-to-day, while the other retains legal authority, to make major decisions. While these responsibilities may be divided, the responsibility for the child's welfare, remains with each parent.

Child Maintenance: A Continuing Legal Responsibility

In Argentina, the news story is about parents who face allegations of not paying child support. Different countries have different mechanisms for enforcing maintenance obligations but the principle is the same everywhere: children should not suffer hardship due to the failure of their parents’ relationship.

The UAE is guided by the same principle in recognizing financial maintenance as an essential component of parental responsibility. A parent’s financial responsibility to support his or her child does not cease at separation or divorce. Children need housing, food, clothing, education, health care, and other essentials, throughout their childhood, and the law seeks, to ensure that these needs are met.

Maintenance is therefore viewed not merely as a financial obligation, but as an essential component of protecting the children's rights. According to the legal responsibilities, and the circumstances of the family, the parents are expected to contribute to the wellbeing of their children. Where there is disagreement on maintenance, the courts have the authority, to determine appropriate arrangements, based on the evidence presented.

Maintenance under UAE law, cannot be considered a dispute between, the former spouses, but rather as a method of ensuring, the future of the child. Financial support helps children, continue in school, receive proper health care, and maintain a stable standard of living as the family goes through changes.

The Child's Best Interests: The Foundation of UAE Family Law

One of the most important principles, governing child-related matters in the UAE, is that the best interests of the child always, prevail over competing parental interests. Though parents have legal rights and duties with respect to their children, those rights are never absolute. Where there are disputes about custody, guardianship or maintenance, the courts are concerned to find the arrangement which best promotes the child's welfare rather than the satisfaction of either parent's preferences.

This child-centered approach acknowledges that every family is different and that no single solution can be applied to every custody dispute. Judges look at a number of things, including the child’s physical and emotional wellbeing, education, stability, health and family environment. The courts do not have rigid rules, but rather exercise discretion, after careful consideration of the circumstances of each case.

The focus on children’s well-being reflects an understanding, that family conflict can have a long-term effect on a child’s development. A healthy upbringing can be attributed, to factors such as stability, continuity of education, emotional security, and access to both parents, where appropriate. Therefore, courts in the UAE seek to make decisions, that will result in the least amount of disruption, and in the best interest of the child in the long term.

This principle is in line with the global movement, to acknowledge children as independent rights holders. While countries may have different legal processes, the aim is the same: to ensure that children receive the care, support, and protection they need in order to grow into healthy, and the responsible adults.

Child Protection and Wadeema's Law

The UAE's commitment to the children's welfare, extends beyond custody, and the maintenance through Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 Concerning Child Rights, widely known as Wadeema's Law. The legislation was introduced, to strengthen the protection afforded to children, and to ensure that every child living in the UAE, enjoys a safe environment, that supports healthy physical, emotional, and the psychological development.

Wadeema's Law applies to children under the age of eighteen and reinforces that children's rights must be respected in every aspect of their lives. Importantly, Article 39 provides that a child's physical and psychological wellbeing should be the primary consideration when determining matters affecting children, including custody disputes. This principle complements the broader approach, adopted by the UAE family law, where the child's welfare remains paramount.

The law also addresses the situations involving neglect, abuse, abandonment, and exploitation. Parents, and the guardians are expected, to provide proper care, supervision, education, and protection while ensuring that children are not exposed, to circumstances that may place their health, or development at risk. The legislation further prohibits, the economic exploitation of children, and restricts child labour, to protect children, from harmful working conditions.

Together, Wadeema’s Law and the Personal Status Law illustrate the UAE’s holistic approach to child protection. It acknowledges that parental responsibility is not only to provide the financial support but also to create a safe environment, where children grow academically, emotionally and socially.

Reporting Child Abuse and Neglect

Protecting children is a shared responsibility, that extends beyond parents, and the family members. Under UAE law, all persons who have knowledge of abuse, or neglect are required to report their concerns, so that appropriate action can be taken, before the wellbeing of a child is seriously affected.

If a child is in immediate danger or is at risk of significant harm, the matter should be reported to the police and the Child Protection Centre of the Ministry of Interior. The Centre plays an important role in the protection of children, coordinating investigations and implementing protective measures where needed. Its work is a demonstration to UAE’s commitment to ensure every child lives in a safe and secure environment.

Teachers, doctors, health care workers, neighbors, relatives and other members of the community often have the opportunity to identify signs of abuse or neglect that may not otherwise come to the attention of the authorities. Quickly reporting can help intervene in time and prevent more harm. Physical abuse, severe neglect, abandonment or failure to provide proper supervision, whatever the case, the law promotes action that puts child’s welfare above everything else.

Lessons for Parents: Responsibility Does Not End After Separation

The reported measures proposed, by Argentina have generated discussion, because they reveal the increasing willingness of governments, to take stronger measures, to compel parents to fulfill their responsibilities, for their children. While the enforcement mechanisms, used in different countries may vary, the underlying principle remains universal: becoming a parent carries lifelong responsibilities, that continue regardless of changes in the personal relationships.

This principle is reflected across the family law for parents in the UAE. A parent’s obligation to pay financial support, responsibly have a part in the upbringing of their child and to act in their child’s best interests does not end with divorce or separation. Custody disputes should never be contests between parents. Instead, they should aim to create arrangements that offer children stability, security and the chance to develop in a healthy environment.

The Argentina story also shows how society increasingly sees child maintenance as more than a private financial dispute. Not providing for a child can have long-term consequences for the child’s education, health and emotional wellbeing. Governments are therefore continuing to strengthen legal protections aimed at making children’s needs a priority.

Parents should also realize that cooperation often works better for kids than prolonged conflict. When parents are able to communicate respectfully and fulfill their respective responsibilities, children are more likely to experience stability during what is often a difficult period of family transition. The law provides a framework for resolving disputes, but the biggest benefit for children typically comes from parents staying focused on their shared responsibilities.

Conclusion

The reported request by Argentina, to prevent parents, who allegedly owe child support from attending FIFA World Cup 2026 matches has brought international attention, to an issue that affects families in every country, the responsibility of parents, to provide for their children. The proposed enforcement measure is unusual, but does reflect the broader global recognition that children have an undeniable right to financial support, care and protection. The legal means that governments increasingly resort, to reinforce these responsibilities and to prevent parental neglect from endangering the welfare of children.

The UAE upholds the same core principle in its family laws and child protection laws. Child custody, guardianship and maintenance are separate legal terms but have one common goal and that is protection of the best interest of the child. Courts are empowered to resolve disputes by looking at what best safeguards the child's physical, emotional, educational and financial welfare, rather than simply adjudicating the competing rights of parents.

Wadeema’s Law is also important because it reinforces that child have their own legal rights that deserve protection from abuse, neglect and exploitation. Together with the Personal Status Law, it reflects the UAE’s commitment to ensuring that every child grows up in a safe, supportive and nurturing environment.

The Argentina news story is ultimately a timely reminder that parental responsibility goes much further than financial support. It includes advice and emotional support, education and health care, a stable home environment in which children are able to succeed. No matter where in the world a family lives or what legal system applies, one principle is universal: children should never be made to suffer as a result of parental conflict and every parent has an ongoing duty to put their child’s welfare ahead of all else.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the difference between child custody and guardianship under UAE law?

Child custody refers to day-to-day care and upbringing of a child including providing accommodation, supervision, emotional support and meeting the child’s daily needs. Guardianship is more about legal authority over important matters like education, finances, and the child's general affairs on the other hand. All these responsibilities may be exercised by different individuals, but both are designed to protect the welfare of the child and are under the supervision of the court where disputes arise.

2. Does a parent remain responsible for child maintenance after divorce?

Yes. Under the UAE law, parental financial responsibilities continue, even after the separation, or divorce. Child maintenance generally covers, reasonable costs of housing, food, clothing, education, medical care, and the other essentials, for bringing up the child. It is their responsibility to ensure that, the children receive proper care, no matter what happens to the parents' relationship.

3. How do UAE courts determine child custody arrangements?

The UAE courts decide custody disputes, based on what arrangement is in the best interests of the child. Judges look at things, such as the child's age, health, emotional needs, educational needs, need for stability, and each parent's ability, to provide proper care. The court makes decisions based on particular family circumstances, reviewing each case individually.

4. What protection does Wadeema's Law provide for children?

Wadeema’s Law provides children, with greater legal protection, by addressing issues, such as abuse, neglect, abandonment, and the exploitation. It recognizes the independent rights of children and requires that their physical and psychological well-being be the primary consideration in decisions that affect them. The law also safeguards children’s rights to education, health care and a safe environment.

5. Who should report suspected child abuse or neglect in the UAE?

Anyone who becomes aware of suspected child abuse, or neglect should report the matter, to the appropriate authorities, especially where a child is in the immediate danger. Teachers, healthcare professionals, neighbors, relatives, and the members of the public, all play an important role in safeguarding children. Reporting encourages the authorities, to investigate the concerns, and take protective action, where necessary.