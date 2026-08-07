Introduction

In the United Arab Emirates, there are two systems: the personal status law and the civil personal status law. The applicable law is determined by nationality, residency status and agreements. In case of porce, it is important to know about the applicable statute on porce in UAE for Muslims and non-Muslims as the procedures and rights are completely different. Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, which repeals Federal Law No. 28 of 2005 on Personal Status, regulates porce for Muslim citizens and expatriates. The statute codifies the principles of Sharia compliance in a modern manner. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status applies to non-Muslim UAE nationals and non-Muslim foreign residents, to the extent provided for in the law, subject to the statutory options on the application of the law of the country of origin or another family law system in force in the UAE.

Jurisdictional Gateways and Applicable Law

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status expands the UAE courts’ competence to hear personal status cases against UAE inpiduals and foreign nationals having domicile, residency, or place of employment in the UAE.

Article 4 provides for specific jurisdictional gateways for UAE courts where the respondent is a foreign national who has no domicile, residence or workplace in the UAE. Under Article 4, UAE courts may take jurisdiction in certain situations, such as challenges to marriage contracts in the UAE, as well as specific porce, annulment, and maintenance claims where the wife lives in the UAE. Jurisdiction can also be established where the wife is resident in the UAE and has filed for porce, annulment or maintenance against a husband who had a domicile, residence or place of work in the UAE at the time of filing but has subsequently left, been deported or has an unknown domicile outside the UAE.

The Federal Decree-Law No 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status sets out a special legal framework for UAE nationals and non-Muslim expatriates. It covers civil marriage, porce, shared custody, child support, wills, and paternity. In some cases, the law of the parties’ home country can apply, as long as it meets the UAE’s public policy and evidence rules.

In porce and other financial claims, the law that applies will determine matters such as maintenance and financial rights. Generally, ownership of assets is based on legal title, source of funds, contractual arrangements and mandatory UAE rules.

Pre-Trial Requirements and Procedural Routes

The pre-trial procedures differ depending on whether the case is under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status or Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status.

The 2024 Personal Status Law does not mandate automatic referral to the Family Guidance Department in all porce cases. Article 8 permits the supervising judge to send the parties to Family Guidance when a consensual solution seems possible. However, urgent and temporary matters are excluded, including urgent applications with respect to maintenance, custody and guardianship. Claims that are not reasonably capable of reconciliation, including claims to establish marriage or porce, are also not referred.

The Civil Personal Status Law provides a different route for the non-Muslim UAE nationals and non-Muslim expatriates that it covers. In particular, Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, in its Article 3, has expressly excluded the referral of civil porce proceedings to Family Guidance Committees. These applications are made directly to the competent court, which may rule at the first hearing. This makes the no-fault porce process simpler, but financial, custody and other post-porce matters may still require separate applications or further judicial review.

Abu Dhabi also provides a specialised Civil Family Court for civil family matters. Under Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 and the relevant procedural regulations, eligible parties may pursue civil marriage, no-fault porce, financial orders and custody-related applications through a distinct civil family framework. The court provides bilingual Arabic and English forms and procedures for eligible civil family applications.

Substantive Grounds for porce under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 offers several ways for Muslim spouses to end a marriage, including unilateral porce, mutual agreement, court-ordered separation and annulment.

According to Article 53, the porce is by way of express or implied declaration by the husband. Article 58 requires registration within 15 days; if not registered, the wife may be awarded compensation for maintenance until registration. Article 55 allows a husband or a wife who has been granted the right to porce herself to empower another person by a special, authenticated power of attorney to pronounce porce.

Under Article 69, a marriage may be declared null and void if one of the spouses is suffering from a serious illness or other harmful condition that adversely affects the relationship. This right may be lost if the other spouse knew of or accepted the condition, except in cases affecting marital relations. If the condition is treatable, the court may delay the case for up to a year and obtain expert advice.

Article 72, if the allegation of marital injury is not proved, the court shall dismiss it. If the dispute is not settled, the aggrieved spouse may file a new claim upon the finalisation of the judgment or six months from the initial judgment, whichever is earlier, in the absence of new damage or relevant facts. If reconciliation is then impossible, each spouse may nominate an arbitrator from the family, failing which the court may appoint suitable arbitrators. The arbitration period may not exceed 60 days. Where reconciliation fails, the arbitrators determine the manner of separation, with or without compensation, and submit their report to the court. The court determines any compensation after considering the causes of discord and each spouse’s role in it. Compensation payable by the wife cannot exceed the dowry recorded in the marriage contract.

Articles 75 and 76 further provide for other reasons of annulment before consummation, such as the wife returning the dowry and reconciliation failing, or the husband failing to pay the dowry in a timely manner within the deadline set by the court (not to exceed 30 days). It also provides for separation because of absence, disappearance or imprisonment (subject to statutory time limits). Articles 65 and 66 separately regulate mutual separation initiated by the wife in exchange for compensation accepted by the husband.

Substantive Grounds and Equality under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022

The Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 lays down a civil family law framework for non-Muslim UAE citizens and non-Muslim foreign residents based on equality, no-fault porce and joint parental responsibility. Article 4 provides men and women with equal rights to testify in court, inheritance, porce and joint custody of children. Article 5 describes the conditions for a civil marriage. Both must be over 21 years of age, not closely related to each other, consent to the marriage before a judge and sign a disclosure form. The issue is not porce grounds but the right of either spouse to seek porce without demonstrating harm, providing reasons or proving fault (Articles 7 and 8). Article 3 excludes porce proceedings under the Decree-Law from Family Guidance and refers them to the court to be determined at the first hearing, after due service on the other party. Article 9 is about monetary claims after porce. The court may grant alimony considering the duration of the marriage, the financial position of the parties, fault and care of children. The court may appoint experts and order the father to pay expenses related to custody for a period of two years. Either spouse can sue for injury damages as well. Alimony ends upon remarriage or loss of custody. Alimony is subject to review after one year or upon a change of circumstances.

Financial Allocation, Spousal Support and Asset Claims

UAE law does not provide for the automatic equal pision of assets upon porce between spouses. Each of the spouses shall have an independent financial estate, pursuant to Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024. It is expressly stated in Article 51 that the husband cannot dispose of the wife’s money without her consent.

Under Article 51, a spouse who has contributed to the increase of the other’s assets, for example, by giving financial support or engaging in joint ventures, can claim a share. Any such claim must be backed up with clear evidence, such as financial records, agreements and proof of contribution.

A porced woman may seek maintenance under Article 9 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. Courts evaluate aspects which include how long the marriage lasted, financial issues, fault, and child custody. You may be entitled to compensation for an injury, and, in certain situations, alimony may be modified or terminated.

Child Custody and Parental Responsibility

In the UAE, child custody is controlled by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 (Personal Status) and Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status.

Under the 2024 law, custody refers to daily care, whereas guardianship refers to key legal decisions. Custody is normally granted to the mother unless the court rules otherwise in the child’s best interest. Custody lasts until age 18, after which the child may pick which parent to live with, subject to court consent.

The court may also allow a mother of a different religion to retain custody if it benefits the child. Travel abroad requires consent from the other parent or guardian, or court approval if consent is refused.

Under the 2022 law for non-Muslims, shared custody is by default. Both parents have equal rights until the child reaches the age of 18, at which point the child is free to choose. Courts award shared custody unless it is contested. Regulations include custody arrangements, disputes, travel, and parent removal in cases where abuse or neglect is suspected. Neither parent may travel overseas with their child without the other’s consent or judicial approval.

porce Framework under Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021

Article 6 of Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 created a no-fault porce system which enables either spouse to initiate a porce without the need to prove misconduct, injury or fault. Article 7 states that the court may issue a porce on the first hearing based on the application and notification, without referring the case to the Family Guidance and without investigating the grounds for porce.

Other issues such as alimony, financial rights and child arrangements are dealt with elsewhere. Under article 8 a porced woman can claim financial support depending on the duration of the marriage and financial positions and childcare responsibilities of the parties. Article 9 Upon porce, joint custody shall be established unless either parent renounces this right or the court rules otherwise on justified grounds. Under the Abu Dhabi civil family-law system, joint custody continues until the child turns 16 years old, at which point the child has the option to choose which parent to live with.

Conclusion

In the UAE, porce doesn’t happen under a single law. It depends on a person’s religion, nationality, where they live and how they got married. The 2024 Personal Status Law may apply to Muslim spouses and other people covered by that law, while non-Muslim UAE citizens and non-Muslim foreign residents may be subject to the Civil Personal Status Law, subject to the applicable statutory scope and foreign-law provisions. In addition, Abu Dhabi has a separate civil code under Law No. 14 of 2021. These legal differences affect timelines, financial claims, custody arrangements and procedural requirements. Early selection of the correct legal course is essential as this will determine rights and consequences.