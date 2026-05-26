A Dubai court case examines whether a father can use DNA testing to challenge his child's established paternity in a maintenance dispute, testing the boundaries between scientific evidence and the finality of legal judgments.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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Background

The story of the litigation of two individuals (husband and wife) is a story of a marital breakdown that became a protracted legal battle over the identity and support of their infant son. The parties were married under Islamic law but the relationship disintegrated shortly after the child’s birth leading to an official separation in March 2024. The conflict immediately bifurcated into two distinct legal battles. One over the "biological truth" and another over "financial liability." The husband, disputing his paternity of their child, sought to negate the child’s lineage but a 2024 judgment definitively established the child as his legitimate son based on the legal principle of the sanctity of the marriage bed. The husband, however, refused to perform his parental duties, despite the last judicial ruling. In late 2025 the wife raised a suit for claiming maintenance for the then one-year-old child. The husband tried to use the maintenance claim as an indirect means to re-open the paternity dispute by a demand for DNA testing and a stay of the financial proceedings. This created a considerable procedural deadlock and the courts were forced to consider whether scientific curiosity could ever override the finality of a settled legal status for the sake of a child's immediate survival.

Court of First Instance

The first proceedings took place in the Dubai Court of First Instance. The wife, in her capacity as the custodial mother, provided a detailed account of the child’s needs, stating that the father had stopped all support entirely following their separation. The mother sought a high standard of support, including the Child Alimony, Housing, money for utilities (DEWA and Internet), Recruitment fees for a maid and a monthly salary of AED 1,500, Provision of a car and a monthly allowance, Pre-emptive coverage for nursery/school fees and comprehensive health insurance and Furniture and Eid clothing twice a year.

Investigation

The court focused its investigation on husband’s financial capacity. In UAE family courts, when a provider's income is not transparently declared, the court utilizes an "Expert Report" (Tahari). An investigation ordered by the court into the provider’s bank accounts, property holdings and business interests to determine their “Ease or Hardship”.

The court found that the husband was in a stable financial position to provide a reasonable standard of living for his son. However, the court also applied the “Principle of Sufficiency” which requires that alimony should cater to the child’s basic needs without being a punishment to the father.

The Judgment

The court granted the mother sole custody and ordered the father to pay AED 2,000 monthly (covering food, clothing, and non-school transport), AED 24,000 annually for housing (inclusive of all utility bills), AED 10,000 (one-time payment) for furnishing, AED 1,000 for each of the two Eids annually, AED 400 monthly as a fee for the mother’s caretaking services. The court rejected the requests for a car and health insurance for the mother, noting that the law focuses maintenance strictly on the child once the marital bond is dissolved.

Court of Appeal

Both parties were dissatisfied with the initial ruling and filed an Appeals. The Father’s appeal was not merely about the money; it was a challenge to the child’s right to exist as his legal heir. He informed the Court of Appeal that he had filed a new, separate lawsuit specifically requesting a DNA test. He asked the Appellate Court to stay the alimony case until the DNA results were finalized, arguing that it would be "unjust" to force him to pay for a child that might not be his.

Judgment

The Court of Appeal rejected the request for a stay. The judges relied on a foundational legal pillar. They noted that the Dubai Court of First Instance had already issued a final judgment in 2024 confirming child’s lineage. The court held that lineage is a Primary Issue that had already been settled. In the UAE, once a child is legally linked to a father through a valid marriage contract, that status becomes a protected right. It cannot be questioned in a secondary suit for maintenance. The court ruled that father’s attempt to demand a DNA test at this stage was an "impermissible re-litigation" of a settled fact.

The Court of Appeal affirmed the lower court’s ruling in its entirety. It found the alimony and housing allowance to be perfectly balanced with the current economic climate of Dubai and the father’s financial profile.

Court of Cassation

The husband brought the matter to the Dubai Court of Cassation. The Court of Cassation addressed the two core issues: the biological challenge and the financial assessment.

The Finality of Lineage vs. Scientific Evidence

The husband’s main complaint was that the lower courts “ignored” his request for a DNA test that he claimed was his right in accordance with modern scientific standards. The Court of Cassation clarified the hierarchy of evidence in accordance with Articles 92 and 93 of the Personal Status Law (No. 41 of 2024).

Judgment

Lineage is established by mere birth of a child during a valid marriage. The court noted that the father had already challenged child's lineage and had even lost a prior Cassation appeal on the same matter.

The court ruled that a final judgment on lineage has Absolute Authority. It prevents the parties from ever discussing the matter again. Even if new technology or DNA test are available, they cannot be used to overturn a “Finality” status of a settled legal matter. The court emphasized that children’s lives cannot be kept in a state of legal limbo based on a parent’s shifting whims.

The Court of Cassation dismissed the appeal in its entirety.

Conclusion

This judgment is a definitive statement on the stability of family law in the UAE. This case reinforces that in the UAE, the law values social and familial stability above all. Once a court declares a child to be the son or daughter of a man, that declaration is a shield. It protects the child from being "de-parented" in future financial disputes. A father cannot use an alimony case to perform a second attack on a child's lineage. Alimony in Dubai is not about winning or punishing. The initial estimate of the court for an infant being AED 2,000 shows an emphasis on the basic needs of the child but also the ability of the father to pay. The use of expert reports and standard tables promotes predictability and fairness in the calculation of alimony. The court’s decision not to stay the alimony case while the father sought a DNA test makes a strong statement. The child’s requirement for food and shelter is a right that cannot be postponed to the end of long-term legal proceedings. The child’s right to survival and dignity of life takes precedence. While the UAE law allows for DNA testing in cases of Unknown Lineage, this case makes it clear that DNA cannot be used to deny a lineage that has already been established by a valid marriage or a prior final court order. The law prioritizes the legal reality of the family over a purely biological one once the courts have spoken. In the final analysis, the child’s rights were preserved not just by his mother’s advocacy, but by the court’s rigid adherence to the finality of the law. The father’s appeal was dismissed because the law refuses to allow the foundational rights of a child—their name and their support—to be traded for procedural delays or scientific re-evaluations after the final gavel has fallen.

Frequently Asked Question

1. Paternity dispute in court – can the father ask for DNA test in a child support case?

The reason is that Article 92 and 93 of Law 41 of 2024 states that paternity by marriage or by final court order cannot be challenged in a maintenance case. The legal fact is res judicata there is no possibility to re-examination even with new DNA evidence. This is to safeguard the child’s legal rights and identity and to prevent re-litigation of settled issues in subsequent cases.

2. What is the procedure to obtain and the purpose of an “Expert Report” in family maintenance case?

Purpose of an expert report in court maintenance cases is a judicial inquiry mechanism, which provides a means to ascertain a person’s actual financial condition, where official documents are lacking or insufficient. The procedure is the court directs field investigations or administrative inquiries to ascertain the provider’s assets, lifestyle and actual income. This ensures the maintenance amount is calculated on the basis of the provider’s actual financial capacity and not just on the basis of the reported earnings thus ensuring a fair determination of the child’s entitlements.

3. How is the “Dubai Procedural Guide” used in determining the quantum of child maintenance?

The “Dubai Procedural Guide” provides standard tables categorizing maintenance into bands according to income and number of dependants. Although there is some scope for judicial discretion, the tables are intended to facilitate consistency and fairness in awards and prevent arbitrary decisions and to contribute to the setting of the “Sufficiency Level” the level of income required for a child’s dignified upbringing.

4. Why was the father’s claim of financial hardship or insolvency rejected in the child maintenance trial?

The court dismissed the father’s insolvency as the evidence in the expert report does not support the claim. The law prefers the minimum needs of the child, which include food, housing and healthcare, over the claim of temporary financial hardship of the father. So long as the father is shown to have basic means, he is responsible to meet his child’s essential requirements veven in times of financial hardship.

5. Can a father use a sworn allegation to deny paternity once it is established by marriage or court order?

No, once paternity is established by marriage or explicit or implicit recognition, or by a final court ruling, the father loses the right to use sworn allegation (“Li’an”) to deny the child’s lineage. A sworn allegation (“Li’an”) must be invoked immediately upon birth or discovery of pregnancy and under strict conditions. The law places the child’s right to identity and stability above a delayed denial attempt by the father after paternity recognition.

6. What is the legal position on paternity and the right to maintenance when a child is born outside a valid marriage?

Paternity can be proved by the admission of the man or by scientific means such as DNA testing particularly where the parentage of the child is unknown. Once paternity is proved in this way, the legal consequences including the right to maintenance and the finality of judgment are the same as if the child was born inside a valid marriage. In such cases the child’s rights are equally protected.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.