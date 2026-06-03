How Long Does A Child Custody Case Take In Dubai?

There isn’t always a clear answer. Custody cases in Dubai go through a normal legal process, but the timing can change based on a number of factors, such as how complicated the case is and how well the parents work...

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Introduction

If you are dealing with a separation or divorce in the UAE, one of the most urgent concerns is often: how long will a child custody case take in Dubai?

There isn’t always a clear answer. Custody cases in Dubai go through a normal legal process, but the timing can change based on a number of factors, such as how complicated the case is and how well the parents work together.

This guide breaks down the process step by step, so you understand what to expect and how long each stage may take.

Understanding Child Custody in Dubai

Under UAE law, child custody is governed by:

Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 (Personal Status Law)

Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 (Civil Personal Status Law)

Custody decisions are always made in the best interests of the child, and courts strive to resolve problems as expeditiously as possible.

Step-by-Step Timeline of a Child Custody Case in Dubai

1. Family Guidance Committee Stage

Before going to court, parents must attend a mandatory mediation session at the Family Guidance Committee.

UAE law says that this step is required by law.

The goal is to find a solution that everyone can agree on.

If both sides agree, the case ends here.

If no agreement is reached, a referral letter is issued, allowing the case to proceed to court.

2. Filing the Case in Court

When mediation doesn’t work:

A custody case is officially filed with the Personal Status Court.

Documents are submitted, such as the marriage certificate, information about the child, and supporting evidence.

The court schedules the first hearing.

3. Court Hearings and Proceedings

During this stage:

Both parents present their arguments

Evidence is reviewed, including financial capability and living arrangements

Witnesses may be examined if required

The court may appoint a social expert to assess the child’s welfare

If the matter is straightforward, the court may issue a decision within a few hearings. However, disputes over relocation, travel, or financial support can extend this phase.

4. Expert Reports (If Required)

In many custody disputes, the court appoints a family or social expert to evaluate:

The child’s living conditions

Emotional and psychological well-being

Each parent’s ability to care for the child

This report plays a crucial role and can slightly extend the timeline.

5. First Instance Judgment

Once hearings conclude:

The court issues its judgment

Custody, visitation rights, and travel restrictions are decided

6. Appeal Stage (If Filed)

Either parent has the right to appeal.

The Court of Appeal reviews the case

It may uphold, modify, or overturn the judgment

7. Cassation Stage (Optional)

In limited cases, a further appeal may be filed before the Court of Cassation.

Total Estimated Timeline

Most child custody cases in Dubai typically take a few months to around a year, depending on the level of dispute and whether appeals are involved.

What Can Delay a Child Custody Case in Dubai?

Several factors can extend the timeline:

Disputes over child relocation or travel permissions

Financial disagreements related to maintenance

Lack of cooperation between parents

Requests for expert evaluations

Appeals filed by either party

In high-conflict cases, the court takes additional time to ensure the child’s best interests are protected.

From a practical point of view, experienced lawyers often try to settle disputes quickly to avoid long court cases. Professionals like Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri have emphasized that having a plan early, keeping good records, and clear legal positioning can all help speed up custody cases. When issues are clearly presented and backed up by evidence, courts tend to move faster.

Tips to Speed Up the Process

If you want to avoid unnecessary delays:

Try to resolve issues during mediation.

Keep all documents ready and organized.

Avoid unnecessary arguments over small things.

Strictly follow the rules of the court.

Get legal help as soon as possible.

The case will be resolved faster if both sides work together.

Final Thoughts

A child custody case in Dubai can take anywhere from a few months to more than a year, depending on how complicated it is and whether there are appeals. Even though the legal process is set up, delays often arise from disputes between parents rather than the system itself.

In many cases, Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri highlights how strategic case handling, early settlement efforts, and proper legal planning can make a significant difference in reducing timelines and achieving a smoother outcome.

Ultimately, the courts prioritize the child’s welfare above everything.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.