Does Moving To Dubai Give A Custodial Parent The Right To File A New Maintenance Claim?

The dissolution of a marriage ends a partnership, but for the children involved, it marks a lifetime of dependence on the legal system to protect their standard of living. In the UAE, the personal status matters are a fine balancing act between established prior judgments and the changing economic realities of the now. Recently, a ten-year legal battle between two expatriate parents has culminated in a landmark decision by the Dubai Court of Cassation. The case offers an interesting insight into the boundaries of jurisdiction between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the finality of legal orders, and the court’s ability to modify maintenance to reflect the increasing cost of living and the father’s better financial position.

Background:

The story begins with a divorce finalised in a foreign country in 2015, with a young girl placed in her mother’s care. After years of legal proceedings in Abu Dhabi, a 2019 ruling set the benchmark for child support. However, the mother moving to Dubai and the child growing up the original award had become inadequate. This gave rise to fresh litigation in 2025 with the mother seeking a substantial increase in maintenance to meet current educational and housing expenses whereas the father challenged the jurisdiction of the Dubai court in this respect arguing that the earlier judgments were res judicata and that the courts of the capital had jurisdiction.

The Court of First Instance:

In July 2025, the mother commenced an action in Dubai to vary the financial arrangements agreed between the parties six years previously in Abu Dhabi. She was seeking a substantial increase in the level of child maintenance payments to AED 10,000 per month with backdated housing allowances, furniture fees and full payment of school fees and transportation at a particular private school.

The Jurisdictional Challenge

The father launched a high-stakes procedural challenge claiming the Dubai courts did not have “subject matter jurisdiction”. Since the original maintenance decision was made by the Abu Dhabi courts, and the mother had previously litigated there, he argued the case must remain in Abu Dhabi. He accused the mother of “forum shopping” — choosing a court she believed might be more sympathetic to her claims.

Judgment

The Court of First Instance rejected the father’s jurisdictional argument. It relied on a foundational principle of the UAE Personal Status Law: the court in the district where the plaintiff (the custodian/mother) or the child resides has the authority to hear maintenance and custody matters. Since the mother had established her residence in Dubai, the Dubai judiciary asserted its sovereign right to protect the interests of a child living within its borders.

On the merits of the case, the court recognized that the child was now much older and that the father’s financial position had improved. The court ruled on 6 October 2025 as follows:

Increase of Maintenance The court ruled to increase the maintenance to AED 3,300 per month.

The court ruled to increase the maintenance to AED 3,300 per month. Total Maintenance: Total maintenance was set at AED 6,000 per month.

Total maintenance was set at AED per month. All-Inclusive: This amount was announced as “all-inclusive” and covers food, clothing, housing, utilities, medical care, and school fees.

This amount was announced as “all-inclusive” and covers food, clothing, housing, utilities, medical care, and school fees. Retroactive Claims – The court dismissed all claims for unpaid housing and school fees, following the approach that maintenance adjustments normally take effect from the date of the new legal claim.

The Court of Appeal:

Both parents challenged the decision. The father argued that the mother had made an identical claim less than a year previously that was dismissed, thus violating the “one-year rule” for modifications to alimony. The mother contended that AED 6,000 was a “starvation wage” considering Dubai’s expensive environment, particularly with respect to the specific school fees the father had allegedly agreed to. The Court of Appeal addressed an important procedural issue. By law, a party cannot pursue an increase or decrease in alimony until one year has passed from the last judgment that actually modified the amount. The court explained that if a previous request for an increase was rejected, the one-year period does not begin anew. Since the last actual change was in 2019, the mother was well within her rights to seek an increase in 2025.

The Judgment

The Court of Appeal attempted to provide more "clarity" to the award. Instead of a lump sum, it redistributed the AED 6,000 as follows:

AED 3,000 for basic living (food and clothes).

(food and clothes). AED 36,000 annually (AED 3,000/month) specifically for housing .

. AED 1,000 for utilities .

. AED 1,000 for school fees.

The Court of Cassation:

The case was brought twice before the highest authority, the Dubai Court of Cassation. However, the Court of Appeal made a subtle but important mathematical and legal error in this process, sometimes calculating the total as AED 8,000 and other times attempting to fit it into a lower total, thus creating a contradiction in the reasoning of the judgement. The high court's review was focused on the sanctity of the "comprehensive" nature of maintenance and the correct application of the law Analysis of the "Unbundling" Error The Court of Cassation identified a major flaw in the appellate court’s approach. The Court of Appeal had, in effect, rewritten the 2019 judgment by “dissecting” the maintenance amount into separate categories (housing, school, food), without a clear legal justification or a change in the nature of the obligation. The original 2019 Abu Dhabi judgment had established the maintenance as a comprehensive package. This violated the principle of Res Judicata – the finality of the original judgment’s structure.

Analysis of the Math and Logical Consistency

The cassation court also noted that the Court of Appeal had misread the lower court’s logic. The first court had granted an increase of AED 3,300 on top of the original AED 2,700, equalling AED 6,000. However, the Court of Appeal had mistakenly believed that the first court intended to award AED 8,000. This “corruption in reasoning” made the appellate judgment legally untenable.

Final Judgment

The Court of Cassation exercised its power to finally determine the issue:

The court affirmed that the Dubai courts have full competence to hear the cases for the residents irrespective of the place of the first divorce. Restoration of the Award in Full : The court held that the maintenance should be a single lump-sum amount to enable the mother to adjust with changing needs of the child .

have full competence to hear the cases for the residents irrespective of the place of the first divorce. : The court held that the should be a single lump-sum amount to enable the mother to adjust with . The Court considered that AED 6,000 per month was a fair compromise between the father’s financial means and the child’s need to have a good life in Dubai. The pay is backdated to the date of the lawsuit, July 28, 2023.

Conclusion:

This landmark ruling is the expression of several transformative principles in UAE Family Law. Firstly, it confirms that geography dictates protection: a mother and child living in Dubai are protected by Dubai’s laws and courts, even if their legal history began in another Emirate. This prevents a “jurisdictional trap” where a parent is forced to travel back and forth to a city, they no longer live in to seek justice for their child.

Second, the court clarified the One-Year Rule, by pronouncing that rejection of an alimony claim does not bar a subsequent claim, the court opens the doors of justice. A parent whose financial situation worsens a month after a failed court bid is not forced to wait an entire year to seek help; only a successful change in alimony triggers the waiting period to ensure stability.

Finally, the court reinforced the Sanctity of Comprehensive Awards. By striking down the appellate court’s attempt to "unbundle" the maintenance, the Cassation Court protected the custodian’s right to manage the household budget holistically. A father cannot micromanage which dirham goes to electricity versus which goes to school fees if the court has established a lump-sum obligation.

Ultimately, the judgment in this decade-long battle ensures that the child receives AED 6,000 per month—a significant increase from the 2019 baseline. It reflects a judiciary that is human-centric, economically aware, and fiercely protective of the child’s right to a standard of living that evolves as they do. Justice here was not in adherence to the old numbers but in the flexible application of the law to the living, breathing reality of a family’s needs in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Is there a time limit for filing a claim for modification of maintenance after a dismissal?

There is no time limit to file a new action for maintenance before the expiry of one year from a dismissal by a court under the UAE family law. The one-year moratorium in Article 97 of the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No 41 of 2024) applies only to final judgments on the merits that actively increased or decreased the quantum of maintenance. Since a dismissal neither changes the financial status quo nor adjudicates the merits of the amount, res judicata does not apply, thus enabling the plaintiff to bring a fresh application immediately on valid legal grounds.

2. How to determine the Territorial Jurisdiction between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in family matters?

Territorial jurisdiction in maintenance dispute between Dubai and Abu Dhabi is mainly determined by the domicile, habitual residence or place of employment of either party under Article 3 of the Personal Status Law. However, under Article 104 of the UAE Constitution, the Dubai Judiciary is completely independent from the Federal Judiciary. Therefore, if the custodian mother establishes lawful residence within Dubai, the Dubai Courts have exclusive, non-delegable jurisdiction over the maintenance action, overriding any legacy proceedings or prior judgments issued by the Abu Dhabi Courts to protect the beneficiary’s local domicile.

3. Does the father’s choice of a school constitute a commitment to pay its full fees regardless of the cost?

As a general rule of equity, unilateral instatement by a father of his child in a particular private school is an implied financial promise to pay all tuition costs associated therewith. This obligation is legally enforceable unless the father can show that the decision was conditional and agreed to by the custodian. However, lacking clear evidence of the mother’s consent to a maintenance set-off for enrolment at a premium school, the court will reject the father’s unilateral conditions, but the judge retains overriding discretionary authority to independently assess and cap tuition fees to prevent an unconscionable financial burden.

4. What is the doctrine of ‘temporary finality’ in personal status judgments?

In the context of the family law of the UAE, judgments on continuing matters such as maintenance and custody are not fully final but are subject to the doctrine of ‘temporary finality’. This legal principle states that judgments on such matters are authoritative, only so long as the financial and factual circumstances that underpinned the judgment are not changed from the circumstances prevailing at the time of the judgment. Given that maintenance is tied to fluctuating variables such as inflation, changing living costs, or a party’s income, a material shift in these conditions causes the prior judgment’s finality to lapse, legally permitting a judicial modification.

5. Does the Court have discretion in Denying Petition for Evidentiary Investigation?

Yes, the trial court has wide, plenary discretion to determine whether an investigation or oral testimony is necessary in maintenance cases. If the presiding judge finds that the documentary evidence presented such as certified salary certificates, audited bank statements, and executed lease contracts is sufficient to determine the truth, the court may impliedly deny a party’s motion for further investigation. Such denial is a proper exercise of judicial economy and does not constitute a violation of the constitutional right to defense, if the requested measures are found to be unnecessary.