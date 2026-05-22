Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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A father’s work schedule became a key factor in a Dubai child visitation case after a court revised the weekly access arrangement, according to a legal consultant.

Hassan Elhais, a legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the father had approached the court seeking more time with his son, including regular weekly visits and access to school-related information.

According to Elhais, an earlier ruling had allowed the father to see his son and take him out out on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays from 4pm to 8pm, along with weekly visits to the child’s school in line with school regulations.

However, the arrangement was later modified on appeal, with Friday replacing one of the visitation days.

Elhais said the court found that the father worked until 5pm on Fridays, making the arrangement difficult to implement in practice and limiting meaningful time with his son.

He said the judgment highlighted that visitation schedules should be practical and workable for both parents while also protecting the child’s wellbeing, studies and daily routine.

The court eventually revised the father’s visitation days to Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 4pm to 8pm.

According to Elhais, the court also considered the mother’s time with the child, noting that granting the father access on both Saturday and Sunday would reduce the time she could spend with her son during her weekly days off.

“This ruling is important because the court did not look at visitation as a theoretical right only,” Elhais said. “It looked at whether the arrangement was workable in practice and whether it served the child’s best interests.”

He added that the judgment reflected how courts in the UAE consider practical issues such as parents' work schedules and children’s weekly routines while deciding visitation arrangements.

“The decision confirms that parental rights are protected, but always within a framework that puts the child’s welfare first,” he said.

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