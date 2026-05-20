Can WhatsApp Chats Support A Divorce Claim In UAE Courts? (Video)

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In this video, Court of Cassation in Dubai has ruled that WhatsApp messages must be carefully examined in divorce disputes when presented as evidence, underscoring their potential legal weight in family law proceedings.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]