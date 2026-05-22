A Dubai Court of Cassation ruling establishes that fathers must provide health insurance, residency sponsorship, and maintenance based on UAE living costs for children residing in Dubai, regardless of the mother's marital status or previous residence abroad. The landmark decision clarifies that a child's right to dignified living cannot be compromised by parental disputes or claims of maternal disobedience.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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Background:

Married under Islamic law and having one daughter the couple’s life in Dubai was marked by allegations of domestic mistreatment. The wife alleged that the husband engaged in persistent verbal and physical abuse, a claim she supported by citing police reports that she eventually withdrew in hopes of maintaining family unity. But the situation reached a climax in October 2024, when the wife left the marital home with their toddler daughter and returned to her home country, Egypt. The husband viewed this departure as a premeditated act of disobedience claiming she kidnapped the child and fled without his consent and, thus, lost her right to alimony. The wife argued that she returned to Egypt with his full knowledge because he failed to provide a safe, independent home for her and the child, away from his children from previous marriages. However, in October 2025, the wife returned to UAE, to re-establish her life in Dubai. The husband wanted to punish her for her absence by stripping her of her financial rights, while the wife fought for a decent standard of living in the high-cost surroundings of Dubai, which required everything from health insurance to domestic help and residency sponsorship.

Court of First Instance

The legal action was filed in the Dubai Court of First Instance in June 2025, while the wife and child were in Egypt. The husband sought to have the mother declared disobedient and to have her custody and alimony rights removed. The wife countered with a detailed claim for spousal support, child maintenance and a range of household costs. The Court of First Instance focused on the physical act of the wife leaving the marital home.

Judgment

The court held that the wife had technically abandoned the marital domicile without a legal excuse by traveling to Egypt with the child without the husband's documented consent. The court also found the wife disobedient and revoked her personal alimony rights from her leaving in October 2024. While the court ruled on the mother’s status, it upheld the child’s right to support, and ordered the husband to pay AED 500 a month to the child support. The husband was ordered to pay AED 500 monthly as a housing allowance for the custodial mother and child. The court confirmed the wife’s right to custody of child, emphasizing that the mother’s disobedience does not necessarily disqualify her from being a fit custodian for a young child.

Court of Appeal

Both parties appealed the decision. By this stage, the facts had shifted significantly, the wife had returned to the UAE with the child.

The Court of Appeal took a more refined view of the "disobedience." It found that the wife’s departure was not an act of disobedience but a consequence of the lack of an independent, safe living environment. It is stated that the husband’s failure to provide a suitable marital home meant she was not legally disobedient in leaving. However, the court maintained a conservative stance on financial figures, arguing that since the mother and child had spent a significant period in Egypt where the cost of living is lower the maintenance amounts should reflect that reality.

Decision

The court removed the disobedient status and reinstated the wife’s right to alimony of AED 600 per month. Surprisingly, the court reduced child's maintenance to AED 400 per month. The court ordered that a sum of 17,800 Egyptian Pounds (which the husband had previously paid) be deducted from the total alimony owed. The court refused the request to order the husband to sponsor the residency visas for the wife and the child or provide health insurance, reasoning that the wife’s presence in the UAE was temporary and she could rely on Egyptian social services.

Court of Cassation

The wife brought the case to the Dubai Court of Cassation. The Cassation Court reviewed the reasoning of the lower courts in depth, especially regarding the father’s obligation to provide for a child living in the UAE.

The Court of Cassation examined the decision to award only AED 400 for child support. It noted that the lower courts had based their calculations on the Egyptian economy. According to Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, alimony must be sufficient to provide a dignified life based on the economic situation of the time and place. The court ruled that with the wife and child returning to the UAE, the Dubai cost of living was the required standard. A ruling of AED 400-600 in one of the world’s costliest cities was deemed insufficient and a failure to provide the child with a limit of sufficiency. The wife argued that without residency sponsorship and health insurance, she and the child were in legal and medical peril. Articles 116 and 117 of the 2024 Law require the father to pay for issuance and renewal of identity documents and official papers for the child. The Court of Cassation stated that residency visas and health insurance are fundamental necessities, not luxuries. Because the father is the natural guardian and provider, he is legally bound to ensure the child has legal status in the country where they reside. The lower court’s refusal to grant these was marked as a mistake.

Regarding the wife’s request for a car, a driver, and a maid, citing husband's wealth the court stated that while the father must provide for the child's needs, these specific requests (car/driver) are subject to the father’s real wealth. Since wife did not provide documented proof of husband’s extraordinary income to justify a private driver, the court upheld the refusal of these specific luxury items, though it maintained that basic maintenance must be increased.

Judgment

The Court of Cassation issued a Partial Reversal stating that the husband to provide health insurance and residency sponsorship. Reversed the low maintenance amounts (AED 400-600), ordering the Court of Appeal to re-evaluate them based on Dubai’s current cost of living. Reversed the refusal of the furniture allowance, ruling that a child living in the UAE must have a properly furnished home provided by the father. Sent the case back to the Court of Appeal to set new higher figures.

Conclusion:

This case is a landmark victory for the custodial mothers and children in the UAE. It establishes several critical legal pillars. A father cannot pay home country rates if the child is physically present in the UAE. The local economy is the only valid yardstick for the real need. The father’s duty to provide includes the legal paperwork necessary for the child to stay in the country. A father cannot use residency status as a tool against the mother. In the eyes of the Dubai Court of Cassation, medical insurance is an essential component of maintenance, equal in importance to food and shelter. Finally, the court successfully navigated the complex disobedience narrative to focus on the child. By ruling that child’s health, legal status, and dignified living were paramount, the court ensured that parental disputes do not strip a child of their basic human and legal rights. The case serves as a warning to providers. The judiciary will look past strategic claims of disobedience to ensure the child is never the victim of a marital war.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the father refuse to renew the mother’s residency visa if she has left the family home?

No, the father cannot refuse to renew the mother’s residency visa if she has left the marital home provided she is the legal custodian of the child. According to the new Civil Personal Status Law in the UAE, the father has a duty to facilitate the mother’s residency if she is caring for their child and intends to remain in the UAE. This requirement exists so the mother is able to provide proper care and supervision for the child within the country. The law seeks to protect children from the risk that custody could be affected by their residency or immigration status and to prioritize the best interest of the child.

2. Does a finding of “Nushuz” (disobedience) mean the wife loses all her financial entitlements?

A court’s finding of disobedience may result in the loss of the wife’s personal alimony; however, it does not automatically strip her or, crucially, the child of all financial rights. Child support, housing, and medical care for the child are protected and continue to be the father’s responsibility, regardless of marital disputes. In fact, courts may even overturn a finding of disobedience if there is a legitimate reason for the wife’s actions such as unsuitable or unsafe housing which was the case in the matter under discussion.

3. Who is legally entitled to retain the child’s passport, and can this change?

Generally, under UAE law, the child’s passport is held by the guardian, who is most often the father. Nevertheless, the father is expected to cooperate and hand over the passport to the custodial mother when travel is required for the best interest of the child. Should the court detect that the father is being unreasonably obstructive or using the passport to control the mother, the court has the authority to order that the passport be kept permanently with the mother to ensure the child’s welfare and ease of travel.

4. What was the reason behind the court’s decision to re-examine the AED 400 child support order?

The court decided to re-evaluate the AED 400 monthly support because that amount was calculated based on the cost of living in Egypt, not the UAE. The Dubai Court of Cassation ruled that when a child is living in the UAE, support should be based upon the standard of living, expenses and general cost of necessities in the UAE, which is much higher than Egypt’s. The law states that child maintenance should be enough for a decent life in the country where the child lives, and the court found the initial amount was not enough. The court shall consider the actual needs of the custodial mother and child, in relation to the father’s actual ability to pay. If the father’s income is moderate or limited, the request for such additional amenities may be refused to avoid unfair financial pressure. Such provisions are considered to be above the basic necessities, and are justified only where the father’s wealth is significant and the need is well established.

5. Is it legally permissible for the custodial parent to travel abroad with the child without the father’s consent?

Article 116 of the law states that generally, to take a child abroad, the written consent of the other parent or official permission of the court is required. If the custodial parent takes a child on a trip without such consent, this can be considered a violation of the parental rights of the non-custodial parent, but it is not a direct cause for the loss of custody. In such a case, the courts will look at the circumstances and take action or not, as the case may be, depending on what is in the best interests of the child.

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