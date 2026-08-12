Expats in Dubai face severe consequences without proper estate planning, including frozen bank accounts, custody battles, and lengthy court processes. Learn how to protect your family through proper will registration...

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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Key Takeaways

The Expats in Dubai who fail to plan their estates properly can face severe consequences, leaving their families financially and emotionally devastated. So, what you need to know is:

Register a will immediately – Without one, all bank accounts (even joint accounts) freeze upon death. Surviving spouses have to wait months or even years while courts process the estate.

– Without one, all bank accounts (even joint accounts) freeze upon death. have to wait months or even years while courts process the estate. Mothers don't automatically get guardianship – Under UAE law, unless you have registered guardianship arrangements, the paternal grandfather or next male relative becomes the default guardian of minor children , not the surviving mother.

– Under UAE law, unless you have registered guardianship arrangements, the paternal grandfather or next male relative becomes the default guardian of , not the surviving mother. Choose your will registration path wisely – If you’re a non-Muslim expat, you have three options: DIFC Wills (AED 10,000, English common law); Dubai Courts (AED 2,000, bilingual); and ADJD Wills (AED 950, nationwide coverage).

– If you’re a non-Muslim expat, you have three options: DIFC Wills (AED 10,000, English common law); Dubai Courts (AED 2,000, bilingual); and ADJD Wills (AED 950, nationwide coverage). Sharia law may apply by default – The Muslim expatriates are automatically governed by the Sharia rules of inheritance , with their shares fixed, while non-Muslims without registered wills risk court-determined distribution that may not be in line with their wishes.

– The are automatically governed by the , with their shares fixed, while non-Muslims without registered wills risk court-determined distribution that may not be in line with their wishes. Cross-border assets need separate planning – If you have assets in multiple countries then you need a will for each country. Otherwise, you risk having the assets frozen for years and the laws interpreted differently in each country.

The 2023 legal reforms, gave expats more control over their estates, but these protections only come into effect, if you take the specific legal steps. Partnering with qualified inheritance lawyers in UAE, means your family avoids the frozen accounts, custody fights and long court processes that plague unprepared estates.

Introduction

Understanding Dubai family law becomes critical when you consider what happens without proper planning. In the case where there is no registered will, bank accounts are frozen until the UAE Courts issue instructions and all debts have been paid. Leaving infant children without any recognized guardianship arrangement, can lead to serious complications. For the expats, these challenges can be especially challenging, when dealing with a legal system different from their home countries.

To avoid these pitfalls, you should work with the best lawyers in Dubai, specializing in inheritance in the UAE. An experienced dubai family lawyer, or qualified inheritance lawyer in UAE, ensures your assets reach your intended beneficiaries, and your children are protected no matter what.

Understanding Dubai Family Law and Inheritance Basics for Expats

How Dubai inheritance laws differ from Western countries

The UAE is a civil law country, unlike the common law countries such as the UK, US and Australia. This fundamental difference means, precedent cases don't guide, inheritance decisions in the same way. However, UAE inheritance law is codified in federal legislation and is largely based on Sharia principles.

In 2020, the UAE made major reforms to the law, which have changed the way expatriates manage estate matters. The changes gave expatriates the right to use the laws of inheritance in their home country, thus giving them a flexibility that was not available before. But this protection is only available if you’ve taken certain legal steps.

Another change was the implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status which took effect on the 1st February, 2023. This law established a completely secular framework for the inheritance of the non-Muslims with gender-equal inheritance rights. In Western countries, your will automatically determines how your assets will be distributed, while in the UAE, you must actively register your will through approved channels.

The role of Sharia law in expat estates

For Muslim expats, regardless of their nationality inheritance matters are automatically dealt with under Sharia law. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status establishes, fixed shares for spouses, children and relatives according to Islamic inheritance law.

Sharia law is a compulsory system of pre-determined shares which cannot be changed by a will. The rules say a son gets twice the share of a daughter. A Muslim property owner is limited to bequeathing one-third of his estate, and that one-third cannot go to anyone who is already a Sharia heir unless all the other heirs agree after death.

The situation is different for non-Muslim expatriates. Before the reforms in 2023, sharia law could have been applied to non-Muslims who died without a registered will. In the new framework, the default application is removes but only if you have registered a will or made the relevant legal election. Failure to do so leaves the default inheritance rules in place by a court determination.

Key legal documents you need to know about

There are three main ways to register a will in the UAE. The DIFC Wills Service Center operates on the basis of common law and is for non-Muslims only who are either residents of the UAE or have assets in the UAE. Wills registered with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) are recognized across the seven emirates, and are available to both non-Muslim and Muslim testators other than GCC nationals. Dubai Courts has a third registration option.

Each registration route has its own requirements. DIFC Wills may only be drafted and executed in English. ADJD Wills must be submitted in English and Arabic with certified translations.

What Happens to Your Assets Without a Will in the UAE

In the UAE, dying without a will has immediate consequences that affect every aspect of your estate. As soon as a bank is notified of the death of an account holder, all accounts are completely frozen. It’s the usual procedure and takes a lot of expat families off guard.

Bank account freezing and access restrictions

Joint accounts do not provide protection. You can have a joint account with your spouse, but you both cannot access the account until a court succession order is made. A Dubai expat experienced this situation when his wife passed away. Within hours of submitting the death notification to Dubai courts, banks froze Dh1 million across his various joint accounts. He was unable to withdraw cash from ATMs, buy groceries, or make online purchases. He had no separate personal account, and was stuck in the UAE with no access to funds. It took five months for his money to be transferred back.

Property and real estate complications

You cannot convey property titles in probate. If your property makes a rental income, your surviving family members cannot access those proceeds or renew tenancy contracts without court appointment as legal administrators. Mortgage payments become due during this time, and if not paid, will be subject to a default proceeding independently of the inheritance case.

Guardianship issues for minor children

Courts appoint temporary guardians for up to 60 days while permanent arrangements are being verified. The mother does not automatically assume the role of guardian. Under Sharia law, the next male relative of the deceased father becomes the default guardian even if the natural mother is alive. If the paternal grandfather is alive, he is the legal guardian.

Distribution of assets under Sharia law

The rules of Sharia inheritance apply; a wife usually gets one-eighth of her deceased husband's estate if he has children, while a male child usually gets twice the share of a female child. For non-Muslim expatriates, in contrast, an inheritance may be governed by the relevant civil personal-status rules or a valid will, subject to the circumstances and the relevant UAE jurisdiction.

Timeline and court processes for intestate estates

Probate with a registered will costs three to six months. Probate without a will takes one or more years, during which all assets are frozen.

Protecting Your Family Through Proper Estate Planning

The above-mentioned complications are solved by the registration of a will. There are three main ways for non-Muslim expats to secure their families’ futures through formal estate planning.

Registering a will in Dubai: Your options explained

The DIFC Wills Service Center operates under common law principles for non-Muslims who own assets in the UAE or have minor children living in Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah. The registration fees are AED 10,000 for a full will and AED 5,000 for a guardianship will. Dubai Courts provide bilingual attestation of wills in all seven emirates for just AED 2,000 per will. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department charges AED 950 for a will enforceable throughout the country.

DIFC Wills vs UAE Court registered wills

DIFC operates entirely in English, Dubai Courts require Arabic translations. The DIFC Wills are governed by English common law testamentary freedom, and Dubai Courts are governed by UAE civil law systems. DIFC probate is usually a one-month process. However, Dubai Courts procedures can be much longer because of the required translation and the onshore judicial procedure.

Appointing guardians for your children

Both interim and permanent guardians can be appointed through registered wills. Interim guardians provide immediate care for the children in the UAE, while permanent guardians assume long term custody.

How to ensure your assets go to your intended beneficiaries

Registering a will with the proper jurisdiction prevents default intestacy laws from applying. With the help of the experienced legal advisors familiar with Dubai family law, you can be sure your estate plan is aligned, with the UAE’s requirements and your personal wishes.

Common Inheritance Challenges Expats Face and How to Solve Them

Families face real-world complications even with proper planning. Knowing these challenges helps you to come up with better solutions.

Accessing frozen accounts after a spouse's death

All accounts including joint accounts are immediately frozen when the bank is informed of the death. Accounts remain locked until courts issue succession orders. A lawyer can intervene to clarify applicable law and defend your interests during this period. This is a proceeding by way of application to the Court for a Succession Certificate.

Navigating inheritance disputes with a Dubai family lawyer

The most common inheritance conflicts are disputes over asset division, will validity challenges, cross-border complexities, and the guardianship disagreements. In general, courts follow a process of opening an inheritance file, determining which law applies, appointing an estate administrator, dividing the assets and solving disputes either through mediation or judgement. Your lawyer reviews death certificates, family records, wills, title deeds and bank records to make your case. Getting legal advice early helps your position.

Dealing with cross-border estate issues

Assets in various countries can be frozen for months or years while the estate is processed in each jurisdiction separately. The inheritance laws vary from country to country. Creating separate wills for assets in the UAE and abroad can help to reduce conflict.

When you need the best lawyers in Dubai for inheritance matters

You need specialized legal help, if you hold assets across borders, face potential Sharia application without a will, need to challenge or defend a will, or require cross-border probate guidance.

Conclusion

Estate planning in the UAE may seem complicated, but the solution is straightforward. Most importantly, a will protects your family from months of frozen assets and legal complications. Experienced family lawyers in Dubai understand inheritance in the UAE, so working with them ensures that your estate plan is in compliance with local requirements and respects your wishes. Dubai’s top lawyers can help you to get your estate plan completed in weeks, giving you peace of mind that your loved ones are protected.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What happens to an expat's estate in the UAE if they die without a will?

Without a registered will, the bank accounts freeze immediately upon notification of death, including the joint accounts. Ownership cannot be transferred and the courts may apply default inheritance rules. It can take a year or more in process, and all assets are frozen during that time. Non-Muslims may be subject to, Sharia principles, or statutory distribution rules, depending on the circumstances.

2. How does inheritance distribution work for non-Muslim expats in Dubai?

Under the existing UAE law, the non-Muslim expats who die without a will, may find their estate distributed according to the statutory rules, usually 50% to the surviving spouse and 50% split between the children. However, if you register a will with DIFC, Dubai courts or ADJD, you can ensure your assets are distributed according to your wishes, and the laws of your home country.

3. Can expats in the UAE apply their home country's inheritance laws?

Yes, the expats can apply the succession laws of their home country, but only if they have taken certain legal steps. These covers making a will through any of the approved channels in the UAE like DIFC Wills Service Center, Dubai Courts or Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. If you do not register, the default UAE rules will apply.

4. What happens to joint bank accounts when one account holder dies in Dubai?

Once a bank is notified of the death of one account holder, both account holders are immediately denied access from joint accounts. The accounts will stay frozen until the court issues a succession order, which can take several months. This applies to all UAE banks irrespective of the type of account and the relationship between the account holders.

5. Who becomes the legal guardian of minor children if an expat parent dies in the UAE?

The mother is not automatically the custodian. Under Sharia law the automatic guardian of the deceased father is his next nearest male relative, usually the paternal grandfather if alive. To ensure your chosen guardian cares for your children, you must appoint both interim and permanent guardians through a registered will.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.