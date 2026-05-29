What Age Does Child Custody End In The UAE?

After a divorce, one of the most fundamental, but also pressing, questions many parents in the UAE have is: When does the child custody end?

Wrong information is often the cause of the confusion. Earlier laws set different custody ages for boys and girls, but this no longer applies. The UAE has now introduced a clear, unified rule, and the legal position is far more predictable.

Understanding the child custody age in the UAE today requires looking at the updated legal framework and how it is applied in practice.

Custody vs. Guardianship: A Key Distinction

Before addressing age, it is important to understand how UAE law separates parental roles:

Custody is about who the child lives with and who looks after them every day

Guardianship is about who makes the bigger life decisions

The day-to-day care is usually the responsibility of the custodian, while the guardian is responsible for financial support, education, and key decisions.

These roles continue to exist under the current law, but the duration of custody has now been standardized.

The Current Legal Rule: Custody Ends at 18

The decisive provision is Article 123 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024. It clearly states that child custody ends when the child reaches 18 Gregorian years, and it is not gender-based under the current law. This replaces the earlier framework (11 for boys and 13 for girls), which is no longer applicable under the current law.

However, the law also recognizes that as children grow older, their views become law-binding. In accordance with Article 122 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, when a child is 15 years of age, they have the right to choose with which parent they want to live, if it is not against their best interests.

This means that although the custody is legally continued until 18:

From age 15 onwards, the child’s preference becomes a relevant legal factor.

The court may allow the child to live with a parent of their choice.

The welfare of the child is the court’s paramount consideration. This selection is not absolute. In practical terms, Article 122 creates a transitional stage from 15 to 18 when custody still exists legally, but the child’s autonomy is gradually recognized.

What Happens When the Child Turns 18?

When a child reaches 18:

Court-imposed custody arrangements come to an end.

The child is legally considered capable of choosing where to live.

The custodial parent no longer has sole legal control.

In practical terms, it means the end of court-regulated custody, not the end of the parent-child relationship.

Exceptions – When Custody Can Extend Beyond 18

Art. 123 (2) also recognizes that not all children are independent at 18.

Child custody in the UAE may continue if the child

Is mentally incapable

Has a serious illness or disability

Cannot take care of their own affairs

In such cases, the court may also extend child custody in the UAE, depending on the state and the needs of the child.

Civil Personal Status Law: A Different Structure

For non-Muslims, custody may fall under the Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022.

Under this law:

Joint custody is the default position.

Both parents share equally in responsibility for the child.

This mutual arrangement is valid until the child reaches the age of 18 years.

This framework does not have a single custodial parent in the traditional sense, as the Personal Status Law does. Instead, parents remain actively involved in the child’s development.

As Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri often points out in practice, this distinction is important for expats, as the applicable law can make a big difference in the custody structure even if the age threshold is the same.

Does Financial Support End at 18?

Child custody and financial support are legally separate.

Even after custody ends:

A parent may still be required to support the child financially. This may include:

Education costs

Medical expenses

Living support if the child remains dependent

The continuation of support depends on the child’s circumstances and is assessed by the court. Courts in the UAE continue to prioritize the best interests of the child, especially in disputed cases. Professionals such as Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri frequently deal with situations where the legal rule is clear, but the outcome depends on how the child’s circumstances are presented before the court.

Conclusion

The UAE has now updated its custody system to set a clear and common age limit of 18. Age alone seldom determines custody. There are practical considerations such as the child’s needs, emotional stability, and long-term welfare. We need to understand how these factors are weighed in court.

Experience plays a large role in this context. Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri is experienced in complex custody cases in the UAE, especially during transition periods, such as the child’s right to choose at 15 and the legal position at 18. Her focus is on combining legal strategy with the child’s long-term stability so that the outcome is not only legally sound but also practical and sustainable for the family.