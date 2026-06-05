Do UAE Courts Look Beyond Claimed Insolvency In Child Support Cases?

Background

The dispute arose from the breakdown of the marriage of the husband and wife, who have a 7-year-old daughter. The couple divorced in 2021 and, following an appeal modification in 2022 that set child maintenance at AED 3,000 per month, the relationship was formally ended through “Khula” in 2023 [a process in which the wife surrenders certain personal financial rights in order to obtain a divorce]. However, such waivers do not extend to the rights of the children. In May 2025, the wife initiated a litigation seeking a substantial increase in all financial provisions. She argued that the previous orders were nearly three years old and no longer reflected the reality of a child's needs as a growing school going child. She cited the dramatic rise in Dubai’s rental and cost of living market, as well as the husband’s apparent wealth, which she alleged included latest model luxury vehicles and significant business interests in a successful business corporation.

Court of First Instance

The Court of First Instance focused its investigation on the fundamental legal pillar of "Ease vs. Hardship". The father painted a picture of a deteriorating financial situation post-global pandemic, but the court exercised its investigatory powers to look beyond the paper.

Wealth Findings

The court found documented evidence that directly contradicted the appellant’s claims of insolvency. In particular, the court found that the husband had recently purchased a new expensive car, a vehicle of high net worth status. Further, corporate records showed he owned a 49% interest in an active commercial entity.

A significant factor in the court’s decision was the husband’s behaviour throughout the litigation. The husband was given multiple opportunities during the case management phase to provide a detailed rebuttal, audited financial statements of his company, or evidence of the alleged foreclosure on his property. He remained inactive during this time. The court viewed this was not just as a procedural delay, but as a failure to meet the legal burden of proof required to claim hardship.

The Judgment

The court ruled that the father’s apparent wealth justified a significant upward adjustment to ensure the child shared in his standard of living. Therefore, the court decided, Child Maintenance increased to AED 3,500 monthly, to award the mother AED 800 monthly as a fee for custodial care, AED 50,000 annually for rent and utilities, plus a one-time AED 15,000 furniture allowance. Ordered a recruitment fee of AED 8,000 and an AED 1,000 monthly salary for a maid, recognizing that a toddler requires constant supervision while the mother works.

Court of Appeal

The husband appealed the decision, raising a defense based on the "right to a defense." He argued that the lower court had rushed to judgment and had not properly considered his "true" financial status.

In a notable attempt to explain the luxury vehicle, the husband argued that the new luxury was registered in his name only as a favor to a friend who lacked UAE residency. He further claimed that his villa was an unmanageable bank debt under a "rent-to-own" scheme and that his business was in a state of terminal decline.

Judgment

The Court of Appeal rejected these justifications. It held that the First Instance Court had followed proper procedure by providing him ample time to respond, which he neglected. Most importantly, the court applied a strong legal presumption that assets registered in an individual’s name are legally presumed to be owned by that individual. The judiciary has no obligation to investigate verbal “side-agreements” or “favors” concerning luxury assets, as doing so would undermine the reliability of official registries. The court found that if a man has the creditworthiness to register a luxury vehicle and a villa in his name, he possesses the "ease" required to support his child.

Hence the Court of Appeal upheld the initial judgment in its entirety, finding the outward markers of wealth far more credible than unproven claims of post-pandemic debt.

Court of Cassation

The father brought the case to the highest judicial authority, alleging a "perversion of facts" and "faulty reasoning." The Court of Cassation, focused on the application of Article 97 of the Personal Status Law.

The Court of Cassation clarified a vital point of law. Alimony judgments are only temporarily final. They remain valid only as long as the circumstances (economic and personal) at the time of the ruling remain unchanged. Once a significant time passes (typically one year) or a major change occurs such as global inflation or the child moving into a new educational stage the previous judgment loses its authority. The court ruled that three years of inflation and the child’s transition to primary school were more than sufficient grounds for a review.

Burden of Proof and Luxury: The court emphasized that the burden of proving insolvency lies strictly with the provider. The husband’s failure to provide audited financial statements for his company was fatal to his appeal. The court held that judicial insight allows a judge to equate the possession of luxury items with financial capacity. If a father can afford the insurance, fuel, and registration for a luxury car, he is legally deemed capable of providing enhanced support for his daughter.

The Judgment

The Court of Cassation dismissed the appeal and ordered the father to pay all legal costs. In its decision, the court found lower courts’ reasoning to be well-founded and supported by law, and that the best interests of the child should be paramount over the father’s personal financial preferences.

Conclusion

This case is a clear statement on parental accountability in the UAE. It demonstrates that the judiciary will not tolerate “paper insolvency” to mask a provider whose lifestyle suggests otherwise. These ruling lays down basic pillars for family law. External signs of wealth create a “rebuttable presumption” of financial capacity. The court will not investigate hidden liabilities if the provider seems to be well off. The law recognizes that inflation and the increasing cost of living are objective realities that need a review of maintenance figures to avoid the reduction of the child’s standard of living. As the child grows, their social, educational and medical needs increase. The law ensures that maintenance is a “living” obligation that rises with the child. Ultimately, this case reaffirms that in the view of the Dubai Courts, the “Best Interests of the Child” are paramount. The law acts as a shield to ensure that when a parent prospers, the child prospers with them, and that the duty of maintenance is carried out with honesty and transparency.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can a parent ask for increase of maintenance before the expiry of one year from the date of last decision of the court?

The law generally requires that at least one year should elapse before a variation of maintenance can be requested. There are exceptions, however, in cases of special circumstances. In this case, three years had elapsed and the mother had a right to ask for an increase based on inflation and the increasing needs of the child. Courts may permit requests to occur earlier if such requests are based on substantial changes affecting the welfare of the child.

2. If the owner of a luxury car says it’s not his, but the documents say it is, is the owner of a luxury car rich?

Yes, Courts usually look at the official registration records to find out who the owner is. If a luxury car is registered to a person’s name, this is deemed to be that individual’s asset and a show of wealth, even if the owner claims the car is the property of a friend or was purchased using a loan. Such assets are factored in when assessing support.

3. What does the court decision on support or custody mean when it is “temporarily authoritative”?

A decision is “temporarily authoritative” if it is final and enforceable only if the relevant facts income, health or living arrangements do not change. If they do change significantly, either party can approach the court for a variation of the order. This ensures that court decisions keep up with real life changes.

4. Why the court fixed the mother’s child support request from AED 11,000 to AED 3,500?

The father’s income, the actual needs of the child and expenses such as housing and a maid were taken into consideration by the court. The court ruled that AED 3,500 a month, along with housing and a maid, was sufficient to maintain the child’s standard of living. The court’s aim is to strike a balance between the child’s needs and the financial situation of the parents.

5. Can father get out of paying child support if he can demonstrate that his business is in deep financial trouble?

Financial hardship may reduce the amount of support to be paid, but usually does not eliminate the obligation to pay support. The father must provide strong official financial evidence to prove genuine hardship.

6. What was the ruling of the Court of Cassation on the father’s argument that he was denied the opportunity to present a case?

The court found that the father had been given two separate opportunities to reply and had been represented by counsel throughout the proceedings. As he failed to participate when given the opportunity, UAE law accepts that he cannot later claim that his right to defense has been violated. He continued to trade and owned luxury assets inconsistent with his insolvency claims and the court refused to grant his stay of payments application. Timely participation is essential to preserve such rights in court.

7. How does the new law account for inflation and private schooling in determining the appropriate level of child maintenance?

The new law requires that the child’s existing social and educational standards be upheld. If a child attends private school and the father has substantial means, he is obligated to cover school fees and transportation costs separately from ordinary support for food, clothing, and other necessities. This way inflation and educational needs can be properly managed.