Legal & Practical Challenges In International Divorces For Families Of Diverse Background

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Awatif Al Khouri’s articles from Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial, Government, Public Sector and Criminal Law topic(s)

Introduction

The UAE family law system has evolved from a largely sharia-compliant personal status system to a separate system that also accommodates civil family law options for non-Muslims and expatriate residents.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, giving non-Muslims an alternative, and Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, repealing Federal Law No. 28 of 2005 and modernizing the UAE’s general personal status regimes. It’s an administrative and strategic decision that aligns domestic legal rules with international standards and ensures the UAE is competitive as a global hub for professionals and families.

The Pluralistic Legislative Structure

The UAE’s family law regime currently operates on the basis of parallel systems that apply according to the religion and nationality of the individuals concerned. For a long time, the law on personal status issues was Federal Law No. 28 of 2005, which combined the principles of Sharia with civil procedural rules. This law was replaced by the Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status Law, which updates the UAE’s general personal status framework and includes provisions on the documentation and registration of divorce

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status applies to non-Muslim expatriates and non-Muslim UAE nationals. This law provides for no-fault divorce, joint custody, and equal inheritance. Another important local law is Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021, which establishes a secular civil family court with English language proceedings for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi. Thus, it is often required to determine from the outset what legal system and court process applies to divorce proceedings in the UAE.

Jurisdictional Gateway and Choice of Law

In all divorce proceedings involving families of mixed nationalities, the first question to be asked is whether the UAE courts have jurisdiction to hear the case. Under both the old and new regimes, if the defendant has a domicile, residence, or place of work in the state, the courts of the UAE will have jurisdiction. This jurisdictional reach extends to non-resident defendants, provided the case is related to a marriage entered into in the UAE or a divorce of a marriage, where the wife remains a resident after being abandoned by her husband.

One key feature of the UAE personal status law is the “opt-out” feature found in both the 2022 and 2024 laws in Article 1. Non-nationals also have the right to request the application of the law of their home country (nationality) or any other law they have agreed upon, provided that such application does not conflict with the public policy of the UAE.

Understanding the mixed-religion divorce in the UAE

The UAE Personal Status Law may apply where one or both spouses are Muslim, especially in cases involving UAE citizens or where the choice of another applicable law is not applicable.

The Civil Personal Status is applicable to non-Muslims in the UAE, including non-Muslim foreign residents and UAE nationals who are not Muslim. This civil framework is unlike the general UAE Personal Status Law. This law grants a no-fault divorce, meaning that neither spouse has to prove harm or any specific grounds for separation. The right to divorce unilaterally means that either spouse can file a request and get a judgment, usually without having to go through mediation or family guidance committees.

Expat Custody Disputes and Child Welfare

Child custody is one of the most contentious aspects of a divorce. The UAE has shifted from the traditional gender-based roles to the “best interests of the child” standard, aligning itself with international conventions. The default under the civil system of 2022 is joint custody with the father and mother sharing the responsibility for raising the children until the age of 18 years. Neither parent can relocate the child from the country without the other parent’s consent or a court order under this model.

In contrast, the Sharia-based system separated the custodian, who managed the daily responsibilities, and the guardian, who was responsible for legal and financial decisions. Custody was generally given to the mother and guardianship to the father, but the age of custody has been revised to 18 years for both genders in Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024. The extension is a huge development for expat custody disputes in the UAE, as it lessens the risk of sudden changes that could disrupt a child’s education and other factors. Under this framework, children 15 years of age or above may also express a preference as to their residence, which the court takes into account in its welfare analysis.

Financial Settlements and Alimony Calculations

The financial consequences of divorce are governed by specific criteria that take into account the standard of living maintained during the marriage. Under Article 9 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, a divorced woman can seek alimony, and the judge considers several statutory factors, including the length of the marriage and the wife’s age, when deciding upon the amount. The court also looks at the financial disparity and the current income and assets of both parties, often by appointing an accounting expert.

Financial settlements also include the immediate and deferred portions of the dowry, which is considered an enforceable debt for Muslim and mixed-religion households. In addition, the husband is obliged to provide maintenance during the waiting period and for the basic needs of the children, such as housing, health care, and education.

Travel Bans

One of the most common concerns in a divorce is whether a parent will try to take a child out of the country without the consent of the other parent. Article 116 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 states that the general principle is that travel with a child in custody outside the UAE requires written approval of the other parent or guardian, unless the court permits travel with approval. A parent may apply for an urgent travel ban where a child is subject to an ongoing custody dispute, as well as where a parent can demonstrate a credible risk that the child will be relocated out of the UAE without the parent’s consent. Once the ban is implemented, the child may not travel without written agreement from the other parent unless the ban is temporarily lifted by the court.

The Strategic Importance of Jurisdiction in Expat Divorce

In divorce cases with a cross-border element involving expats in the UAE, the chosen jurisdiction can have a huge impact on the process, the law that applies, the language of the proceedings, and the potential financial outcome. Depending on the nature of the case and the parties involved, family matters in the UAE may be heard before different judicial authorities, including federal courts, local emirate courts, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court.

It is therefore important for expatriate families to decide early on the right forum. The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court is often viewed by non-Muslim expatriates seeking an English-language, civil process with a formalized approach to divorce, financial claims, and parental responsibility.

Conclusion

The UAE has succeeded in building a dual-track family law system that addresses the religious needs of its Muslim population and the secular needs of its international expatriate community. The recent amendments to Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 and Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 have brought some clarity and legal protection to the families of mixed nationalities and religions.

Where children are involved, the focus should be on stability, consent to travel, and the child’s best interests. With the right plan, proper documentation, and legal advice, families can navigate divorce in the UAE with greater clarity and security.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.