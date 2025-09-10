U.S. Immigration Updates - September 2025

DHS Proposes Rule to End Duration-of-Status Admissions Policy for Students, Exchange Visitors, and Foreign Media Representatives

On August 27, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security announced a proposed rule to end the "duration of status" (D/S) admissions policy for F-1 (student), J-1 (exchange visitor), and I-1 (foreign media) nonimmigrants. The proposed rule would transition current F-1s and J-1s on D/S to a maximum four-year admission as of the effective date of the final rule. Unlike most nonimmigrants, who are admitted for a set period, F, J, and most I nonimmigrants are currently admitted for D/S as long as they comply with the terms of their status.

Details of the proposed changes include:

Fixed dates of admission for F-1 and J-1 nonimmigrants: F-1s and J-1s would no longer be admitted for D/S. Instead, they would be admitted for a fixed date range, not to exceed four years or their program length.

Transition rules for F-1 and J-1 nonimmigrants in the United States: F-1s and J-1s currently in valid status within the United States would have valid status up through the program end date on their I-20 or DS-2019, on the date the final rule would be effective, not to exceed four years from the final rule's effective date. For those who leave the United States during the pendency of a timely filed extension of status, upon seeking admission, their specific circumstances will determine whether they are limited to the maximum four years or a period previously authorized.

Fixed dates of admission for I-1 foreign media representatives: I-1s would be admitted for a maximum of 240 days, or 90 days for Chinese nationals (not including Hong Kong/Macau).

Extension of status required: These nonimmigrants would need to timely file an extension of status to extend their stay. F-1s who timely file an extension of status would be considered as remaining in status until U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudicates the extension. While a timely filed extension is pending, Optional Practical Training, Curricular Practical Training, or hardship-based work authorization would be extended for a maximum of 240 days. J-1s who timely file an extension of status would be considered as remaining in status for either a maximum of 240 days or until USCIS adjudicates the extension, depending on the circumstances.

Grace period reduction for F-1: The "grace period" for F-1s to leave the United States would be reduced from 60 days to 30 days.

F-1 program restrictions: F-1 students would face restrictions in changing programs, and graduate students would be prohibited from doing so.

Comments on the proposed rule are due by October 27, 2025.

DOS to Require Immigrant Visa Applicants to Interview in Designated Home Country Consular Districts

Effective November 1, 2025, the Department of State (DOS) will require immigrant visa applicants to interview in the consular district designated for their place of residence, or in their country of nationality if requested, with limited exceptions. The National Visa Center will begin scheduling appointments accordingly. This includes Diversity Visa 2026 applicants.

DOS also said that residents of countries where routine visa operations are suspended or paused should apply at designated immigrant visa processing posts, unless the applicant is a national of another country with ongoing operations.

DOJ Expands Qualifications to Recruit More Temporary Immigration Judges

To "help further address its caseload and expand the pool of potential candidates" to be Temporary Immigration Judges (TIJs), the Department of Justice (DOJ) is "amending the applicable TIJ regulation to remove regulatory constraints that go beyond the regulatory constraints on permanent IJ hiring."

Specifically, DOJ is amending the TIJ provisions "to permit the Director, with the approval of the Attorney General, to designate or select any attorney to serve as a TIJ for a renewable term not to exceed six months, subject to all statutory and regulatory limits on temporary service." Similarly, DOJ said it "no longer believes the restriction of TIJs to current [DOJ] employees with a threshold level of immigration law experience serves [the Executive Office for Immigration Review's (EOIR)] interests. Immigration law experience is not always a strong predictor of success as an IJ, and EOIR has hired individuals from other Federal agencies and Department components without prior immigration experience who have become successful and exemplary IJs," DOJ explained. Further, the agency said, "there is no clear reason to prohibit individuals at other Federal agencies with stellar credentials—e.g., Supreme Court clerkships or significant experience in high-salience, complex litigation" who are "otherwise well-qualified" from serving as TIJs "solely because they lack a certain level of immigration experience or are not currently serving in the Department, neither of which is even a prerequisite to serve as a permanent IJ."

In selecting TIJs, DOJ said it "will continue to look for the most qualified individuals overall with primary weight given to an applicant's education and employment history. Further factors may carry additional weight, such as prior judicial or quasi-judicial service of any kind, service in State or Federal government, including trial or litigation experience, and immigration law experience." The Director and Attorney General will "retain discretion to consider any other factors deemed relevant and to make selections."

According to reports, the Trump administration is considering reassigning some military judges to become TIJs.

OFLC Archives Searchable FAQ Database

Effective August 30, 2025, the Department of Labor's (DOL) Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has archived the searchable Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) database. It will only be available at its new location.

OFLC said the database is "being stored at a website [Wayback] that is not controlled by DOL. Stakeholders are advised to update their bookmarks and hyperlinks if they wish to continue to access the archived FAQs." OFLC noted that "the archive may take time to load, but once it does, it is fully functional." OFLC noted that "the archived searchable FAQ database will no longer be updated once it is archived and should not be relied upon to provide the most recent OFLC guidance. It is advisable to only rely on the searchable FAQ database for historical guidance."

For more information, see the OFLC's news page (scroll to August 27) and OFLC's FAQ page.

Send Business Visa Inquiries Through Navigator, Not Via Email, DOS Says

The Department of State (DOS) is transitioning most business visa inquiries to the Visa Navigator platform rather than via email. It has been rolled out at a number of consulates to date, but not all. The Visa Navigator, which leads the user through a series of prompts, can be found on the relevant U.S. embassy or consulate's website. For example, the Visa Navigator for the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria is here. The Navigator notes that it "is not an online application. Completing the navigator does not entitle you to a U.S. passport or any other citizenship or immigration benefit. The U.S. consulate may require you to provide additional information or supporting documents before acting on your request.

USCIS Updates Guidance to Consider 'Anti-Americanism' in Adjudicating Immigrant Benefits and 'Good Moral Character' for Naturalization Applicants

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced several updates to its guidance related to considering "anti-Americanism" in adjudications of immigrant benefits and expanding what constitutes "good moral character" for naturalization applicants. Below are highlights:

"Anti-Americanism." On August 19, 2025, USCIS announced that it has updated its guidance, effective immediately, to USCIS officers to consider "anti-Americanism" in immigrant benefit requests where an exercise of discretion is required, including factors related to past requests for parole and "any involvement in anti-American or terrorist organizations," as well as "where evidence of antisemitic activity is present." The guidance does not define "anti-Americanism" and appears to leave discretion to USCIS officers. USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said, "America's benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies."

The guidance highlights several areas of focus, including the adjudication of employment-based immigrant petitions in cases involving national interest waivers and adjudications of extensions of stay, changes of status, and reinstatement. The updated guidance also discusses "how an exercise of discretion is applied when adjudicating an EB-5 investor petition or application in cases involving threats to the national interest, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, and criminal misuse."

Advocates expressed concerns about the guidance having a chilling effect on free speech and ideological questions being triggered by social media posts or peaceful protesting. "A lot of this administration's activities infringe on constitutional rights and do need to be resolved, ultimately, in courts," said Ruby Robinson, a senior managing attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. Immigration lawyers are advising companies sponsoring foreign employees to counsel them on social media behavior. The Associated Press concluded that the policy "represents a major shift in U.S. immigration vetting, one that goes beyond criminal history or security risks and into the realm of personal beliefs. For skilled foreign workers, especially those navigating long immigration timelines, this could mean greater uncertainty and the need for extra vigilance in how they present themselves—online and offline."

Good moral character. USCIS released a memorandum, Restoring a Rigorous, Holistic, and Comprehensive Good Moral Character Evaluation Standard for Aliens Applying for Naturalization, on August 15, 2025. The memo states that for naturalization applicants, USCIS will consider not only the "absence of wrongdoing" but also will engage in a "holistic assessment" of an applicant's "behavior, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions that affirmatively demonstrate good moral character."

The memo defines good moral character as "a character commensurate with the standards of average citizens of the community" in which the applicant resides. USCIS officers are directed to review the totality of the circumstances in each case and "must account for" an applicant's "positive attributes and not simply the absence of misconduct," the memo states, noting that positive factors include but are not limited to:

Sustained community involvement and contributions in the United States.

Family caregiving, responsibility, and ties in the United States.

Educational attainment.

Stable and lawful employment history and achievements.

Length of lawful residence in the United States.

Compliance with tax obligations and financial responsibility in the United States.

The memo directs USCIS officers to apply greater scrutiny to potentially disqualifying behavior or action and discusses proper rehabilitation and reformation.

Trump Administration Says It is Reviewing All U.S. Visa Holders for Possible Violations

According to reports, the Trump administration is reviewing the visas of more than 55 million people for any violations that would qualify them for deportation. The Department of State said that all U.S. visa holders will be subject to "continuous vetting" for indications of ineligibility to enter or stay in the United States. This may include people currently outside of the United States who have multiple-entry tourist visas.

The heightened scrutiny will include reviews of social media accounts and law enforcement and immigration records in visa holders' home countries.

Most FY 2025 Employment-Based Limits Could Be Reached in August or September, Visa Bulletin Says

The Department of State's (DOS) Visa Bulletin for September notes a "steady increase" in both U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and DOS demand patterns for employment-based green cards. As a result, the bulletin says that the Visa Office expects to reach fiscal year (FY) 2025 category limits in most employment-based preference categories during August and September. "If at any time an annual limit were reached, it would be necessary to immediately make the preference category 'unavailable,' and no further requests for numbers would be honored," DOS warns.

The bulletin also notes that the worldwide employment-based preference numerical limit for FY 2025 is 150,037.

Economic Policy Institute Says Trump Deportation Agenda Will Lead to Millions of Lost Jobs for Both Immigrants and U.S. Citizens

Echoing news reports about developments in the U.S. economy related to job losses, a new report by the Economic Policy Institute, Trump's Deportation Agenda Will Destroy Millions of Jobs, says that the Trump administration's emphasis on increasing deportations will result in lost jobs, especially in construction and child care, and will "curtail business operations and reduce employer demand for immigrant and U.S.-born labor." California, Florida, New York, and Texas are expected to suffer the highest numbers of job losses.

The report states:

Immigrant workers make up a substantial part of the workforce in the United States: 1 in 5 workers is an immigrant, and about half of immigrants are noncitizens. Because of their sizable presence in the workforce, large-scale attempts to remove them will lead to extensive employment losses for foreign-born workers. What is less apparent, however, is the impact that arrests, detentions, and deportations of immigrants will have on millions of U.S.-born workers who will lose their jobs. The widespread job losses for both immigrants and U.S.-born workers will undercut the narrative that abruptly removing immigrants will somehow magically increase employment opportunities for U.S.-born workers.

OFLC Releases Statistics on Prevailing Wage Determinations/Labor Certifications and an Updated H-2B Foreign Labor Recruiter List

On August 15, 2025, the Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) released statistics on employer activities regarding prevailing wage determinations and labor certifications, and the H-2B foreign labor recruiter list.

The comprehensive set of public disclosure data (through the third quarter of FY 2025) was drawn from employer applications requesting prevailing wage determinations and labor certifications for the PERM, LCA (H-1B, H-1B1, E-3), H-2A, H-2B, CW-1, and Prevailing Wage programs. OFLC recently implemented the revised form ETA-9089. As a result, OFLC said, there will be "two distinct PERM disclosure data files. These files will each have their own record layout documents. The public disclosure files include all final determinations OFLC issued for these programs" in the October 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, reporting period of FY 2025.

OFLC has also released selected program statistics for the first half of FY 2025 for the PERM, LCA (H-1B, H-1B1, E-3), H-2A, H-2B, CW-1, and Prevailing Wage programs, and the H-2B foreign labor recruiter list for the third quarter of FY 2025, along with a related FAQ.

DOS Releases Visa Office Report for 2024

The Department of State (DOS) has released its Report of the Visa Office for 2024.

DOS noted that the Visa Office changed its methodology for calculating visa data beginning with the FY 2019 annual visa office report "to reflect the greater access to application-level data attained during FY 2019."

Also, the report notes that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, posts were instructed to suspend routine visa services and provide only mission-critical and emergency services in late March 2020. "This had a significant impact on the provision of Immigrant and Nonimmigrant Visa-related services. Posts were only able to resume limited services on a post-by-post basis beginning in July 2020, as local conditions allowed," the report notes in Table I, Immigrant and Nonimmigrant Visas Issued at Foreign Service Posts, Fiscal Years 2020-2024.

China: New 'K Visa' for Young STEM Talent Launching in October

Starting 1 October 2025, the State Council will launch a new visa category – the K-visa – to attract young foreign professionals in science and technology, government officials announced during a press briefing.

The K‑visa will be added to China's existing standard visa types and is specifically designed for "young science and technology talent," with more eligibility details to come.

This latest initiative aligns with China's broader workforce development strategy, aiming to simplify and modernize its visa regime. Officials emphasized that the K‑visa will facilitate easier entry for foreign professionals in science and technology fields, and bolster international exchange in research and innovation.

The decision comes after other changes to China's entry policies; as of late July, the country had already established mutual or unilateral visa‑free arrangements with 75 nations, contributing to rising international arrivals.

While specifics such as age range, academic or professional prerequisites, or application logistics were not included in the government statement, the move underscores the administration's drive to make China more accessible to global scientific and technological talent.

Details:

India: Eight New Consular Application Centers Across the U.S.

In a major step to enhance accessibility and efficiency in consular services, the Government of India has inaugurated eight new Indian Consular Application Centers (ICACs) across the United States, effective August 1, 2025. These new centers have opened in Raleigh, Orlando, San Jose, Dallas, Detroit, Columbus, Edison, and Boston, with a 17th location planned for Los Angeles soon.

Singapore: Minimum Salary Thresholds Raised for Initial S Pass Applications

As of September 1, 2025, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in Singapore raised the minimum qualifying monthly salary for initial S Pass applications to S$3,300 (increased from S$3,150), with salary requirements increasing progressively by age up to S$4,800 for candidates 45-years-old and above. Applicants in the financial services sector will start at S$3,800 (increased from S$3,650) and accrue up to S$5,650 for applicants 45-years-old and above.

Details:

Thailand: Mandatory Re-Registration for Single Window System Access Now in Effect

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) announced that mandatory re-registration for access to its Single Window for Visa and Work Permit system is now in effect. As per the official BOI notification, authorized representatives of companies should have completed registration through the ThaID application by August 31, 2025. If not completed, they will be unable to access the Single Window system.

Each company is allowed to register one individual, either an authorized or delegated representative, who will then have the ability to manage internal user access within the system. Thai nationals must verify their identity through the ThaID app, while foreign representatives must do so via email.

This update underscores the continued modernization of Thailand's e-governance infrastructure, reinforcing secure and streamlined digital procedures for visa and work permit applications through the BOI's integrated online portal.

Details:

Vietnam: Eased Labor Market Testing for Work Permits

The Vietnamese government has introduced Decree No. 219/2025/ND-CP, effective August 7, 2025, marking the most significant reform to the country's immigration and work permit system since 2021. This new decree simplifies procedures and broadens eligibility criteria, aimed at creating a more efficient public administration and attracting high-level talent to Vietnam's key economic sectors.

Details:

European Union: Extended Internal Border Checks Situation

Under the Schengen Borders Code, EU Member States may temporarily reinstate internal border controls when faced with serious threats to public policy or internal security, such as irregular migration, organized crime, terrorism, or hybrid threats. As of the latest notifications, several Member States have active internal border checks:

Germany: Extending controls from September 16, 2025, to March 15, 2026

Poland: August 6 to October 14, 2025

Slovenia: June 22 to December 2, 2025

Italy: June 19 to December 18, 2025

Austria: May 12 to November 11, 2025

The Netherlands: June 9 to December 8, 2025

Denmark: May 5 to November 11, 2025

Norway: May 12 to November 11, 2025

Sweden: May 12 to November 11, 2025

France: January 5 to October 31, 2025

Travelers should carry proper identification documents for border checks. Visa-exempt holders should remain aware that their Schengen allowance is 90 days in a 6-month period.

Details:

United Arab Emirates: Visa-on-Arrival Stay Extended to 90 Days

The UAE Government has updated its visa-on-arrival policy, extending the permitted stay to 90 days for eligible travelers, according to the official UAE Government portal. This extension particularly applies to nationals of several countries who no longer need advanced visa arrangements to enter the country.

Previously, many eligible travelers received only a 30-day visa-on-arrival with an optional short extension. Under the updated guidance, those meeting eligibility (such as certain nationalities and holders of valid visas or residency permits from the USA, UK, or EU) now qualify for a single-entry or multiple-entry 90-day stay, granted upon arrival.

This policy change enhances the UAE's appeal as a destination for extended visits, offering greater flexibility for both leisure and business travel while reducing pre-arrival bureaucratic requirements.

Details:

Mexico: Electronic Visitor Visas Introduced, Guidelines Published

On July 25, 2025, Mexico's Ministry of the Interior (SEGOB) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) jointly announced a comprehensive reform to the country's General Guidelines for Visa Issuance – the most significant update in over a decade. The new regulations take effect on August 9, 2025, aiming to modernize, simplify, and digitize Mexico's visa application process while maintaining strong national security and compliance with international commitments.

Key Highlights of the New Visa Guidelines

1. Introduction of Electronic Visas (e-Visas)

Travelers from certain eligible countries will now be able to apply for electronic visas online through a secure digital platform operated exclusively by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These e-Visas are valid for a single entry within 180 days and cover tourism or business visits without remuneration. This eliminates the need for printed documents, photographs, or in-person consular visits for eligible applicants.

2. Full Digitalization of Visa Files

All visa application files, including biometric data such as fingerprints, iris scans, and facial photographs, will now be collected and stored digitally. The requirement to submit hard-copy documents at consulates is eliminated, streamlining the process for both applicants and consular staff.

3. Streamlined Review and Escalation Procedures

In cases involving suspicious documentation or false applications, consulates can escalate the review to the National Immigration Institute (INM), which is required to respond within 7 business days. This helps maintain security while minimizing delays for legitimate applicants.

4. Enhanced Visa Categories and International Cooperation

The updated guidelines clarify requirements for various visa types, including business travelers, students, investors, researchers, humanitarian cases, and family reunification. Special provisions are also made for visa issuance under international mobility treaties and bilateral cooperation programs, facilitating smoother cross-border movement for professionals and collaborators.

What This Means for Travelers and Companies

Digital Convenience: The new e-Visa platform offers faster and more accessible visa application options for eligible travelers, removing the need for physical paperwork and consular appointments.

The new e-Visa platform offers faster and more accessible visa application options for eligible travelers, removing the need for physical paperwork and consular appointments. Early Preparation Recommended: Due to new digital documentation requirements, travelers and sponsoring companies should plan ahead to ensure smooth processing.

Due to new digital documentation requirements, travelers and sponsoring companies should plan ahead to ensure smooth processing. Business and Investment Growth: Companies involved in cross-border projects, education, and investment will benefit from faster visa access for international personnel.

Companies involved in cross-border projects, education, and investment will benefit from faster visa access for international personnel. Stay Informed: Organizations assisting clients or employees with Mexican immigration must stay up to date with evolving criteria and digital application channels.

Background and Legal Framework

This reform is rooted in Mexico's Migration Law and aligned with the National Development Plan 2025-2030, which emphasizes facilitating international mobility while safeguarding security and human rights. The joint efforts of the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs reflect Mexico's commitment to digital transformation, administrative modernization, and international cooperation.

Details:

Argentina: Chinese and Dominican Nationals with US Visas Can Now Enter Visa-Free

On 21 July 2025, the Argentine government issued a resolution allowing tourists from China and the Dominican Republic to enter Argentina without requiring a consular visa or Electronic Travel Authorization (AVE), provided they hold a valid U.S. visa. The exemption is grounded in Argentina's trust in the rigorous vetting standards of U.S. visa issuance.

The policy applies to Chinese nationals entering for tourism or business, and to Dominican nationals entering for tourism only. Chinese visitors can initially stay for up to 30 days, while Dominican visitors may stay up to 90 days, with both groups eligible for a one-time extension of their stay under the discretion of Argentina's National Immigration Directorate.

Details:

