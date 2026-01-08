Pryor Cashman Elects Four New Partners, Promotes Eight To Counsel

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that the firm has elected four new attorneys to its partnership: Wendy M. LaManque, Matthew Marcus, Dustin N. Nofziger, and Eric J. Wisotsky. The firm also promoted Vanessa P. Avello, Christine M. Dimitriou, Evan D. Hey, Arsala Kidwai, Itai Raz, Nicholas Saady, Linda Sabatello, and Aaron J. Wiltse to counsel.

All promotions were effective on January 1, 2026.

Pryor Cashman managing partner David Rose said in a statement:

"These promotions recognize exceptional lawyers whose talent and commitment exemplify the increasing strength and depth of our firm. The lawyers in our new partner and counsel classes reflect the breadth of our practice and have demonstrated a dedication to delivering outstanding service to our clients."

More about our newly elected partners:

Wendy M. LaManque is a member of the Labor + Employment Group, where her practice focuses on collective bargaining, discrimination and harassment, and labor-management relations representation and general advisory services with a focus on healthcare professionals.

Matthew Marcus is a member of Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group, where he represents clients in complex matrimonial and family law matters, including high-net-worth disputes, support and custody issues, and the negotiation and drafting of marital agreements.

Dustin N. Nofziger is a member of Pryor Cashman's Financial Institutions Group, where he counsels financial institutions, executives, and investors on a wide range of regulatory, enforcement, and complex commercial matters.

Eric J. Wisotsky is a member of Pryor Cashman's Corporate Group, where he counsels clients on mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, reorganizations, SEC and regulatory filings, and other general corporate matters.

And our newly promoted counsel:

Vanessa P. Avello is a member of the Labor + Employment Group who assists clients in a broad range of labor and employment law matters.

Christine M. Dimitriou is a member of Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group, where she represents clients in high-stakes disputes in the media and entertainment industries.

Evan D. Hey is a member of Pryor Cashman's Immigration Group who advises companies and individuals on a wide range of business and family-based immigration matters, including visa strategy, compliance, and global immigration programs.

Arsala Kidwai is a member of Pryor Cashman's Corporate Group, focusing on representing banks and financial institutions in trustee and agency capacities over a wide array of financial transactions.

Itai Raz is a member of Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group, Hotel + Hospitality Practice, and Real Estate Litigation Practice, where he represents clients in a range of complex disputes.

Nicholas Saady is a member of Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group who represents high-profile businesses and individuals in complex commercial, intellectual property, entertainment, and sports matters, and has also conducted sensitive white collar investigations and a constitutional impeachment inquiry.

Linda Sabatello is a member of Pryor Cashman's Immigration Group who provides representation on all aspects of employment-based U.S. immigration law.

Aaron J. Wiltse is a member of Pryor Cashman's White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice, where he works with companies and individuals in white collar criminal cases, government regulatory proceedings, and civil and criminal forfeiture actions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.