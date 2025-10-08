U.S. Immigration Updates – October 2025

Employer Tips: For a Federal Government Shutdown

As of October 1, 2025, Congress missed the funding deadline and and the federal government has shutdown. Essential personnel remains, but federal employees are furloughed, and immigration-related functions face delays. Below is a summary of potential impacts.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

USCIS should continue processing petitions and applications, though delays may occur.

H-1B, H-1B1, and E-3 filings requiring certified Labor Condition Applications (LCAs) may be delayed if certifications are pending.

E-Verify will be unavailable, but employers must still complete timely Forms I-9.

Department of Labor (DOL)

The Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) typically closes during shutdowns.

LCAs, prevailing wage requests, and PERM applications cannot be processed.

The FLAG system will be disabled and inaccessible.

Department of State (DOS)

Visa and passport operations are fee-funded but may face reductions.

Visa issuance and stamping could be delayed, disrupting international travel.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement / Customs and Border Protection (ICE/CBP)

Both agencies remain operational. Ports of entry will stay open.

Processing at pre-clearance locations (e.g., TN and L-1 for Canadians) may vary.

Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR)

Detained cases continue, but non-detained cases may be delayed.

The BIA will process emergency stays and detained case appeals.

For a detailed breakdown of how each agency may be impacted and the steps employers should take, view this Klasko Immigration Law Partners article.

Agencies Issue Guidance on President Trump's Proclamation Requiring a $100,000 Fee for Certain H-1B Petitions

Following on the heels of President Trump's issuance of a proclamation requiring a $100,000 fee for certain H-1B petitions where the worker is outside the United States, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released a related frequently asked questions (FAQ) document, and other agencies released related guidance.

The USCIS FAQ notes which petitions are included and not included, and states that further steps will be taken, including:

A rulemaking by the Department of Labor to revise and raise the prevailing wage levels to "upskill" the H-1B program and "ensure that it is used to hire only the best of the best temporary foreign workers."

A rulemaking by the Department of Homeland Security to "prioritize high-skilled, high-paid aliens in the H-1B lottery over those at lower wage levels."

Additional changes are also under consideration and will be announced in the coming months, USCIS said.

USCIS released additional guidance regarding the proclamation, as did U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The Department of State (DOS) released a related FAQ. USCIS said that DOS also sent guidance to all consular offices that is consistent with the guidance from USCIS and CBP. CBP's guidance, posted on X, states that the "updated H-1B visa requirement applies only to new, prospective petitions that have not yet been filed. Petitions submitted prior to September 21, 2025, are not affected. Any reports claiming otherwise are flat-out wrong and should be ignored."

The White House also released a related fact sheet on September 19, 2025.

DOL Launches 'Project Firewall' H-1B Enforcement Initiative

On September 19, 2025, the Department of Labor (DOL) launched "Project Firewall" to ensure that "employers prioritize qualified Americans when hiring workers and [hold] employers accountable if they abuse the H-1B visa process."

DOL said that it will conduct investigations of employers through Project Firewall "to maximize H-1B program compliance. To achieve this goal, the Secretary of Labor will personally certify the initiation of investigations for the first time in the department's history." Violations may result in "the collection of back wages owed to affected workers, the assessment of civil money penalties, and/or debarment from future use of the H-1B program for a prescribed period of time," DOL noted.

Additionally, DOL said it "will share information and coordinate with relevant government agencies, as permitted by law, to combat discrimination against American workers and ensure the law is properly enforced by leveraging the full force of the federal government."

For more information on Project Firewall, read the article published by Klasko Immigration Law Partners, which outlines key takeaways, the significance of the initiative, and suggested actions for employers.

DHS Issues Proposed Rule on Weighted Selection for Cap-Subject H-1B Petitions

On September 24, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a proposed rule to implement a "weighted selection" process for cap-subject H-1B petitions that "would generally favor the allocation of H-1B visas to higher skilled and higher paid aliens, while maintaining the opportunity for employers to secure H-1B workers at all wage levels."

Under the proposed process, DHS said, registrations for unique beneficiaries or petitions would be assigned to the relevant Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics wage level and entered into the selection pool as follows:

[R]egistrations for unique beneficiaries or petitions assigned wage level IV would be entered into the selection pool four times, those assigned wage level III would be entered into the selection pool three times, those assigned wage level II would be entered into the selection pool two times, and those assigned wage level I would be entered into the selection pool one time. Each unique beneficiary would only be counted once toward the numerical allocation projections, regardless of how many registrations were submitted for that beneficiary or how many times the beneficiary is entered in the selection pool.

Comments on the proposed rule must be submitted by October 24, 2025, using the instructions in the notice. Comments on the associated information collections must be submitted by November 24, 2025.

New $100,000 Fee on H-1B Entries by Presidential Proclamation, USCIS Clarifies

On September 19, 2025, President Trump issued a Presidential Proclamation requiring a $100,000 fee for certain H-1B petitions where the worker is outside the United States. Effective September 21, 2025, U.S. entry will be restricted unless the petition is accompanied by this payment. The restriction is temporary (12 months, through September 20, 2026) but may be extended.

The Proclamation does not end the H-1B program. Employers may continue to file extensions, amendments, and transfers for H-1B employees already inside the United States. Pending or approved petitions for workers who remain in the U.S. will not be subject to the new fee. However, international travel is strongly discouraged, as returning employees could face the new payment requirement. The Department of Homeland Security may exempt individuals, companies, or industries if employing H-1B workers is in the "national interest," though the standard for these exemptions is not yet defined. Cap-exempt entities (universities, nonprofits) are not specifically carved out but may qualify under this exemption.

On September 20, 2025, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow issued a memorandum attempting to clarify the implementation of the Proclamation. According to USCIS, the $100,000 fee applies only prospectively, to petitions not yet filed. The Proclamation does not apply to beneficiaries of petitions filed before the effective date, beneficiaries of approved petitions, or individuals holding validly issued H-1B visas.

Despite this clarification, key questions remain unanswered. The memorandum does not specify whether the fee applies to petitions requesting a change or extension of status, or a change of employer. It also leaves open the possibility that USCIS may attempt to limit the fee to cap-subject petitions in the FY27 lottery, but no confirmation has been provided. Moreover, the USCIS guidance departs from the Proclamation's language, creating inconsistencies that heighten uncertainty.

Klasko Immigration Law Partners (KILP) recent alert outlines key points on the proposed changes, their potential impact on H-1B petitioners and their employees, and what this means for employers. KILP also provides an additional analysis in this article.

Trump Administration Unveils Gold & Platinum Immigration Plans

On September 19, 2025, the Trump Administration announced a plan for three new immigration pathways: the Trump Gold Card, the Trump Corporate Gold Card, and the forthcoming Trump Platinum Card. These programs represent a departure from the traditional job-creating EB-5 immigrant investor model, introducing donation-based routes to existing employment-based green card categories.

The Trump Gold Card would allow individuals to qualify under the EB-1A "extraordinary ability" or EB-2 "national interest waiver" categories by making a nonrefundable $1 million donation to the U.S. government. Gold Card holders would be treated like other permanent residents, subject to worldwide taxation and reporting obligations, and their status could be revoked under the same rules that apply to immigrant visas.

For employers, the Trump Corporate Gold Card requires a $2 million donation to sponsor an employee. Sponsorship could be transferred between employees, though it remains unclear whether a transfer would be possible after the originally sponsored employee secures a green card.

The administration also previewed a Trump Platinum Card, which would involve a $5 million donation and allow recipients to spend up to 270 days in the United States annually without U.S. taxation on foreign income.

Implementation of these programs is expected within 90 days, but applications cannot yet be filed until the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Commerce issue detailed procedures.

Read this recent alert by Klasko Immigration Law Partners for more information regarding the plans of the Gold and Platinum Cards.

State Department Expands Visa Interview Waiver Eligibility; DHS Restores Hungary's ESTA Eligibility

On September 18, 2025, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) announced an update to its interview waiver policy for nonimmigrant visa applicants, effective October 1, 2025. The policy expands consular officers' authority to waive in-person interviews for certain low-risk applicants, such as renewals and specific visa categories, when local conditions permit. The DOS stated that all waivers will continue to be decided on a case-by-case basis, with national security and program integrity remaining priorities.

In a related development, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Hungary's eligibility for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) has been restored. Hungarian nationals are once again able to apply for travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program, which allows short-term visits without first obtaining a visa. AILA noted that the reinstatement follows diplomatic discussions and reflects Hungary's compliance with U.S. security requirements.

Both agencies emphasized that travelers should review official updates and consult the relevant websites before making plans, as policies remain subject to change.

October 2025 Visa Bulletin Released with Notable Progress

The October 2025 Visa Bulletin has been released, marking the start of a new fiscal year and a reset of annual visa limits. USCIS has announced that applicants should use Chart B (Dates for Filing) this month for both employment-based and family-sponsored categories. This means many individuals may be eligible to file adjustment of status applications sooner, unlocking benefits like work and travel authorization while they wait for their green card.

Highlights include forward movement across most employment-based categories, with particularly meaningful relief for Indian nationals in EB-2, EB-3, and EB-5. EB-1 remains current for most countries, creating opportunities for faster filings, while EB-5 set-aside categories remain fully current worldwide. However, EB-5 Unreserved for China has retrogressed by three months. Family-sponsored categories also see modest but steady progress.

Employers should take advantage of this early-year momentum to reassess immigration strategies, move quickly on pending cases, and identify employees who may now be eligible to file. Employees should confirm their eligibility and prepare documentation to file promptly. Acting now can reduce uncertainty and secure valuable interim benefits while waiting for green card approval.

DOS Ends Third-Country Nonimmigrant Visa Appointments

On September 6, 2025, the Department of State (DOS) announced that nonimmigrant visa (NIV) applicants generally must schedule their appointments at the U.S. embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or residence. Third-country visa appointment scheduling is generally no longer permitted, with limited exceptions. Applicants must be able to demonstrate legal residence in the country where they are applying, if eligibility is based on residency.

DOS updated instructions on its website over the weekend accordingly. Applicants with existing NIV appointments that were scheduled before the September 6update will generally not be canceled, but going forward, applicants who apply outside their country of nationality or residence "might find it more difficult to qualify for the visa," DOS said, and visa fees will not be refunded or transferred. Applicants who need to apply outside their country of nationality or residence should expect longer wait times. Nationals of countries without routine NIV operations must apply at a designated U.S. embassy or consulate as listed in the chart on the DOS website.

DOS outlined exceptions for applicants seeking A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO visas, diplomatic/official visas, or travel under the UN Headquarters Agreement. Limited exceptions may also apply for humanitarian, medical, or foreign policy reasons.

For more information, read this recent alert by Klasko Immigration Law Partners, which breaks down key points of the proposed changes, explores how they may affect H-1B petitioners and their employees, and what applicants and employers should consider.

Global Immigration

India: Fast Track Immigration "Trusted Traveller" Programme Expanded to Five More Airports

India's Ministry of Home Affairs has added five more airports—Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode, and Amritsar – to its Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP). The program, first launched in 2024, now operates at 13 airports nationwide, with future expansion planned for Navi Mumbai and Jewar.

FTI-TTP allows Indian citizens and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to bypass manual immigration counters and use biometric eGates. Once enrolled, travelers can clear immigration in about 30 seconds by scanning their passport and boarding pass at the gate.

What Travellers Should Do

Check eligibility if you are an Indian citizen or OCI cardholder.

Apply online at ftittp.mha.gov.in.

Complete biometrics at a Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or airport facility.

Enroll early to ensure approval before your next trip to India.

Details:

Taiwan: Digital Arrival Card Forthcoming

Taiwan will officially discontinue paper-based arrival cards on October 1, 2025, replacing them with a fully digital system known as the Taiwan Arrival Card (TWAC). This change will affect most foreign travelers entering Taiwan who do not hold Taiwanese residency status, including tourists, short-term business visitors, and others without a Resident Visa, Alien Resident Certificate, or diplomatic documentation.

The TWAC must be completed online before travel via the official portal (twac.immigration.gov.tw). According to Taiwan's National Immigration Agency, travelers should submit the form within three days prior to departure, although last-minute submission at the airport remains possible in some cases.

Who Must Complete the TWAC?

The TWAC is mandatory for:

Foreign nationals entering Taiwan without a resident certificate

Hong Kong and Macau residents with multiple-entry permits

Mainland Chinese travelers holding specific entry documents

Nationals without household registration in Taiwan

Travelers exempt from this requirement include Taiwanese nationals, diplomatic passport holders, and individuals with valid Taiwanese resident cards.

A Step Toward Digital Border Management

Taiwan's move to a digital arrival card reflects a broader trend toward streamlined, paperless entry procedures aimed at improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Officials encourage travelers to use only the official TWAC portal to avoid phishing scams and unofficial sites.

Details:

South Africa: Electronic Travel Authorization Requirement Forthcoming

South Africa is set to introduce a new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, improving entry for foreign visitors and modernizing its immigration process. The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, announced that the ETA is part of the government's "Home Affairs @ Home" digital transformation initiative.

How It Works

The ETA will enable visa applicants to:

Apply through a secure online platform,

Submit biometrics, and

Receive real-time approvals.

It will be integrated with the upgraded Electronic Movement Control System (EMCS 2.0), and the ETA will ensure seamless entry through facial recognition and automated biometric checks at major airports.

Phase Plan

October 2025: Initial rollout for G20 delegates from China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico

Initial rollout for G20 delegates from China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico Late November 2025: Expanded access for tourists from these countries

Eventually, the ETA will become the standard entry method for all visa-required travelers from all countries, with plans to include additional visa categories and ports of entry.

Details:

United Kingdom: Clarification on Recouping Sponsorship Costs from Workers

The Home Office has clarified which costs UK sponsors may and may not recoup from sponsored workers, and warns that non-compliance can lead to sponsor license revocation.

Under the updated guidance, sponsors must absorb the sponsor license application fee, the ongoing "associated administrative costs" of obtaining/using/maintaining the license (including premium/priority services and legal advice relating to the license or CoS), the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) fee for Skilled Worker applications where the CoS is assigned on or after 31 December 2024, and the same CoS prohibition for other listed routes where the CoS is assigned on or after 9 April 2025. The Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) also cannot be passed on. Attempting to recoup any of these costs will normally result in license revocation.

By contrast, costs tied to the worker's immigration application (for example, Home Office application fees, Immigration Health Surcharge, and optional priority services), including for dependents, may be recouped under a reasonable, transparent arrangement, provided the worker has a genuine choice over whether and how such services are obtained.

From 9 April 2025, when assessing whether a Skilled Worker's salary meets the required thresholds, the Home Office will deduct amounts the worker pays—or is required to repay—to the sponsor for immigration or business costs, or for investments in the sponsor's business. These deductions are averaged over the sponsorship period. (Clawback clauses and genuine loans need careful handling, but where they involve the worker paying the sponsor for immigration/business costs, they can reduce the salary counted for compliance.)

Bottom line: Review contracts, repayment and clawback terms, and internal processes to ensure prohibited sponsorship costs aren't recouped and any permitted recoveries won't undermine salary compliance under the post-April 2025 rules.

Details:

Argentina: New pathway to citizenship by investment announced

Argentina's government has unveiled significant changes to its immigration and naturalization framework through recent decrees aimed at tightening border controls, revising public service access, and creating a new pathway to citizenship through investment.

Citizenship by Investment Program Established

Under Decree 524/2025 and an amendment to Citizenship Law 346 via Decree 366/2025, foreign nationals who make significant investments in Argentina can now apply for citizenship regardless of their length of residence in the country. The Ministry of Economy will determine which investments qualify as significant, with a threshold of at least USD 500,000 suggested in related regulatory announcements.

The process involves the newly created Agency for Citizenship by Investment Programs, a decentralized body within the Ministry of Economy, which evaluates investment applications. This Agency compiles reports assessing whether the investment meets relevance criteria and whether granting citizenship poses any national security risks. Inputs come from multiple agencies, including the Ministry of National Security, Financial Information Unit, and State Intelligence Secretariat, ensuring comprehensive due diligence.

Upon receiving the Agency's recommendation, Argentina's National Directorate of Migration will make a final decision within 30 business days, either approving or rejecting the citizenship request.

Outlook

Argentina's move to incorporate a citizenship-by-investment program reflects a strategic effort to attract foreign capital while tightening immigration controls in line with evolving national security and economic priorities. The government continues to monitor legislative developments as the program's specific regulations and operational details are finalized.

Foreign investors considering Argentina should stay informed of upcoming requirements and ensure compliance with all security and financial vetting protocols.

Details:

KILP Webinar: Latest Immigration Updates: H-1B Fees, Entry Restrictions, and Gold Card Launch

Klasko Immigration Law Partners (KILP) hosted a webinar event on the latest immigration updates. William Stock, Anu Nair, Jessica DeNisi, and Timothy D'Arduini covered the $100,000 H-1B fees, increased entry restrictions and international travel, the Gold Card launch, and other recent updates. Access the webinar recording and the presentation slides here.

Elise Fialkowski

Elise Fialkowski was recently interviewed by the BBC and quoted in their article, 'There's no way we can afford $100,000': Small Firms Scramble Over H-1B Visa Fees, offering insights on the proposed H-1B fee increase. She was also featured in The American Bazaar article, From Startups to Small Firms: H-1B Fee Hike Sparks Hiring Crisis, discussing the same issue.

Allie Dempsey

Allie Dempsey's article, STEM in a Hardline Era: How National Interest Waivers & EB-1s Can Help Keep America Competitive, was recently published by The Legal Intelligencer.

Elise Fialkowski

On September 11, Elise Fialkowski participated as a panelist at the 2025 AILA Fall Conference and Webcast in Boston, MA, speaking on the topic Managing and Leading Today's Dispersed Workforce.

William Stock

On September 11, Bill Stock participated as a panelist at the 2025 AILA Fall Conference and Webcast in Boston, MA, speaking on the topic Money Matters: Building Financial Strength Within Your Immigration Practice.

Timothy D'Arduini | Natalia Gouz

On September 12, Tim and Natalia presented Navigating a New Washington at the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) National Convention & Trade Show in Chicago, IL.

William Stock

Bill Stock shared his compliance expertise with The Welcoming Center during an Employer Partnership Breakfast session in Philadelphia, PA.

Timothy D'Arduini

On September 17, Tim D'Arduini spoke in a myLawCLE webinar event on Corporate Immigration Compliance in the Spotlight: Navigating I-9 Risks, M&A Due Diligence, and Workforce Mobility in a High-Scrutiny Era.

Elise Fialkowski

Elise Fialkowski presented to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA on Visa and Permanent Residence Options for MBA Students.

H. Ronald Klasko

On September 18, Ron Klasko participated in the 4th Annual JTC and Saul Ewing Advanced EB-5 Conference in Miami, FL, where he led a Fireside Chat on litigation.

Andrew Zeltner

Drew Zeltner spoke at the AILA Northern Border Conference in Buffalo, NY, on a panel titled Employer Compliance Under Heightened Enforcement: I-9, E-Verify, Offsite Contractors & Corporate Risk.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron Klasko co-hosted a discussion with EB5AN on the newly established Trump "Gold Card" visa and the controversial $100K fee for new H-1B visa applicants.

Michele Madera

On September 26, Michele Madera joined an AILA National Webinar discussing PERM and Prevailing Wage Issues and Trends.

William Stock | Anu Nair | Jessica DeNisi | Timothy D'Arduini

Klasko partners discussed the latest immigration updates on 100K H-1B fees, increased entry restrictions and international travel, and the Gold Card launch. View the webinar recording here.

H. Ronald Klasko

On September 30, Ron Klasko joined a Civitas Webinar on the latest immigration updates on H-1B and the Gold Card.

Duncan Fulton

Duncan Fulton is scheduled to present on October 10 at a Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA) event in New Orleans, Louisiana, participating in a panel titled I'll See You in Court: Effective Strategies When Challenging Agency Actions in Federal Court.

H. Ronald Klasko

On October 14, Ron Klasko will be speaking in an AILA LACC Chapter webinar on a panel discussing Options for Individuals with Removal Orders or Who Can No Longer Rely on TPS / Parole.

H. Ronald Klasko

On October 15, Ron Klasko will be speaking at the South Florida AILA Chapter, discussing the latest immigration updates on H-1B and the Gold Card.

Timothy D'Arduini

On October 16, Tim D'Arduini will be presenting at the Washington AILA Chapter: Pacific Northwest AILA Conference on a panel titled Worksite Raids and ICE Enforcement.

Carolina Regales

On October 22, Carolina Regales will be speaking at the 2025 RDC-EMEA Fall Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on a panel titled Scary as Der Sandmann: Visa Processing Systems.

Elise Fialkowski

On October 22, Elise Fialkowski will be speaking at the 2025 RDC-EMEA Fall Conference in Frankfurt, Germany on a panel titled Getting the Trains to Run on Time: Enforcement Trends and Strategies for Counseling Clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.