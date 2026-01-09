U.S. Immigration Updates - January 2026

An End of Year Message from Bill Stock

As this year draws to a close, on behalf of the partners, attorneys, and other members of the Klasko Law family, I want to express our deep appreciation for the trust you have placed in our firm. In a year marked by shifting immigration policies, uncertainty, disruption, and real challenges for individuals, families, employers, and global talent, you have continued to rely on us to guide you with clarity, creativity, and compassion. We recognize the weight of the decisions you face, and we are honored to be your partners in navigating them.

For more than twenty years, our mission has remained the same: to provide high-quality legal advice, responsive service, and forward-thinking strategies that help our clients move toward a more secure and hopeful future. This year has been no exception. Your resilience, determination, and commitment to building opportunities—for your organizations, your employees, and your families—have inspired us every day.

Despite the complexities of today's immigration landscape, we remain optimistic. The United States continues to be a place where people from around the world bring their skills, aspirations, and stories. Employers, schools, and communities are enriched by immigrants and their talents. We are proud to support immigrants and those who value their contributions to the United States. We look forward to continuing our work together in the year ahead.

With warm wishes for a peaceful holiday season and a successful 2026,

– Bill Stock

U.S. IMMIGRATION

DHS Finalizes H-1B ‘Weighted Selection' Rule Without Changes

On December 23, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a final rule implementing a weighted selection process that generally favors the allocation of H-1B visas to those who are, in the administration's view, “higher-skilled and higher-paid.” The rule governs the process by which U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) selects H-1B registrations for unique beneficiaries for filing of H-1B cap-subject petitions (or H-1B petitions for any year in which the registration requirement is suspended). DHS received 17,000 comments and made no changes to the proposed rule. Court challenges are expected to follow.

Under the new process, instead of a random lottery, registrations for unique beneficiaries or petitions will be assigned to the relevant Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics wage level and entered into the selection pool as follows: (1) registrations for unique beneficiaries or petitions assigned wage level IV will be entered into the selection pool four times; (2) those assigned wage level III will be entered into the selection pool three times; (3) those assigned wage level II would be entered into the selection pool two times; and (4) those assigned wage level I will be entered into the selection pool one time. Each unique beneficiary will only be counted once toward the numerical allocation projections, regardless of how many registrations were submitted for that beneficiary or how many times the beneficiary is entered in the selection pool, DHS said. The new final rule is expected to make it significantly less likely that companies will hire international students when they graduate from U.S. universities.

The final rule, to be published on December 29, 2025, is effective February 27, 2026, and will be in place for the Fiscal Year 2027 H-1B cap registration season.

Multiple States Support Plaintiffs in Amicus Brief Against New $100,000 H-1B Fee

According to reports, multiple states joined an amicus brief supporting plaintiffs in Global Nurse Force v. Trump, filed in the Northern District of California. The brief asks the judge to temporarily block a new Trump administration policy to charge new H-1B nonimmigrant visa applicants a $100,000 fee. Among other things, the states and other plaintiffs argue that the fee would exclude from hiring qualified H-1B workers nonprofits and schools that are unable to afford it.

The amicus brief includes the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Another court has upheld the fee.

President Expands Full and Partial Travel Ban List

On December 16, 2025, President Trump issued a Presidential Proclamation expanding travel restrictions announced earlier this year. The new proclamation applies to individuals who are outside of the United States as of January 1, 2026, and do not have a valid visa. Below are highlights.

Full Ban

Added to the original list of countries named in the earlier ban (Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen) are the new countries under the “full” ban (Burkina Faso, Laos, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Syria) and individuals holding Palestinian Authority-issued or endorsed travel documents.

Partial Restrictions

The proclamation also continues “partial” restrictions for immigrants (green card applicants) and nonimmigrants (temporary visa applicants) in the visitor/tourist category (B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2), student categories (F and M), and exchange visitor category (J) for several countries (Burundi, Cuba, Togo, Venezuela, and Turkmenistan (nonimmigrant Turkmenistan nationals on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas no longer face any travel restrictions, but entry to the United States of Turkmenistan nationals as immigrants remains suspended).

New countries with “partial” restrictions (suspension of entry into the United States of immigrants and nonimmigrants in the B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J classifications) include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Both Full and Partial

Countries on both the “full” and “partial” suspension lists will be periodically reviewed every 180 days under the terms of the Proclamation to determine if any of the suspensions or limitations imposed should be continued, terminated, modified, or supplemented. Employers sponsoring individuals from these countries, and visa applicants from these countries, should closely monitor changes in federal immigration policy that may allow for future changes to their U.S. visa and entry eligibility.

Exceptions

Significant exceptions to these travel restrictions include:

Lawful permanent residents of the United States (existing green card holders); Existing nonimmigrant (temporary) visa holders; Dual nationals of a designated country traveling on a passport of a non-designated country (for example, a dual national of the United Kingdom and Chad may be able to travel using their UK passport); Diplomats holding A/G/NATO visas; Athletes or members of an athletic team (including coaches and immediate relatives) traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting events designated by the Secretary of State; Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders (no longer including Afghan SIV holders); Ethnic and religious minorities in Iran; Individuals granted asylum; Individuals whose entry is determined to be in the national interest involving the Department of Justice, as determined by the Attorney General; Individuals whose entry serves the U.S. national interest as determined by the Secretary of State; and Individuals whose entry is determined to be in the national interest involving the Secretary of Homeland Security.

As noted above, the proclamation no longer includes exceptions for Afghans who qualify for the SIV program. Additionally, the proclamation removes exceptions previously in the June travel ban for individuals with family-based immigrant visas and adoption visas. National Interest Exceptions may also be possible, although the Department of State has not released an implementation policy.

Practitioners advise those affected by this proclamation who are presently outside of the United States to consider making plans to return immediately. See also the related White House fact sheet.

President Suspends Diversity Visa Program After Shootings

On December 18, 2025, President Trump suspended the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, sometimes called the “green card lottery,” following shootings at Brown University and of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor by a Portuguese national who immigrated to the United States in 2017 under that program and obtained legal permanent residence (previously, he had been in the United States on a student visa but left school).

“At President Trump's direction, I am immediately directing [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

USCIS Clarifies Requirements for Professional Athletes as World Cup and Olympics Events Loom

On December 18, 2025, as the United States prepares for upcoming World Cup and Olympics events in 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced new policy guidance to address the Department of Labor's (DOL) adoption of the Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system and its effect on certain immigrant visa petitions filed on behalf of professional athletes.

The guidance:

Provides an overview of the FLAG system and describes the new labor certification-related documentation that must be submitted with the Form I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers);

Explains that labor certifications for professional athletes that were filed using the FLAG system no longer contain the minimum job requirements for the offered position; and

Clarifies that if an immigrant petition for a professional athlete contains a labor certification obtained through the FLAG system, USCIS may issue a request for evidence to obtain the minimum job requirements if that information is not contained in the supporting documentation submitted with the Form I-140.

Holiday Travel Alert: Visa Appointments Disrupted; Revocation Trends

Clients should be aware of the recent developments affecting H-1B and H-4 travelers and visa holders, and others, this winter: visa appointment disruptions tied to expanded screening and an increase in visa revocation notices reportedly linked to prior arrest history.

Immigration attorneys have received reports that many H-1B and H-4 visa appointments scheduled in India for December 2025 have been canceled. Applicants are receiving notices that their appointments are being rescheduled for February and March 2026 instead. So far, these reports come from U.S. consulates in Hyderabad and Chennai; further cancellations and rescheduling notices are anticipated at other posts in India and elsewhere. Affected H-1B visa applicants and their dependents should anticipate rescheduling delays due to lengthy online presence checks and any potential security-related indicators and plan their future travel accordingly.

Attorneys also have received reports that the Department of State has initiated visa revocation actions for some H-1B visa holders based on prior arrest history, including arrests that occurred years ago (some reports reach back to 2017). Visa revocations do not necessarily impact lawful status in the United States, but are a serious concern.

Visa holders in the United States may want to consider postponing international travel or delaying departure until the consulate has confirmed that a visa appointment has not been rescheduled. For case-specific guidance on travel planning, stamping strategy, rescheduling visa appointments, or responding to a revocation notice, contact your KILP attorney.

DOS Updates Instructions for Nonimmigrant and Immigrant Visa Applicants Scheduling Interviews

On December 12, 2025, the Department of State (DOS) announced that it updated its instructions for all nonimmigrant and immigrant visa applicants scheduling visa interview appointments.

Nonimmigrant Visas

Applicants for U.S. nonimmigrant visas should schedule their visa interview appointments at the U.S. embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or residence.

Nationals of countries where the U.S. government is not conducting routine nonimmigrant visa operations must apply at the designated embassy or consulate, unless their residence is elsewhere.

Immigrant Visas

Immigrant visa applicants must interview in the consular district designated for their place of residence or in their country of nationality if requested, with limited exceptions.

Residents of countries where routine visa operations are suspended or paused should apply at their designated immigrant visa processing post, unless the applicant is a national of another country with ongoing operations.

The announcements include a list of designated processing posts for applications.

USCIS Posts New Form for ‘Gold Card' Immigrant Petition; ‘Platinum Card' Coming Soon

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has posted a new form for the “Trump Gold Card” immigrant visa program, Form I-140G, Immigrant Petition for the Gold Card Program. The program requires a minimum “contribution” of $1 million along with a hefty application fee. Applicants may only file the form after they have registered their information on trumpcard.gov and received confirmation that their submission was accepted. USCIS will contact the applicant when it is time to create or log in to their USCIS online account to file the form.

The form, dated 11/19/2025, was created under “The Gold Card,” Executive Order 14351. The fee for Form I-140G is $15,000 per person (principal beneficiary, spouse, or child(ren), as applicable). Additional Department of State (DOS) “small fees” may apply “depending on the applicant.” For a corporation or similar entity filing on behalf of an individual, the required “gift” to the United States is $2 million for the principal beneficiary, and $1 million per person for any accompanying spouse or children listed on the petition, in addition to the fee(s).

The Trump administration also announced a “Trump Platinum Card,” coming soon, for which foreign nationals can join a waiting list. When launched, and upon receipt of a $15,000 processing fee and a $5 million contribution, applicants will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income. Additional DOS “small fees” may apply “depending on the applicant.” Those “who have ever been subject to U.S. tax on non-U.S. income (e.g., U.S. citizens and resident aliens) are not eligible to apply for the Trump Platinum Card.” It is unclear how long processing will take. The website states, “Once an applicant's processing fee and application are received, the process should take weeks. The applicant will need to attend a visa interview and submit any additional documents in a timely manner.” However, practitioners expressed concerns that it could take years in some cases.

DOS Expands Social Media Vetting to H-1B and H-4 Visa Applicants

Starting December 15, 2025, the Department of State (DOS) will extend its enhanced social media vetting to H-1B specialty-occupation workers and their H-4 dependent family members. This newest expansion of the government's online presence screening practices for foreign nationals applies to both new visa applications and renewals.

Highlights include:

While DOS has not released detailed standards governing how consular officials will evaluate online content for H-1B and H-4 applicants, it is anticipated that it will be in line with DOS's June 2025 rollout of enhanced social media vetting for F, J, and M visa applicants. In its initial implementation, DOS instructed applicants to make their social media accounts publicly viewable and emphasized that consular officers may review online activity as part of the national security and eligibility assessment underlying every visa adjudication.

The DS-160 already requires most nonimmigrant visa applicants to list all social media identifiers or usernames used during the past five years. DOS may treat a lack of accessible online presence or refusal to make accounts public as a warning sign. Also, a history of political activism, while not necessarily grounds for denial, may contribute to extended processing.

In line with current vetting practices for F, J, and M visa applicants, consular officers will likely use the same online review tools to assess credibility, verify consistency with the offered employment, and evaluate compliance with past immigration status. Officers may also review online activity for indicators of potential security risks, including expressions of hostility toward U.S. institutions, affiliations that could implicate national-security concerns, or content that suggests involvement in or sympathy for unlawful conduct. Social media content that appears inconsistent with an applicant's job title, employer affiliation, work location, or prior status history, or that raises such security concerns, may trigger follow-up questioning or administrative processing.

The Department of State also reportedly sent a cable to all diplomatic and consular posts to “be on the lookout” for H-1B visa applicants who are “responsible for or complicit in the censorship of Americans.” The cable defines such activities as “adopting global content moderation policies inconsistent with freedom of expression, complying with global content moderation or censorship demands from a foreign entity and providing access to private data on American citizens in connection with content moderation.” In addition to social media profiles and posts, DOS said, evidence could be obtained from resumes, work histories, and public statements.

Further, there have also been recent reports of H-1B visa refusals issued under § 214(b) of the immigration statute based on perceived credibility issues—even though H-1B status is a dual-intent category that should not be subject to traditional nonimmigrant-intent denials. While § 214(b) is normally used to refuse visas that require strong ties abroad, consular officers may invoke it for H-1B visa applicants when social-media review uncovers inconsistencies in employment information, questions about prior status compliance, or other credibility concerns, potentially increasing denial risks under the expanded vetting framework.

Employers and affected H applicants should anticipate longer processing times, lengthy background checks, and greater emphasis on consistency across their stated employment, resume, immigration history, online presence, and any potential security-related indicators.

USCIS Reduces Maximum Validity Period for Some Work Permits

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reduced the maximum validity period for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for certain categories. This update also incorporates changes to EAD validity periods made by recent legislation, USCIS said. USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said the reductions will enable increased vetting and “ensure that those seeking to work in the United States do not threaten public safety or promote harmful anti-American ideologies.”

The maximum validity period for initial and renewal EADs has been changed from five years back to 18 months in several categories for applicants for work authorization that were pending or filed on or after December 5, 2025, including those:

Admitted as refugees or granted asylum or withholding of removal;

With pending applications for asylum or withholding of removal;

With pending applications for adjustment of status under INA § 245; and

With pending applications for suspension of deportation, cancellation of removal, or relief under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act.

As required by H.R. 1, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” the validity period for initial and renewal EADs will be one year or the end date of the authorized parole period or duration of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), whichever is shorter, for those whose work authorization applications were pending or filed on or after July 22, 2025, including those:

Paroled as refugees or granted TPS or parole;

With pending TPS applications; and

Who are noncitizen spouses of persons with entrepreneur parole.

DOS Prioritizes Attendees of Sports Events, Investors; Announces “FIFA PASS” Initiative

According to reports, the Department of State (DOS) has sent cables to all diplomatic and consular posts instructing them to prioritize visa applications for U.S. visitors coming for major sports events, including the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, and businesspeople considering “significant investments.”

As part of this effort, DOS announced a new “FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS),” an initiative to prioritize attendees of World Cup events in the United States in 2026. DOS said that further information regarding the FIFA PASS “will be shared with ticket holders in early 2026.”

GLOBAL IMMIGRATION

Australia: Updates to the Subclass 186 Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) Stream

The Australian government has introduced legislative amendments affecting the Temporary Residence Transition stream of the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme. The changes refine who may qualify for permanent residence after holding a qualifying temporary visa, with a focus on employment continuity and the timing of eligible service with the sponsoring employer. Transitional provisions apply to certain visa holders who were in Australia or held specific visas before the amendments took effect, helping to preserve pathways for long-term, temporary residents already progressing toward permanence. Employers must continue to meet nomination requirements, including genuine position and salary obligations, while applicants must demonstrate sustained employment in the nominated occupation. These updates are particularly relevant for businesses relying on skilled migrants to fill ongoing roles and for visa holders planning long-term settlement. Careful review of employment history and visa timelines is now essential when preparing TRT applications.

India: New E-Production Investment E-Visa Launched

India has launched the E-Production Investment eVisa as part of broader efforts to attract foreign expertise supporting domestic manufacturing and strategic investment initiatives. This visa is designed for foreign nationals engaged in production-related activities connected to government-backed investment programs, including professionals required by Indian companies for implementation and operational support. The application process is fully digital and integrated into the existing eVisa platform, reducing processing times and administrative burden. The new category reflects India's push to align immigration policy with economic priorities, particularly in high-growth sectors such as electronics, advanced manufacturing, and technology. For employers, the visa offers a faster and more predictable option to bring in overseas specialists. For travelers, it provides clarity on permissible activities and compliance expectations during short-term stays tied to production investments.

Singapore: Employment Permit Criteria Updated

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower has revised aspects of the Employment Permit framework, affecting lower-skilled foreign workers employed across sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and services. The updates include refinements to eligibility conditions, sector-specific rules, and compliance obligations for employers. These changes align with Singapore's ongoing workforce strategy, which balances access to foreign labor with productivity goals and workforce transformation. Employers must ensure that permit applications meet current criteria, including quota limits, levy requirements, and sector eligibility. The updates also reinforce employer responsibilities around worker welfare, housing standards, and accurate reporting. For foreign workers, the changes may influence eligibility, duration of stay, and permitted job scopes. Businesses operating in Singapore should review workforce planning and permit renewal timelines to ensure continued compliance under the updated framework.

Greece: Startup Golden Visa Debuted

Greece has introduced a Startup Golden Visa option aimed at attracting entrepreneurs and innovative businesses to the country. Unlike traditional property-based residence permits, this pathway is linked to participation in approved startup ventures that contribute to economic growth and innovation. Eligible applicants may include founders, co-founders, and key investors who meet investment and business development criteria. The program aligns with Greece's broader strategy to strengthen its startup ecosystem and position itself as a regional innovation hub. Successful applicants and their families can obtain residence rights, with access to the Schengen area and potential long-term residence benefits. The initiative provides an alternative residence option for entrepreneurs seeking European market access while supporting Greece's goals around job creation, digital transformation, and international investment.

Ireland: Roadmap for Minimum Annual Salary Thresholds Released

The Irish government has released a forward-looking roadmap detailing scheduled changes to minimum annual remuneration thresholds for employment permits. The roadmap provides employers and foreign nationals with advance visibility into salary increases that will be phased in over several years across different permit categories. The policy aims to ensure that wages for migrant workers keep pace with economic conditions, cost-of-living considerations, and domestic labor market standards. By publishing future thresholds in advance, Ireland seeks to improve workforce planning and reduce uncertainty for businesses reliant on international talent. Employers may need to adjust compensation structures and budgeting for future hires and renewals. For permit holders, the roadmap offers transparency on salary expectations required to maintain eligibility and transition between permit types.

Saudi Arabia: Increased Denial Rate for Business Visit Visas Reported

Recent reports indicate a rise in refusals for Saudi Arabian business visit visas, particularly for first-time applicants and certain nationalities. While no official policy change has been formally announced, practitioners have observed closer scrutiny of application documentation, including invitation letters, employer details, and stated business activities. The trend appears linked to stricter compliance enforcement and efforts to prevent misuse of visit visas for unauthorized work. Companies sending employees to Saudi Arabia should ensure that applications clearly align with permitted business activities and that supporting documents are accurate and consistent. Applicants may also face longer processing times or requests for additional information. Given the heightened review environment, early planning and careful preparation are increasingly important to reduce the risk of refusal and travel disruption.

United Kingdom: Right to Work Scheme Broadened, with Guidance to Be Issued

The UK government has announced an expansion of the Right to Work checking framework, broadening the range of acceptable methods and scenarios for verifying an individual's work authorization. The expansion is intended to modernize compliance processes and reflect changes in immigration documentation and digital status systems. Updated guidance for employers is expected to clarify how and when the new checks should be applied, including transitional arrangements. Employers remain legally responsible for conducting correct checks to maintain statutory excuse protections against civil penalties. The changes are particularly relevant for organizations with diverse workforces, hybrid work arrangements, or frequent onboarding activity. Businesses should prepare to update internal procedures, train HR teams, and monitor forthcoming guidance to ensure checks are completed correctly and consistently under the expanded scheme.

Canada: 2026 International Experience Program Launched

Canada has launched the 2026 intake of the International Experience Canada program, which allows young foreign nationals to work in Canada through reciprocal youth mobility agreements. The program includes categories such as Working Holiday, Young Professionals, and International Co op, depending on the participant's country of citizenship. Opening the pools early provides candidates with more time to prepare profiles, receive invitations, and plan travel. IEC continues to be an important source of short-term labor for Canadian employers, particularly in hospitality, tourism, and professional sectors. For participants, the program offers opportunities for international work experience and cultural exchange. Employers should be aware of quota limits and country-specific eligibility rules when considering IEC candidates for upcoming hiring needs.

Canada: New Global Research Talent Initiative Introduced

The Canadian government has announced a Global Research Talent Initiative aimed at recruiting world-class researchers to strengthen Canada's innovation and academic ecosystems. The initiative focuses on accelerating immigration and funding pathways for top international researchers, including those in emerging and strategic fields. By combining immigration facilitation with research support measures, Canada aims to remain competitive in attracting global talent amid increasing international competition. Universities, research institutions, and employers may benefit from faster access to highly specialized expertise. For researchers, the initiative offers a more streamlined route to work and potentially settle in Canada while contributing to cutting-edge projects. The program underscores Canada's long-term commitment to innovation, economic growth, and global collaboration in science and technology.

Canada: Entrepreneur Programs Paused; New Pilot Planned

Canada has suspended intake under two existing entrepreneur-focused immigration programs as part of a broader review of business immigration pathways. The pause allows authorities to assess program outcomes and design a new pilot that better aligns with economic priorities and integrity objectives. A forthcoming entrepreneur pilot is expected to place greater emphasis on innovation, scalability, and active business involvement. Applicants considering business-based immigration to Canada should be aware that existing pathways may no longer be available and that new eligibility criteria are likely to apply under the pilot. Employers, investors, and entrepreneurs should monitor announcements closely and consider alternative options in the interim. The shift reflects Canada's effort to modernize business immigration and target higher-impact ventures.

Guatemala: Immigration Regulations Updated

Guatemala has introduced comprehensive immigration reforms that modernize residence and compliance frameworks. Key changes include the creation of clearer pathways for remote workers and digital professionals, allowing eligible foreign nationals to reside in Guatemala while working for overseas employers. The reforms also streamline family-based applications, reducing processing complexity for dependents. In parallel, authorities have strengthened compliance measures, including clearer obligations for status maintenance and reporting. These updates aim to make Guatemala more attractive to international talent while enhancing regulatory oversight. For employers and individuals, the new rules provide greater clarity around permissible activities, documentation, and renewal processes. The changes reflect a regional trend toward accommodating remote work while reinforcing immigration system integrity.

