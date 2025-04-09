U.S. Immigration Updates – April 2025

Scrutiny of Visa Applicants, Green Card Holders, Students, Exchange Visitors Heightened Under Trump Administration

According to reports, the Trump administration is increasingly scrutinizing visa applicants and even permanent residents (green card holders) and has placed a "temporary pause" on certain green card applications "to do more vetting."

As part of these activities, Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently sent a cable to some Department of State employees on enhanced screening and social media vetting of visa applicants. Among other things, the cable states that effective immediately, consular officers must refer new or returning student and exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa applicants to the Fraud Prevention Unit (FPU) for a mandatory social media check if they meet certain criteria:

An applicant who the officer has reason to believe has openly advocated for a designated foreign terrorist organization;

An applicant who was previously in the United States in F-1, M-1, or J-1 visa status between October 7, 2023, and August 31, 2024;

An applicant whose previous SEVIS record was terminated between October 7, 2023, and the present.

The cable states that evidence that an applicant:

...advocates for terrorist activity, or otherwise demonstrates a degree of public approval or public advocacy for terrorist activity or a terrorist organization, may be indicative of ineligibility. [This may be] evident in conduct that bears a hostile attitude toward U.S. citizens or U.S. culture (including government, institutions, or founding principles). Or it may be evident in advocacy or sympathy for foreign terrorist organizations. All of these matters may open lines of inquiry regarding the applicant's credibility and purpose of travel.

The cable notes that a consular officer's revocation of a visa "must be based on an actual finding that the individual is ineligible for the visa," not merely on suspected ineligibility or based on derogatory information that is insufficient to support an ineligibility finding "other than a revocation based on driving under the influence." If an officer suspects ineligibility, the post should refer the case for further review. Some students on visas or even with green cards have been detained and targeted for removal under INA §237(a)(4)(C)(i), which authorizes the Secretary of State to "personally determine that [an] alien's presence would compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest" even if their statements, associations, and beliefs would be lawful.

ABIL: Tips for International Travelers Entering the United States

Travel to the United States has gotten trickier in recent months. Below is a summary of tips recommended by the Alliance of Business Immigration Lawyers for international travelers to the United States:

Make sure all of your documents are in order and have not expired, and that you do not have a renewal application pending. Consult with an immigration attorney before traveling for advice in specific situations.

Consider not entering the United States now if your country is on a proposed "red" list of travel ban countries, which includes Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Remember that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers have wide leeway at ports of entry to decide who enters and who does not, regardless of visa status, and to conduct electronic searches. They can require travelers to unlock cell phones, reveal laptop passwords, or give officers their digital cameras, for example. U.S. citizens and green card holders can refuse to answer questions (other than those establishing identity and status) and still enter the country (although this could lead to delays or seizure of devices), but those with visas do not have the same rights. The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California advises you not to give up your green card voluntarily. Some advise turning off phones and wiping data from all devices before passing through a port of entry.

If your device is confiscated, request the name, badge number, and agency of the officer, and ask for a receipt or call the agency to request one.

Keep your immigration attorney's contact information handy, along with contact information for a local friend. If it appears that you might be going into a secondary inspection, you can text your friend and ask them to get in touch with your immigration attorney.

Keep in mind that in the past, rejected travelers were often put on the next plane out, but more recently, some have been detained for days, weeks, or more.

Check your home country's travel advisories and warnings before traveling. Consider deferring travel to or from the United States if not necessary.

If you are referred to secondary inspection, request an interpreter if needed and available. There ordinarily will be a transcript (official record) of the questions and answers.

DHS To Terminate Parole Programs for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to terminate parole programs for an estimated 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) in the United States and their immediate family members which DHS announced in 2022 and 2023.

An advance copy of the notice sets the date of termination of the CHNV programs as of the date of publication in the Federal Register, scheduled for March 25, 2025, and the date of the temporary parole period for eligible individuals at 30 days after publication. "Parolees without a lawful basis to remain in the United States following this termination of the CHNV parole programs must depart the United States before their parole termination date," the notice states.

"Paroled aliens, including those paroled under the CHNV parole programs, may apply for any immigration benefit or status for which they may be eligible, including discretionary employment authorization under the [8 CFR 274a.12(c)(11)] employment eligibility category," the notice says, adding that "the Secretary retains discretion to continue to extend parole to any alien paroled under CHNV—temporarily under such conditions as she may prescribe only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit."

Details:

DHS Implements New Requirement for Non-US Citizens Not Previously Registered, March 2025

Lawsuit Challenges Trump Administration's Use of 1798 Law to Justify Deportations of Venezuelans Without Due Process

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Democracy Forward, and the ACLU of the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration over President Trump's "unlawful and unprecedented invocation" of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 (AEA), a wartime authority, to round up and deport Venezuelans from the United States without due process that it asserted were gang members. The complaint notes that:

[T]he AEA has only ever been a power invoked in time of war, and plainly only applies to warlike actions: it cannot be used here against nationals of a country—Venezuela—with whom the United States is not at war, which is not invading the United States, and which has not launched a predatory incursion into the United States. The government's Proclamation would allow agents to immediately put noncitizens on planes without any review of any aspect of the determination that they are Alien Enemies. Upon information and belief, the government has transferred Venezuelans who are in ongoing immigration proceedings in other states, bringing them to Texas to prepare to summarily remove them and to do so before any judicial review—including by [the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia]. For that reason, Plaintiffs-Petitioners and the putative class that they represent seek this Court's intervention to temporarily restrain these summary removals, and to determine that this use of the AEA is unlawful and must be stopped.

The ACLU noted that on March 15, 2025, a federal judge "broadened the scope of a temporary restraining order (TRO) blocking the Trump administration from removing immigrants from the United States using the Alien Enemies Act. The ruling extended the order to everyone in danger of removal under the act and granted class certification." The March 15 decision said the President's "attempt to summarily remove Venezuelan noncitizens exceeds the wartime authority that Congress delegated in the AEA, violates the process and protections that Congress has prescribed elsewhere in the country's immigration laws for the removal of noncitizens, and violates due process."

On March 15, apparently, while the judge was holding a hearing on the ACLU case, several planes took off with hundreds of Venezuelans to be detained in a maximum-security prison in El Salvador. Many details were unclear, but Reuters published a timeline. The names of the Venezuelans on board were not released by the U.S. government, but CBS News reported names it said were on an internal government list it obtained of 238 Venezuelans taken to El Salvador. After the hearing on March 15, the judge ordered that "any plane containing these folks—because it's going to take off or it's in the air—needs to be returned to the United States." Instead, the planes landed in El Salvador and the Venezuelans were taken to prison.

ICE Detains Tourists and U.S. Resident Foreign Nationals, Sparking Concern

According to reports, U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) has stepped up detentions and deportations of foreign nationals entering the United States as tourists or permanent residents, leading to several countries issuing travel warnings.

Recent developments include:

Axios reported that French government officials said that a French researcher headed for a conference in Houston, Texas, was denied entry into the United States based on messages critical of the Trump administration's policies on academic research. Axios provided several other examples. Philippe Baptiste, France's minister of higher education and research, said he has requested an emergency meeting with other European ministers on academic freedom.

Also, a federal judge has blocked the deportation of a Georgetown University researcher, Badar Khan Suri, "unless and until the Court issues a contrary order." Mr. Suri was accused of spreading Hamas propaganda. A lawsuit filed by Mr. Suri, who is a visiting scholar, said that the government's "plans to whisk him 1,600 miles away in the same manner as the government did in the case of Mr. Mahmoud Khalil, isolating him from his wife, children, community and legal team, are plainly intended as retaliation and punishment for Mr. Suri's protected speech." Mr. Suri's wife, a U.S. citizen, is a Palestinian who has reportedly criticized U.S. foreign policy toward Israel.

The detentions have aroused international concern. Der Spiegelreported [in German with English translation available via Google Translate] that Germany has enhanced its advice to Germans traveling to the United States after several Germans were detained, warning of possible "arrest, deportation detention and deportation" in certain circumstances and noting that U.S. border officials have the authority to deny entry despite a visa or Electronic System for Travel Authorization clearance. Canada, Denmark, and Finland have also issued travel advisories for their citizens, and the United Kingdom has revised its advice. Some of the warnings note that the Department of State has eliminated the "X" marker on passports for those not identifying as male or female.

Trump Administration Shuts Down Immigration Watchdog Offices

According to reports, the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman's office has closed and its employees have been terminated, along with the offices of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman and Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson, said that the offices "have obstructed immigration enforcement by adding bureaucratic hurdles and undermining DHS's mission. Rather than supporting law enforcement efforts, they often function as internal adversaries that slow down operations." But Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, said the mass firings were an attempt to ensure "that there will be no transparency or oversight of [President Trump's] extreme agenda."

DHS Designates New Form for Registration and Fingerprinting

Following the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) announcement that certain noncitizens in the United States must register and be fingerprinted, the agency released an interim final rule designating a new registration form, G-325R, for that purpose, effective April 11, 2025. There is no fee. DHS requests comments on the interim rule by May 12, 2025.

According to DHS:

With limited exceptions (e.g., for visa holders who have already been registered and fingerprinted (through their application for a visa) and A and G visa holders), those above the age of 14 who remain in the United States for 30 days or longer must apply for registration and be fingerprinted before the expiration of 30 days.

Similarly, parents and legal guardians must ensure that their children below the age of 14 are registered.

Any noncitizen, regardless of previous registration, who turns 14 years old in the United States must update their registration and be fingerprinted within 30 days after their 14 th birthday.

birthday. Green card holders (permanent residents) who obtained their green cards under age 14 must register by filing Form I-90, to replace their green cards, and be fingerprinted, upon reaching age 14. They should file Form I-90 instead of Form G-325R.

Willful failure or refusal to apply to register or to be fingerprinted is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Those who register under these requirements will receive a "certificate of alien registration or alien registration receipt card" and must "at all times carry and have [it] in their personal possession." Such persons also must notify DHS in writing of any changes of address.

Contact your Alliance of Business Immigration Lawyers attorney for advice in specific situations.

April Visa Bulletin Announces Retrogression of China and India EB-5 Final Action Dates, Unavailability of EB-4 Immigrant Visas for Rest of Fiscal Year

The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for April 2025 reports that increased demand and number use by China and India in the EB-5 unreserved immigrant investor green card category, combined with increased Rest of World demand and number use, has made it necessary to retrogress the final action dates to hold number use within the maximum allowed under the fiscal year (FY) 2025 annual limits.

The bulletin states that it may also become necessary to establish a final action date for the Rest of World countries if demand and number use continue to increase. The bulletin also includes a reminder that immigrant visas for FY 2025 in the EB-4 category, which includes certain religious workers under the SR visa category, remain unavailable. The bulletin notes that annual limits will reset with the start of the new fiscal year on October 1, 2025. "At that point, embassies and consulates may resume issuing immigrant visas in this category to qualified applicants," the bulletin says.

CDC Removes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Immigrant Visa Applicants

Effective March 11, 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed from its technical instructions to panel physicians the requirement that immigrant visa applicants receive the COVID-19 vaccination, the Department of State (DOS) announced.

Based on the CDC's updated guidance to panel physicians, U.S. embassies and consulates will no longer refuse an immigrant visa application for failure to present documentation that the applicant received the COVID-19 vaccination. "Applicants whose medical exams are unexpired and otherwise still valid for travel to the United States, and whom a consular officer previously found ineligible based solely on the applicant's failure to establish vaccination against COVID-19, may have a new medical exam issued by the panel physician without a fee," DOS said. To request this, affected applicants "should reach out to the U.S. embassy or consulate at which they executed their application for an immigrant visa."

OFLC to Delete Records From FLAG

On March 11, 2025, the Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) announced that its record deletion program will begin at 12 midnight on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The following OFLC programs will be affected:

Prevailing Wage Determinations (PWD)

Permanent Labor Certification Applications (PERM)

Temporary Labor Certification Applications (H-2A, H-2B, CW-1 visas)

Temporary Labor Condition Applications (H-1B, H-1B1, E-3 visas)

OFLC said that those with cases in the Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system older than five years from the date of final determination should download them by March 19, 2025.

USCIS Changes Many Forms With No Notice, Adds Grace Periods After Complaint Filed

On March 8, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) posted changes to many forms with grace periods for their use of up to one month. This immediately followed a< a href="https://www.aila.org/library/aila-and-benach-collopy-file-complaint-over-uscis-form-changes-with-no-notice-or-grace-period" target="_blank">complaint filed by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and Benach Collopy LLP for declaratory and injunctive relief to challenge USCIS's publishing new editions of immigration forms with no notice and requiring their use with no grace period.

AILA explained that on Monday, March 3, and again on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, USCIS "abruptly posted multiple forms for immediate use and removed the previous versions, only permitting the submission of the new form editions. No notice was given, no grace period was implemented." AILA said that across the United States, "immigration attorneys and their clients were faced with the reality that potentially tens of thousands of forms that had been submitted properly and in accordance with the law would be rejected even if mailed before the new form was made available." AILA said it reached out to USCIS to "request a grace period for acceptance of the new forms, but the agency offered no clear relief or public guidance" and thus "litigation was required." Shortly after AILA filed the lawsuit, USCIS responded that "while no definite grace period is being provided, USCIS will exercise its discretion to not reject previous versions of forms that are submitted for a reasonable period after the new versions take effect." USCIS then subsequently posted grace periods.

According to AILA, at least some of the changes are related to gender identity language and reinstituting the use of "alien."

USCIS Plans to Require Applicants to Provide Access to Social Media Accounts

On March 5, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it plans to require applicants for various immigration benefits to provide access to their social media accounts. USCIS said there was a "need to collect social media identifiers ('handles') and associated social media platform names from applicants to enable and help inform identity verification, national security and public safety screening, and vetting, and related inspections."

The agency said the collection of information was "necessary to comply with section 2 of the Executive order (E.O.) entitled 'Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats,' which directs the implementation of uniform vetting standards and requires the collection of all information necessary for a rigorous vetting and screening of all grounds of inadmissibility or bases for the denial of immigration-related benefits." The Department of State already asks for social media information in conjunction with visa applications filed outside of the United States.

USCIS said comments are "encouraged" and will be accepted until May 5, 2025.

Trump Administration Fires EOIR Personnel and Immigration Judges While Backlogs Grow

According to reports, the Trump administration has fired a number of Executive Office for Immigration Review staff and immigration judges (IJs). On February 14, 2025, 13 IJs who had been hired recently were summarily fired, along with seven assistant chief IJs. One IJ, Kerry Doyle, was fired via an email with the subject line "Termination" that stated, "EOIR has determined that retaining you is not in the best interest of the agency," with no other details. Her hiring process had taken 14 months with multiple interviews, and she was appointed in December 2024.

Since February 14, according to the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, a parent union of the National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ), at least two more IJs have been fired, along with eight supervisory assistant chief immigration judges and five senior managers. Some were recent hires, but others had been on the job for a long time. Collectively, they would have been responsible for hearing an estimated 10,000 cases this year. More IJs and staff are leaving or retiring early. In addition, more than a dozen of the 28 members of the Board of Immigration Appeals were purged.

It is unclear if or when the fired staff will be replaced. Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council, posted on Bluesky that the actions were an "ideological purge" and that the results show "how much 'fire everyone' conflicts badly with 'deport everyone.'" Meanwhile, backlogs continue to grow, reaching nearly 3.6 million cases, as evidenced by the graph below:

Annual Limit Reached in EB-4 Category

The Department of State (DOS), in collaboration with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, announced that it has issued all available immigrant visas in the employment-based fourth preference (EB-4) category for fiscal year (FY) 2025. This category of about 10,000 green cards per year is for a variety of people, including religious workers and special immigrant juveniles.

DOS said that "embassies and consulates may not issue visas in these categories for the remainder of the fiscal year. The annual limits will reset with the start of the new fiscal year (FY 2026) on October 1, 2025. At that point, embassies and consulates may resume issuing immigrant visas in this category to qualified applicants."

Canada: Quebec Extends Pause on Certain LMIA Applications

Previously, the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation, and Integration suspended the specific Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP). This suspension has been extended extend until November 30, 2025.

This suspension applies to LMIA applications for positions located in the administrative regions of Montreal and now Laval, where the offered hourly wage falls below the federal threshold used to classify low-wage and high-wage jobs in Quebec, which is currently set at CAD 32.96.

The suspension particularly affects:

Applications processed under simplified procedures.

Applications for the renewal of work permits for temporary foreign workers already employed in Quebec.

The previously established exemptions for certain key sectors, including agriculture, construction, food processing, education, and health and social services, will continue to apply.

This initiative is part of the government's strategy to limit the rise in the number of non-permanent residents in Quebec, in response to a tightening labour market, while also encouraging the recruitment of workers who are already residing in the province.

Details:

European Union: Europeans Traveling to UK Can Apply for ETA

Beginning April 2, 2025, European travelers visiting or transiting through the UK will be required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). This initiative aims to enhance the immigration system's security by pre-screening visitors before they enter the UK. The expansion of the ETA program builds on the successful implementation that went into effect last year for eligible non-European nationals. By digitalizing travel authorization, the UK seeks to improve entry procedures, making short trips more convenient in the future.

Details:

United Kingdom: eVisa Grace Period Extended to June 1

The UK government has extended the grace period for visa holders to access their new digital immigration status, known as an eVisa, until 1 June 2025. As a reminder, this extension allows individuals who hold a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) expiring on 31 December 2024, or a Biometric Residence Card (BRC) expiring on 31 December 2024; or a Legacy Paper Document (i.e, an Indefinite Leave to Remain passport vignette, Indefinite Leave, to enter a passport vignette, or any other type of legacy document). The original grace period was set to conclude on 31 March 2025, but individuals can continue using them for international travel through the new deadline.

According to the Home Office, over 4 million visa holders have already created a UKVI account to access their eVisa, but an estimated 600,000 still need to make the switch. The extended grace period is intended to ensure a smooth and secure transition to a fully digital immigration system.

Details:

United Kingdom: Immigration fees increase starting 9 April 2025

Several immigration-related fees are set to increase, impacting both employers and individuals navigating the UK's immigration system. These changes follow previous fee increases introduced last year, which included hikes to the upfront immigration health surcharge that foreign nationals must pay when entering the UK as workers or students.

1. Key Fee Increases:

Certificates of Sponsorship (COS):

New Fee: GBP 525 (up from GBP 239).

Skilled Worker Applications:

Out-of-Country Applications: With a Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) of three years or less: GBP 769 (up from GBP 719). With a COS of more than three years: GBP 1,519 (up from GBP 1,420).

In-Country Applications: For three years or less: GBP 885 (up from GBP 827). For more than three years: GBP 1,751 (up from GBP 1,636).



Worker Sponsor Licenses:

Large Sponsor License: GBP 1,579 (up from GBP 1,476).

Small Sponsor License: GBP 574 (up from GBP 536).

Visit Visas:

Six months: GBP 127 (up from GBP 115).

Two years: GBP 475 (up from GBP 432).

Five years: GBP 848 (up from GBP 771).

10 years: GBP 1,059 (up from GBP 963).

Electronic Travel Authorisation:

New Fee: GBP 16 (up from GBP 10).

You may review updated fee schedules here (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/visa-regulations-revised-table/home-office-immigration-and-nationality-fees-9-april-2025).

2. Government Rationale for Fee Increases

The UK government has previously stated that these fee increases are part of efforts to reduce the overall cost to taxpayers of running the immigration system. The goal is to shift a greater portion of the financial burden onto those who benefit from the immigration process, including employers and foreign nationals.

3. Earlier Certificate of Sponsorship Changes

These fee increases align with earlier government changes, particularly the requirement for employers to bear the cost of the Certificate of Sponsorship (COS). Importantly, employers are not allowed to recoup these fees from the foreign nationals they sponsor. This adjustment has already led to increased financial burdens for some employers, particularly small and medium-sized businesses that rely on international talent.

Details:

Singapore: Work Permit Changes Announced for 2025

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has announced the upcoming implementation of significant changes to its Work Permit and S Pass frameworks, aiming to enhance workforce stability and address labor shortages. These changes will take effect between July 1 and September 1, 2025. Here are the several changes aimed to enhance opportunities and growth:

Removal of employment duration limits: Effective July 1, 2025, Singapore will abolish the maximum employment period, previously ranged from 14 to 26 years. This change allows Work Permit holders to remain employed indefinitely, as long as they meet eligibility requirements.

Effective July 1, 2025, Singapore will abolish the maximum employment period, previously ranged from 14 to 26 years. This change allows Work Permit holders to remain employed indefinitely, as long as they meet eligibility requirements. Higher maximum employment age: In July 2025, Singapore will raise the maximum employment age from 60 to 63 years old to align with the current retirement age. For new Work Permit applicants, the age will be raised from 50 to 61 for non-Malaysians and 58-61 for Malaysians.

In July 2025, Singapore will raise the maximum employment age from 60 to 63 years old to align with the current retirement age. For new Work Permit applicants, the age will be raised from 50 to 61 for non-Malaysians and 58-61 for Malaysians. Expanded source countries and eligible occupations: Beginning June 1, 2025, employers will be able to hire workers from a newly expanded list of approved countries for Work Permit holders.

Beginning June 1, 2025, employers will be able to hire workers from a newly expanded list of approved countries for Work Permit holders. Revised S Pass salary requirements:Starting September 1, 2025, the minimum qualifying salary will increase from S$3,150 to S$3,300 per month, and will increase progressively with age, up to S$4,800 per month for candidates in their mid-40s. For the financial services sector, the salary will increase from S$3,650 to S$3,800 per month, and will increase progressively to S$5,650 for candidates in their mid-40s.

Details:

South Africa: New Digital Business Visa Application Launched

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition has officially launchedthe Visa Recommendation System (VRS)—a new online platform for foreign business owners applying for first-time, extension, or permanent residence business visa recommendations under South Africa's Immigration Act.

Effective immediately, the VRS replaces the previous email-based process with a streamlined digital system, offering faster processing, real-time application tracking, automated notifications, and improved transparency. The platform also reduces errors and enhances administrative oversight, supporting South Africa's broader digital transformation goals and commitment to a more business-friendly environment.

Key Features:

Fully digital submission for business visa recommendation applications

Upload of supporting documents directly to the platform

Real-time status tracking

Automated updates and notifications

The launch marks a major step in simplifying investment-related immigration processes and boosting South Africa's appeal to international entrepreneurs and investors.

Details:

