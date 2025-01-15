U.S. Immigration Updates - January 2025

Recent Pro-H-1B Worker Comments by Trump Advisers Spark Public Backlash in Republican Party

Recent social mediacomments by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, picked by President-elect Donald Trump to advise him and direct his new "Department of Government Efficiency," have sparked a backlash within the Republican Party. Mr. Musk and Mr. Ramaswamy have expressed support for high-skilled foreign workers coming to the United States on H-1B temporary work visas, but many Trump supporters are strongly opposed to immigration of any kind. Their differences were amplified when Trump chose a venture capitalist, Sriram Krishnan, an Indian immigrant who has advocated for skilled-worker green cards, as a top senior adviser on artificial intelligence.

Mr. Musk, originally from South Africa, previously immigrated to Canada before coming to the United States and becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2002. He previously said he was on an H-1B visa. More recently, he said on his social media platform, X, that "the number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low." He urged people to think "of this like a pro sports team: if you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be. That enables the whole TEAM to win." He also said that there is a "permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley." On December 27, 2024, Mr. Musk said he was ready to go to "war" over the issue.

Mr. Ramaswamy, whose parents are Indian immigrants, recently said a reason for the need for foreign workers was an American culture that venerates "mediocrity over excellence" and that he hoped the Trump administration would start a culture of "hard work over laziness." However, Mr. Ramaswamy, who used the H-1B program dozens of times to hire foreign workers for his former company, previously said the H-1B program as currently structured is "bad for everyone involved" and that he would "gut" it. He has also expressed support for Trump's mass deportation plans and advocated for sending the U.S. military to the United States' northern and southern border zones.

It is unclear what President-elect Trump will do in his second administration. In his first administration, he worked to curb immigration—including frequently requesting additional documentation for skilled-worker applications—but his new selections of pro-H-1B tech company heads as advisers, along with recent comments supporting the idea of green cards for educated foreign workers, seem at odds with the anti-immigrant sentiments and plans he expressed during his second presidential campaign. However, on December 28, 2024, Mr. Trump reportedly said, "I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program." Also referring to the H-1B program, he said, "I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That's why we have them." According to reports, Mr. Trump employs workers under the H-2A (temporary agricultural workers) and H-2B (seasonal workers) programs.

New Form I-129 Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker To Be Published January 17

On January 17, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will publish a revised edition of Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker (edition date: 01/17/25). USCIS said it has revised the form to align with the recently announced H-1B modernization final rule and the H-2 modernization final rule.

The new edition of Form I-129 replaces the 04/01/24 edition. USCIS said there will be no grace period for the revised edition "because this revised edition is necessary for USCIS to apply the final rules." USCIS has provided a preview version of the 01/17/25 edition of Form I-129 (PDF, 2.19 MB) and its instructions. The agency has warned, "Do not file the 01/17/25 edition of Form I-129 before Jan. 17, 2025. We will only accept the 01/17/25 edition of this form if it is received on or after Jan. 17, 2025. "

USCIS also said that those filing Form I-129 on paper by mail should note that the agency:

Will accept the 04/01/24 edition of Form I-129 if it is received before January 17, 2025;

Will not accept the 04/01/24 edition of Form I-129 if it is received on or after January 17, 2025; and

Will only accept the 01/17/25 edition of Form I-129 if it is received on or after January 17, 2025.

USCIS Updates Guidance on Flexibilities in Emergencies

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it is updating its Policy Manual to clarify flexibilities that may be available to benefit requestors during and after an emergency or unforeseen circumstance.

The update explains that if certain emergencies or unforeseen circumstances present unanticipated challenges to immigration benefit requestors, USCIS may use its discretion to implement certain flexibilities relating to requests for extension of stay and change of status, applications for employment authorization, requests for document replacement, abandonment or failure to respond to requests for evidence, fee waivers, expedited processing, and satisfactory departure.

USCIS said that emergencies and unforeseen circumstances may include:

Natural disasters (for example, hurricanes, wildfires, or other severe weather);

National emergencies (for example, public health emergencies);

Conflicts abroad; or

Other unforeseen circumstances (for example, terrorist attacks, mass shootings, or cyber-attacks).

USCIS will inform the public of the availability of flexibilities through its Immigration Relief in Emergencies or Unforeseen Circumstances webpage.

USCIS Updates Guidance on Case Assistance or Feedback

On December 18, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it is updating its Policy Manual to reflect available avenues for case assistance or feedback. Specifically, the update:

Recommends that stakeholders submit changes of address through the self-service tool available in their USCIS online account as soon as possible following a move or when an update is required;

Updates information on USCIS's current case assistance tools and resources to reflect the expansion of online tools and resources;

Includes a link to the agency's Contact Us webpage, where stakeholders can find information on how to contact USCIS, including detailed, program-specific assistance information;

Updates and clarifies information on providing feedback to USCIS;

Changes the language on USCIS's response time goals to service requests from 15 calendar days to 15 business days; and

Removes the timeframe for processing priority service requests but retains priority processing of certain service request categories.

Deportations At Highest Level Since 2014, ICE Says

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) annual report released December 19, 2024, deportations from the United States are at their highest level since 2014. Selected highlights include:

During FY 2024, ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed 271,484 noncitizens with final orders of removal to 192 different countries, including 88,763 who had charges or convictions for criminal activity; 3,706 known or suspected gang members; 237 known or suspected terrorists; and eight human rights violators.

More than 30% of those removed during the fiscal year had criminal histories, with an average of 5.63 convictions and/or charges per individual, and many of their criminal histories were "extremely serious." During the year, ERO also identified and arrested individuals who were wanted in their home countries for crimes such as terrorist activities and participation in torture.

Among other activities, intensive diplomatic efforts by the Department of Homeland Security and ERO increased the number of charter flights in FY 2024 to countries in the Eastern Hemisphere. These included the first large charter removal flight to the People's Republic of China since fiscal year 2018, as well as large charter flights stopping in Albania, Angola, Egypt, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, India, Mauritania, Romania, Senegal, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Foreign Students Warned to Arrive on Campus Before Trump Administration Begins

According to reports, various colleges and universities are warning foreign students to return to campus before President-elect Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, due to concerns about travel bans imposed during his previous administration and his more recent comments on restricting entry into the United States when he returns to the White House. The schools include Cornell University, the University of Southern California (USC), Harvard University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Wesleyan University. For example:

USC's Office of International Services sent out a letter that states, "A new presidential administration will take office on January 20, 2025, and—as is common—may issue one or more executive orders impacting travel to the U.S. and visa processing. While there's no certainty such orders will be issued, the safest way to avoid any challenges is to be physically present in the U.S. before the spring semester begins on January 13, 2025."

Cornell's Office of Global Learning warned that a travel ban "is likely to go into effect soon after inauguration" and advised students to return to the United States before the start of spring-semester classes on January 21, 2025. "The ban is likely to include citizens of the countries targeted in the first Trump administration: Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Myanmar, Sudan, Tanzania, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, and Somalia. New countries could be added to this list, particularly China and India," the statement noted.

Niels Frenzen, a law professor at USC and director of its immigration clinic, said, "We have been doing know-your-rights sessions and lots of students have come in for individual sessions just to check in even if their paperwork is all in order."

USCIS Revises Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status

On December 10, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the publication of a new edition of Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Resident or Adjust Status. The new edition includes updates to questions and instructions. Starting February 10, 2025, USCIS will accept only the 10/24/24 edition of Form I-485 and will reject any older editions.

USCIS said the new edition of Form I-485:

Requires applicants who need to submit a Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, or a partial Form I-693 (such as a vaccination record), to submit the Form I-693 or partial Form I-693 with their Form I-485. If the applicant does not submit the Form I-693 with Form I-485 when it is required, the Form I-485 may be rejected;

Enables applicants who are exempt from Form I-864, Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the INA, the requirement to request the exemption on Form I-485 rather than submitting Form I-864W, Request for Exemption for Intending Immigrant's Affidavit of Support, which has been discontinued;

Clarifies questions on the form about the public charge ground of inadmissibility. The questions now will require an applicant to identify their immigrant category so USCIS "can more easily determine whether or not they are exempt from this ground of inadmissibility and can adjudicate the application accordingly"; and

Streamlines the collection of information and consolidates and clarifies instructions and requirements.

Visa Bulletin for January Provides Updates on Religious Workers, EB-5 Set-Asides, Effects of NDAA on U.S. Government Employee Special Immigrants

The Department of State's (DOS) Visa Bulletin for January 2025 includes the following updates:

Scheduled Expiration of Employment Fourth Preference Religious Workers Category

No SR visas in the Employment Fourth Preference Certain Religious Workers (SR) category may be issued overseas, or final action taken on adjustment of status cases, after midnight December 19, 2024. Visas issued before that date will be valid only until December 19, 2024, and all individuals seeking admission in the non-minister special immigrant category must be admitted into the United States by December 19, 2024.

The SR category is listed as "Unavailable" for all countries for January. If Congress extends the green card category, it is likely it will become available effective immediately. If extended, the category will be subject to the same final action dates as the other Employment Fourth Preference categories per applicable foreign state of chargeability.

Visa Availability in EB-5 Set-Aside Categories

DOS and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) note an increase in I-526E petition approvals. Both agencies see increasing numbers of individuals processing their applications to completion in the EB-5 set-aside categories. The bulletin states that "it may become necessary to establish Dates for Filing and Final Action Dates during the fiscal year to ensure that issuances in these categories do not exceed annual limits. This situation will be continually monitored, and any necessary adjustments will be made accordingly."

Effects of NDAA on U.S. Government Employee Special Immigrants The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) may affect certain current and former employees of the U.S. government abroad, as well as certain surviving spouses and children of deceased employees of the U.S. government abroad, applying for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) or adjustment of status. This does not affect certain Iraqis and Afghans applying for SQ and SI SIVs, the bulletin notes. "Applicants should contact the consular section at which they filed their Form DS‑1884 for further information on the impact of that law on their case."

USCIS Updates Guidance on Evidence for International Entrepreneur Applicants

On December 12, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it has updated policy guidance on the types of evidence that may support an application under the International Entrepreneur Rule. The guidance "covers evidence of the applicant's central and active role in a startup entity and of the applicant's position to substantially help the entity grow and succeed."

The guidance also "expands on the types of evidence that can show qualified investments and qualified government awards or grants, and the types of alternative evidence that an applicant may submit. It also clarifies the types of evidence that can support a finding of significant public benefit," USCIS said.

The guidance, contained in Volume 3 of the USCIS Policy Manual, is effective immediately and applies to requests pending or filed on or after December 12, 2024.

Medical Exam/Vaccination Record That Is Properly Completed and Signed May Be Used Indefinitely As Evidence

On December 9, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reminded stakeholders that a Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that is properly completed and signed by a civil surgeon on or after November 1, 2023, does not expire and may be used indefinitely as evidence.

USCIS said this means that "if you receive a Request for Evidence for Form I-693 for your pending Form

I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, you must provide the Form I-693, even if the visa has retrogressed."

Australia: National Innovation Visa Introduced

As of December 6, the Australian government has announced the National Innovative Visa (NIV), which replaces the Global Talent Visa and the Business Innovation and Investment Visa. This invitation-only program is for permanent residency in Australia for individuals with exceptional and outstanding achievements in a profession, a sport, the arts, or in academia and research. Individuals interested in the NIV must apply for an Expression of Interest (EOI), if their EOI is approved, they will receive an invitation to apply for the NIV. In addition, they must receive a nomination with a national reputation in their area of talent from an Australian citizen, permanent resident, eligible New Zealand citizen, or an Australian organization.

Denmark Extends the Special Act on Displaced Persons from Ukraine

On November 26, 2024, the Danish Parliament ratified the extension of temporary residence permits for individuals eligible under the Act on Temporary Residence Permits for Persons Displaced from Ukraine (hereinafter "Special Act") through March 17, 2026.

The Special Act adopted on March 16, 2022, was implemented to provide temporary protection for refugees fleeing Ukraine due to the war, and encompasses eligible individuals defined as:

Displaced persons from Ukraine (under Section 1 of the Special Act); or

Family members of those with a residence permit under Section 1 of the Special Act who are currently residing in Denmark.

Eligible individuals who are physically present in Ukraine will have their residence permits automatically reviewed and extended until 17 March 2026 by the Danish Immigration Service. There is no need for applicants to act themselves. The Danish Immigration Service will automatically initiate the assessment process.

Key Details:

Outcome: If eligible, new residence cards will be mailed directly to impacted individuals.

If eligible, new residence cards will be mailed directly to impacted individuals. Biometrics: No new biometric data (photo or fingerprints) will be required for the extension.

No new biometric data (photo or fingerprints) will be required for the extension. Current Residence Permit: The current residence permit remains valid until 17 March 2025 or until the new residence card is received.

The current residence permit remains valid until 17 March 2025 or until the new residence card is received. Old Card: The old card should be destroyed once the new one is received.

If the Danish Immigration Service cannot verify eligibility by 17 March 2025, individuals will be notified of the outcome through Digital Post. Digital Post is a secure platform that allows for secure communication from the Danish authorities. Additional information about how to contact the Danish Immigration Service can be found here.

This extension provides vital support for displaced Ukrainians in Denmark, ensuring continued protection as the situation in Ukraine remains uncertain.

Ireland: Travelling on a Recently Expired Irish Residence Permit

Ireland's immigration services have announced a Travel Confirmation Notice effective December 2 to January 31, 2025. Individuals with an expired Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card can use it as proof of their legal residency in Ireland for international travel, provided they submit a renewal application in advance. Those who intend to travel under these arrangements must present their IRP card, proof of renewal, and a confirmation notice.

Ireland: Increases to Minimum Annual Remuneration for Employment Permits Postponed

In December 2024, Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment announced that the proposed increases to the Minimum Annual Remuneration (MAR) for employment permits will be deferred as the policy continues to be under further review.

The MAR, which sets the minimum annual salary required for an employment permit, was last adjusted in January 2024, with additional increases scheduled through 2026. These changes aim to address disparities between the MAR and average salaries in Ireland. However, to ensure fairness and stability for both employers and permit holders, the department is reassessing the planned roadmap for future increases.

The deferral of the January 2025 increases will provide time to incorporate the review's findings and allow employers to better plan for potential cost changes. An exception applies to Health Care Assistants, Home Carers, and Care Workers, whose minimum salary will still increase to €30,000 as scheduled in January 2025.

The department is seeking feedback on the proposed roadmap from employers, employee representatives, and other stakeholders through the Minimum Annual Remuneration (MAR) survey.

Spain: New Immigration Reform Introduced

Spain has introduced a new Immigration Regulation designed to enhance migrant integration through improvements in work, education, and family policies. Minister of Inclusion Elma Saiz described the reform as balancing the rights of migrants with Spain's legal and economic needs.

The regulation addresses labor market demands and the country's aging population while aligning with EU laws. Developed in consultation with NGOs, unions, and local entities, the reform includes the following key changes:

Visas: Initial visa authorizations are now valid for one year, with four-year renewals. Job-seeking visas are extended to one year, simplifying transitions between residence statuses.

Residence (Arraigo): Five new pathways to residency reduce the required residence period from three to two years. New permits allow immediate work eligibility, self-employment, and greater flexibility, with an estimated 300,000 individuals to be regularized annually over the next three years.

Work: Migrants can now work up to 30 hours weekly while studying, and most can start working immediately. A new permit for seasonal workers that includes enhanced rights and flexibility in employment relationships.

Education: Foreign students can secure permits for the duration of their studies, up to 30 hours per week, and expedited work permits post-graduation.

Family: Family reunification includes broader eligibility, extending child age limits to 26, and includes children and parents of violence victims.

This forward-looking regulation underscores Spain's commitment to fostering migrant inclusion and integration.

Türkiye: Now Offering Digital Nomad Visas, Tech Visa Launched

In 2024, Türkiye launched its Digital Nomad Visa (DNV) program, allowing remote workers from select countries to live and work in Türkiye temporarily. This initiative, spearheaded by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, caters to individuals employed abroad or working as independent contractors.

To be eligible, applicants must:

be a university graduate, aged 21–55 and from specified countries, including the U.S., U.K., and EU nations.

provide proof of remote work, such as employment or self-employment contracts.

earn at least $3,000 monthly or $36,000 annually.

While visa durations are capped at three months and residence permits at six months, this program reflects Türkiye's growing appeal to remote professionals. Processing times and implementation are evolving as the program gains traction.

Those interested in the DNV can apply for a certificate through the Digital Nomads platform. Once the certificate is issued, those residing outside Türkiye can apply for a DNV at their local Turkish consulate. Applicants already in Türkiye can apply for the certificate and, if eligible, proceed to file a residence permit application with the Migration Directorate in their area of residence.

Türkiye also recently launched a Tech Visa – available to citizens of any nationality with benefits for both talent and startup businesses like tax exemptions, social security, 3-year work permits, simplified residence permits, healthcare, and mentoring and consultancy. The government has launched a tech visa website to learn more and start the application process.

Canada: Details on New Quebec Skilled Worker Selection Program Released

On November 29, 2024, Quebec's Ministry of Immigration, Francisation, and Integration (MIFI) announced the revival of the Quebec Regular Skilled Worker Program (PRTQ) through an expanded Permanent Residence Skilled Worker Selection Program (PSTQ). This new initiative aims to address the province's evolving labor market and demographic needs, offering skilled workers a streamlined pathway to permanent residency.

While the PSTQ program is currently suspended, the Quebec government confirmed that it will become available again starting June 30, 2025. However, individuals who had previously expressed interest in immigrating to Quebec before November 29, 2024, are permitted to update their Declaration of Interest. This update is a necessary step to receive an invitation under PSTQ once the temporary suspension is lifted.

Pathway to Permanent Residency

The updated PSTQ provides a key immigration pathway for skilled workers seeking to settle in Quebec, but it imposes strict French language requirements, unlike the previous PRTQ, which did not require French proficiency. The PSTQ consists of four immigration streams designed to address Quebec's labor market needs, attracting professionals from various sectors. These streams target occupations in demand and respond to the province's workforce and demographic shifts.

Upon the reopening of the program, eligible individuals who meet both the general and stream-specific criteria must submit a Declaration of Interest via the Quebec Arrima secure online portal. This submission marks the first step in the process. If selected, the individual will receive an invitation to apply for permanent residence in Quebec.

Streamlined Application Process

The updated PSTQ program introduces a more dynamic approach to selecting diverse skilled workers. Applicants who are invited to apply will then be required to submit additional documentation to prove they meet the specific criteria outlined for their selected immigration stream. These criteria may include educational qualifications, work experience, proficiency in French, and other factors aligned with Quebec's needs.

The general criteria for eligibility, as well as the requirements for each specific stream, are outlined on the official government website.

Conclusion

Quebec's replacement of the Regular Skilled Worker Program through the Permanent Residence Skilled Worker Selection Program (PSTQ) is a timely response to the province's labor market needs. With the promise of greater immigration opportunities for skilled workers, Quebec aims to strengthen its workforce and attract talented individuals from around the world.

Mexico: Self-Service Entry System Expanded to More Countries

Mexico has expanded its Autonomous Migration Filters (Filtros Migratorios Autónomos, FMA) system to enhance entry procedures for tourists from 20 additional countries. Previously available only to citizens of Mexico, Canada, Spain, and the United States, the FMA system is available to tourists from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Eligible visitors can utilize automated kiosks at international airports in Mexico City, Cancún, San José del Cabo, Guadalajara, and Puerto Vallarta. To qualify, travelers must be over 18, possess a biometric passport valid for more than 180 days, visit solely for tourism, and not be accompanied by minors. Residents of Mexico or those with temporary residence visas should not use the FMA.

The FMA process involves scanning the passport's photo page and undergoing facial recognition at designated kiosks. Once biographic and biometric data are verified, travelers receive a ticket with a QR code and digital stamp. This allows them to download and complete a multiple migration form within 90 days of arrival. The system is free, requires no pre-registration, and adheres to high security standards, thereby significantly reducing wait times.

This initiative reflects Mexico's commitment to modernizing its immigration processes and improving the experience for international tourists.

United States: Japan Joins Global Entry

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced a new Global Entry partnership with Japan. This program enables expedited immigration processing for pre-approved, low-risk travelers at participating U.S. airports. Japanese citizens are now eligible to apply for Global Entry, provided they meet eligibility criteria and complete the required background checks and interviews. U.S. citizens entering Japan will be eligible for the same expedited entry program through the Japanese government. This partnership aims to streamline travel between the two countries, enhance security, and promote tourism and business exchanges.

Colombia: New Special Visitor Visa for Venezuelans Introduced

As part of its continued efforts to support the over 2.8 million Venezuelan migrants residing within its borders, Migración Colombia has revealed the Special Visitor Visa (V- Visa de Visitante Especial) aimed at regularizing the status of Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants living in the country. This announcement comes as part of a broader strategy to enable the integration of Venezuelans into Colombian society, address migration challenges, and ensure that they can access basic services and work opportunities.

Since the beginning of Venezuela's political and economic crisis, Colombia has been a primary host for Venezuelan migrants, offering refuge to millions fleeing hardship. Today, Colombia is home to over 2.8 million Venezuelans, making it the largest host country in Latin America for those fleeing Venezuela's instability. However, 600,000 of these migrants remain undocumented or without regular status, limiting access to essential services and creating challenges for both the migrants and the country.

Colombia's new Special Visitor Visa is part of an ongoing regularization proposal aimed at providing legal status to these migrants, ensuring they can legally remain and work in Colombia.

The Special Visitor Visa is a significant component of Colombia's broader migration regularization efforts. The visa allows Venezuelan nationals who have been residing in Colombia since December 4, 2024, to apply for legal status, provided they meet all requirements. These include maintaining a clear criminal record, having no ongoing deportation cases, and holding sole nationality of Venezuela.

One of the most notable aspects of the visa is its flexibility. It will be valid for two years, and it will include an open work permit, permitting holders to work for themselves or for any employer in Colombia.

The visa application process will begin on March 4, 2025, and will remain open until December 4, 2026. Migrants will need to complete an administrative regularization process with Migración Colombia before applying, after which they will receive a verification and commitment document.

This initiative not only provides a pathway to regularization for Venezuelans but also promotes broader social and economic stability for Colombia. By offering work permits and better access to services, Colombia is not only improving the lives of Venezuelan migrants but also contributing to the country's post-COVID-19 recovery. The success of this program could serve as a model for other countries grappling with migration challenges and further solidify Colombia's role as a leader in humanitarian efforts.

Key Details

