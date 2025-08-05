What Applicants Need To Know About The Restrictions On The Visa "Dropbox" Program

On July 25, 2025, the U.S. Department of State announced that, effective September 2, 2025, it will be rolling back its interview waiver policy, ending a period of Covid-era flexibility for many individuals seeking non-immigrant visas for the United States. Known by many applicants as the "Dropbox" program, interview waivers allowed for most non-immigrant visa renewals to occur without an in-person interview.

Who is Still Eligible for an Interview Waiver?

Under the rollback, the Department of State has maintained that interview waivers for applicants for diplomatic- or official-type visas, as well as applicants of A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants, servants, or personal employees of accredited officials), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, and TECRO E-1 visas remain.

Limited Eligibility and Strict Requirements for B Visa Renewals

B-1, B-2, and B1/B2 visa holders applying to renew their full validity visas and Border Crossing Card/Foil applicants may still qualify for an interview waiver if they apply within 12 months of the prior visa's expiration, were at least 18 years old at the time of the prior visa's issuance, apply in their country of nationality or residence, have never been refused a visa (unless such refusal was overcome or waived), and have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

Major Changes Requiring In-Person Interviews

Beginning September 2, 2025, the Department of State will require in-person interviews for most other visa categories, including, but not limited to, E-1, E,2, F-1, H-1B, J-1, L-1, and O-1 categories. Interview waivers will no longer be available for both new and repeat applicants/renewals. Additionally, applicants under 14 or over 79 years of age who were previously exempt from consular interviews will now generally be required to participate in an in-person interview.

What This Means for Visa Seekers and Employers

Applicants should assume there is no interview waiver unless they qualify under the narrowed categories and should review their eligibility using the updated criteria. All applicants should also prepare for in-person interviews, which will once again become the norm.

Applicants should plan ahead as in-person interview slots will be in higher demand, particularly in high-volume countries, which could potentially add weeks/months to interview wait times and increased travel costs. Applicants should also check embassy or consulate websites for the country or region where they are applying, as they may have specific local instructions.

Employers should review upcoming renewal plans, identify employees who may need to renew their visas while abroad, and potentially adjust their travel plans. Employers should also aim to communicate these changes to their sponsored workers and international hires as early as possible and encourage their employees to check appointment availability early. Moreover, employers should consider updating onboarding timelines to account for buffer time needed for visa renewals and any interview-related delays.

The full Interview Waiver Update may be read on the Department of State's website.

