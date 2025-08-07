State Department Eliminating Majority Of Nonimmigrant Visa Interview Waivers Beginning September 2

On July 25, 2025, the US State Department announced that US embassies will greatly reduce eligibility for the nonimmigrant visa interview waiver program beginning on September 2, 2025. In addition, the State Department will expand the in-person interview requirement to include those under age 14 and those over age 79.

These changes mean that individuals in common visa categories — such as H-1B, L-1, and F-1 — will now be required to attend in-person interviews for any visa appointment on or after September 2. Individuals with Dropbox appointments on or after September 2 should reschedule for in-person visa appointments. Foreign nationals will need to be more proactive in scheduling visa appointments due to both increased demand for visa appointments and decreased staffing capacity at US embassies.

The following visa classifications will remain eligible for the interview waiver:

Applicants classifiable under the visa symbols A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants, servants, or personal employees of accredited officials), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, or TECRO E-1;

Applicants for diplomatic- or official-type visas; and

Applicants renewing a full validity B-1, B-2, or B1/B2 visa, or a Border Crossing Card/Foil (for Mexican nationals) within 12 months of the prior visa's expiration, and who were at least age 18 at the time of the prior visa's issuance. Such applicants must also (1) apply in their country of nationality or residence; (2) have never been refused a visa unless such refusal was overcome or waived; and (3) have no apparent or potential ineligibility.



Consular officers may still require in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis for any reason.

