Interview Waiver No Longer Available For Most Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants, Starting September 2, 2025

The U.S. Department of State has announced that it will revise the eligibility criteria for nonimmigrant visa interview waivers, effective September 2, 2025. Under the new policy, nearly all nonimmigrant visa applicants—including minors under age fourteen and adults over age seventy-nine—will be required to attend an in-person interview with a consular officer. There are, however, limited exceptions.

Quick Hits

Most applicants for nonimmigrant visa interview waivers will be required to attend in-person interviews after September 2, 2025.

For certain nationalities, these changes are effective immediately and without exception.

These changes may lead to longer wait times and extended visa processing timelines

Interview waivers will still be available for the following visa categories, although an in-person interview may be requested at the consular officer's discretion:

applicants under A-1, A-2, C-3 visa classifications (excluding attendants, servants, or personal employees), G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, or TECRO E-1;

applicants for diplomatic or official visas; and

applicants renewing a full validity B-1, B-2, or B1/B2 visa, or a Border Crossing Card/Foil (for Mexican nationals) within twelve months of the prior visa's expiration. However, they must have been at least eighteen at the time of the prior visa's issuance, must apply in their country of nationality or residence, have never been refused a visa (unless overcome or waived), and have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

Prior to this change, U.S. embassies and consulates permitted “drop box” processing for certain nonimmigrant visa applicants who previously held a U.S. visa in the same class. This included common categories like H-1B, L-1, F-1, and O-1, as well as age-based interview exemptions for children under fourteen years of age and adults over seventy-nine years of age. As of September 2, 2025, most of these applicants will once again be required to attend in-person interviews, regardless of whether they are renewing a visa or applying for the first time.

Stricter Guidance for Nationals and Citizens of Certain Countries

For nationals and citizens of the following countries, all nonimmigrant visa applicants must attend in-person interviews, effective immediately, and without the exceptions listed above:

Afghanistan, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Burma, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Cote D'Ivoire, Cuba, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Haiti, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Applicants for diplomatic and official visas from these countries should continue to use normal diplomatic channels for scheduling interviews.

Current Visa Appointment Wait Times

Due to the upcoming policy change, visa applicants should anticipate longer wait times and plan ahead accordingly. Applicants can view estimated visa appointment wait times on the State Department's Global Visa Wait Times website. Wait times vary widely by location and visa category.

Additional Reminders

Visa applicants must bring the original DS-160 confirmation page used to schedule the appointment. Applicants who submit a second DS-160 to make corrections must bring both the original DS-160 confirmation page used to schedule the appointment and any new DS-160 confirmation pages. Otherwise, the appointment must be rescheduled with the new DS-160 application number.

Effective January 1, 2025, the following rescheduling rules apply to nonimmigrant visa appointments: One free reschedule is permitted. Applicants who miss an appointment or need to reschedule a second time must repay the visa fee to book a new appointment.



Key Takeaways

Given the scope of these changes, applicants may want to plan ahead and account for potential delays when arranging travel, employment, or academic activities. The new requirements are expected to impact a wide range of travelers, including students, business professionals, and temporary workers.

