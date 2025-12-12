State Department Announces Expanded Screening And Vetting Of H-1B And H-4 Visa Applications

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

Starting December 15, 2025, the U.S. Department of State will expand its online presence review to include all H-1B and dependent H-4 visa applicants. As part of the expansion, announced by the State Department on December 3, 2025, H-1B and H-4 visa applicants must make their social media profiles public for review during visa processing.

Quick Hits

The State Department is expanding its social media presence review to include H-1B and dependent H-4 visa applicants during consular visa adjudication.

This process is currently in place for all F, M, and J students and exchange visitors.

The additional vetting has resulted in the State Department canceling and rescheduling visa appointments.

On December 3, 2025, the State Department announced an expansion of screening and vetting for H-1B and dependent H-4 visa applications. Starting December 15, 2025, H-1B and H-4 visa applicants are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to “public.” The announcement is an expansion of the policy that is already in place for all F, M, and J students and exchange visitors. The State Department uses social media and other available information to identify national security risks and determine visa eligibility during consular adjudications. Derogatory information may result in the denial of the visa or a request to provide additional information to determine the applicant's eligibility.

The enhanced screening is causing embassies and consulates to cancel and reschedule H-1B and H-4 visa appointments as they implement the additional vetting process. Expanded vetting may contribute to delays in visa appointment scheduling and processing times.

Key Takeaways

The State Department has expanded its social media screening to include H-1B and H-4 visa applicants, effective December 15, 2025. The State Department has instructed all individuals subject to the review to set their social media profiles to public. Visa applicants should expect delays in visa appointment scheduling and visa issuance.

