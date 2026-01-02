H‑1B, H‑4 Visa Appointments Rescheduling Begins Amid Expanded Social Media Vetting Policies

U.S. consulates abroad have recently begun postponing a wide range of H‑1B and H‑4 visa interviews, resulting in significant delays in visa processing. Consulates in India have been among the most affected, as India remains the largest source of H‑1B visa holders worldwide.

Beginning in the second week of December, applicants with interviews scheduled between Dec. 15 and Dec. 26 began receiving unexpected rescheduling notices. These changes occurred shortly before the implementation of new "online presence review" requirements on Dec. 15. In response to the updated procedures, U.S. consulates in India cancelled existing appointments and issued new dates set far into the future.

To support the expanded vetting process, the Department of State now instructs all applicants for H‑1B and H‑4 visas, as well as applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant categories, to adjust the privacy settings on all social media accounts to "public."

The Department explains that it uses all available information when screening visa applicants to identify individuals who may be inadmissible to the United States. Applicants who may be inadmissible may present national security or public safety concerns. The online presence review now applies to all H‑1B professionals and their dependents, in addition to students and exchange visitors who were already subject to such review.

On Dec. 9, the U.S. Embassy in India publicly advised applicants not to appear for their previously scheduled interviews if they had received a rescheduling email. The Embassy cautioned that applicants who attempted to attend based on their original appointment date would not be admitted, even if they had already traveled to another city for the interview.

The new vetting procedures increased the time required for each applicant, which has resulted in fewer interviews being conducted each day. Reportedly, appointments that had been secured well in advance have now been rescheduled to dates between March and June 2026. Some applicants have even received new appointments scheduled for October 2026.

As of Dec. 17, some applicants have reported limited success in obtaining emergency appointments. Certain H‑1B applicants with children have received expedited appointments after explaining that their child would miss school due to the rescheduling. Others have attempted to request medical exceptions.

The expanded review requirements could continue to affect visa processing timelines in the months ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.