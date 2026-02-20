DHS Announces End Of TPS Designation For Yemen

On Feb. 13, 2026, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Yemen will not be extended.

This TPS designation will terminate 60 days after the notice is published in the Federal Register. During this 60-day transition period, work authorization documents based upon TPS designation will remain valid. After the 60-day transition period, barring any litigation or policy to the contrary, Yemen's TPS designation will be terminated, and those Yemeni nationals holding only TPS and no other lawful immigration status will be expected to depart the U.S.

Secretary Noem determined that country conditions in Yemen no longer meet the statutory requirements for TPS designation.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed in response to Secretary Noem's decisions to end TPS designations for several countries and remain pending. Similar legal challenges may be brought seeking to block the termination of TPS designation for Yemen.

