U.S. Department Of State To Expand Social Media Vetting For H-1B Visa Applicants And Dependents

On December 15, 2025, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) announced an expansion of its mandatory online presence review to include all H-1B visa applicants and their H-4 dependents. Specifically, applicants for H-1B and H-4 visas at a U.S. consular post outside the U.S. are now required to set all their social media profiles to "public" before the Consular Officer will approve their visa application. Although applicants for visas to the U.S. were already required to provide their social media information as part of the application for a visa (in the online DS-160 form), H-1B and H-4 visa applicants were not previously required to provide access to the government. Visa applicants in the F, J, and M student and exchange visitor categories have been subject to this requirement since June 2025.

As a result, applicants and employers should anticipate heightened scrutiny and potential processing delays for H-1B and H-4 visa applications.

Practical Considerations for Employers and Applicants

Expect longer processing times for H-1B and H-4 visas as the State Department adds social media vetting to its standard visa adjudication process

Before attending the H-1B / H-4 visa appointment, applicants should review all social media platforms, including all platforms listed on the DS-160, to confirm all profiles are publicly accessible.

If social media profiles are not public at the time of the visa interview, the Consular Officer may pause the issuance of the visa stamp until they receive access.

Ensure employees understand that their online presence will be vetted to assess national security and public-safety concerns and to confirm eligibility for the visa type sought.

The expanded mandatory online presence review reflects the federal government's increasing reliance on social-media screening in visa adjudication. The situation is evolving, and this policy may be extended to additional visa categories.

We will continue to monitor developments closely.

Associate Meghan Lenahan was a contributing author to this client alert.

