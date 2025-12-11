ARTICLE
11 December 2025

Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted!

I hope all is well. This week's weekly update video is posted on our YouTube channel. Please read on for this week's video, as well as a big announcement!
I hope all is well. This week's weekly update video is posted on our YouTube channel. Please read on for this week's video, as well as a big announcement!

The topic of this week's video is "Finding the Right H-2B Visa Workers for your Organization" (Linked). Every employer that files for H-2B visas has the same goal – finding incredible workers to staff their seasonal businesses. In addition to skills and competencies, finding workers that are excited to work at the property is essential. This video dives into how employers can find the right workers for their organizations.

You can access this week's video by clicking on the image below:

1716940.jpg

Please feel free to share the videos with others that may be interested. I hope you enjoy!

Wishing everyone a great weekend!

