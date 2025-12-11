Expanded Social Media Screening For H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants

The Department of State has announced that, effective December 15, 2025, all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants will be subject to an online presence review, expanding a requirement previously limited to F, M, and J student and exchange visitor applicants. To support this review, applicants in the H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J categories must make their social media profiles 'public' prior to the visa interview.

Social media vetting will now be part of routine national security screening. Each visa adjudication is considered a national security decision, requiring officers to confirm that applicants pose no security risks, intend to comply with their visa terms and are fully eligible for the classification sought. The expansion underscores the Administration's increased focus on applicants' digital footprints as part of the overall vetting process.

What Employers and Applicants Should Know

Consular officers will review publicly accessible social media content during the visa adjudication process.

Online presence should remain professional, accurate and consistent with DS-160 responses and petition materials.

Applicants should not post misleading or potentially concerning content.

Applicants may be asked to address or clarify information found online.

Enhanced screening may result in additional questions or processing delays.

Recommended Next Steps for Employers

Prepare H-1B and H-4 applicants for public social media review as part of consular processing.

Add social media guidance to internal visa interview preparation checklists.

Confirm consistency across social media, employment history and immigration filings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.