Green And Spiegel, U.S. Announces New Initiative To Protect Citizens Overseas

The Americans Abroad Contingency Program (AACP) delivers pre-travel planning, crisis management, and legal representation when the unexpected occurs.

Green and Spiegel, U.S. has just launched the Americans Abroad Contingency Program (AACP), a first-of-its-kind yearly coverage plan providing pre-travel counseling, real-time legal representation, and immediate support when U.S. citizens experience emergencies abroad.

The program is led by Government Relations Director David "Ian" Hopper, a retired Senior Foreign Service Officer with nearly 23 years of crisis management and consular experience. The AACP is designed for individuals and families preparing for international travel, Americans heading to destinations with limited resources, university study abroad programs and students enrolled overseas, businesses with employees working abroad, and NGOs operating in high-risk regions.

"For 23 years, I encountered Americans who, through unfortunate or unexpected events, went through the worst day of their lives. While I was gratified to be a resource to them through their crisis, in each case there were decisions that could have been made to ameliorate or avoid those outcomes. That's what this program does," said Hopper.

The AACP addresses a growing need for reliable, informed support overseas. Although U.S. Embassies and Consulates play a critical role in assisting Americans abroad, many travelers misunderstand the scope of those services and assume that the government's authorities are far more extensive than reality.

Thanks to a recent legal settlement, attorneys may now represent Americans, including in person, during U.S. Embassy interviews and services. Green and Spiegel's AACP positions travelers to understand risks before departure while ensuring they have trained advocates ready to step in during emergencies ranging from detentions and medical crises to custody complications, family disputes, and threats to personal safety.

"With global travel increasing and international legal systems becoming more complex, Americans deserve both preparation and protection," said Jonathan Grode, U.S. Practice Director and Managing Partner. "This program gives individuals, families, and institutions the confidence of knowing that if the unexpected happens, they have experts who understand the system, the stakes, and how to help."

Hopper brings extensive operational experience from ten overseas postings, including the Middle East and regions where cultural norms and legal systems differ significantly from the United States. His career included responses to terrorist attacks, hostage debriefs, international parental child abductions, evacuations, and the repatriation of vulnerable Americans. He has guided hundreds of families through arrests, deaths, medical emergencies, and mental health crises abroad.

The program uniquely combines pre-travel risk assessments, destination-specific contingency planning, and real-time crisis response and guidance, while also providing coordination with foreign counsel, liaison with U.S. Embassies and Consulates, and legal representation during embassy services and interactions.

Unlike general travel insurance, which covers expenses but does not provide advice, planning, or representation, the AACP ensures travelers have strategic support before, during, and after a crisis. The program also bridges the gap left by U.S. embassies' limitations and helps clients communicate effectively with foreign authorities and service providers.

The Americans Abroad Contingency Program is available immediately.

For more information, please contact AACP@gands-us.com or (215) 395-8959.

