DOS Expands Mandatory Social Media And Online Presence Review For H-1B, H-4, F, M, And J Visa Applicants Effective Dec. 15 (Expect Visa Appointment Cancellations/Rescheduling)

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has announced that, effective Dec. 15, it will expand its current "online presence review" requirement to include all H-1B applicants...

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has announced that, effective Dec. 15, it will expand its current “online presence review” requirement to include all H-1B applicants and their H-4 dependents. This enhanced vetting previously applied only to visa applicants in the F, M, and J student and exchange visitor categories.

In its announcement, DOS indicated that every visa adjudication is a national security decision and that the U.S. government must ensure applicants do not pose a threat to national security or public safety. To verify eligibility and intent, consular officers must use all available information, including an applicant's online presence, reflecting the principle that a U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.

Key Requirements:

Mandatory Online Presence Review: Consular officers will now conduct a formal review of publicly available information for all H-1B/H-4, F, M, and J visa applicants.

Social Media Set to “Public”: Visa applicants in these categories are instructed to change all social media accounts to “public” to facilitate the review. This includes, but is not limited to, platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and others. It remains unclear how far in advance of scheduled interviews that non-public accounts must be converted to public.

The review covers any information available online that may be relevant to confirming a visa applicant's identity, background, and eligibility.

Practical Implications for Visa Applicants:

Visa applicants should expect increased scrutiny of publicly available online content. Inconsistent or misleading online information may delay adjudication or lead to additional questioning. Visa applicants should:

Review their social media profiles for accuracy and consistency with visa-related information.

Ensure usernames, photos, employment history, and affiliations are accurate.

Plan for longer wait times for consular interviews and slower processing due to the expanded vetting requirements.

Impact on H-1B Travel and Visa Appointment Planning:

Visa applicants with upcoming H-1B/H-4 appointments should plan for potential rescheduling, as consular posts will require additional time to complete the new online presence reviews. Many visa interviews scheduled for mid-to-late Dec. 2025 have already been cancelled or rescheduled for dates as far away as mid-2026. As such, employers should anticipate possible travel delays for foreign national employees and dependents.

