U.S. Citizen: You May Be Eligible For Canadian Citizenship Today

This page appears to be a security verification checkpoint that temporarily blocks access while validating the incoming request.

Strongly established within the business community for almost 100 years, De Grandpré Chait favours a niche-oriented approach, offering a specialised state-of-the-art service to its clients. Bringing together award-winning law enthusiasts, the firm’s mission is to listen to, advise, and assist its clients by providing them with effective strategies and solutions, specifically tailored to fit their needs.

Recent amendments to the Canadian Citizenship Act have significantly expanded eligibility criteria for individuals born abroad to Canadian parents or ancestors, beyond the previous first-generation limits.

As a result, many people may now qualify under new provisions of the Canadian Citizenship Act.

You may be eligible if: you were born before December 15, 2025;

at least one of your parents is considered a Canadian citizen by descent;

you can prove your family connection to Canada through official records. That said, the application of these criteria remains fact-specific and may raise interpretive issues depending on your personal circumstances. Determining eligibility often requires a detailed review of your family history, chain of descent, and available supporting documentation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.