Student/Exchange Visitor Visa Processing Resumes With Expanded Screening For Social Media

Last month the State Department temporarily paused processing of all new student and exchange visitor visa appointments (including F, M, and J visas) at U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide while it developed and expanded "social media screening and vetting" and issued new guidance to its diplomatic posts. According to the State Department, that process is complete, and visa processing will again resume for new student and exchange visitor visas appointments. These appointments will now be processed under the new guidance issued to all diplomatic posts.

Per the announcement, student/exchange visitor visa applicants will now be subjected to a "comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence," the purpose of which is to ensure applicants "do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests."

To better assist in this vetting, all affected visa applicants will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to "public." This is in addition to the previous requirement to disclose all of their social media profiles on their visa applications.

Individuals previously affected by this temporary visa processing pause should check their visa scheduling appointment sites to look for new appointment availability.

