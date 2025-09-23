State Department Mandates Visa Appointments In Home Or Residence Countries

On September 6, 2025, the U.S. Department of State announced that, effective immediately, all nonimmigrant visa applicants should schedule their visa appointments in their country of nationality or residence.

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

On September 6, 2025, the U.S. Department of State announced that, effective immediately, all nonimmigrant visa applicants should schedule their visa appointments in their country of nationality or residence. Foreign nationals from countries where the U.S. government does not conduct routine visa operations must apply at designated embassies or consulates, or in their countries of residence.

Quick Hits

As of September 6, 2025, the U.S. Department of State mandates that all nonimmigrant visa applicants must schedule their appointments in their country of nationality or residence.

The new policy is expected to cause longer delays for visa processing, especially in high-volume countries, and requires proof of residency for applicants outside their home countries.

Background

The State Department has previously allowed foreign travelers to apply for nonimmigrant visas at U.S. consulates and embassies outside of their country of nationality or residence, depending on each consulate's capacity. Such applications were referred to as “third country national” nonimmigrant visa applications. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department expanded capacity to process third country visa applications to facilitate visa processing in light of global travel restrictions.

In a reversal of its long-standing policy, the State Department announced on September 6, 2025, that all nonimmigrant visa applicants should apply for visas at U.S. consulates either in their country of nationality or residence. The State Department has further designated specific consulates where nationals of countries without routine U.S. nonimmigrant visa operations must apply.

Analysis and Impact

This change in nonimmigrant visa application policy, coupled with the recent cancellation of visa interview waivers for most visa categories, will likely result in longer delays for visa appointments and processing at U.S. consulates, especially in countries with the highest volume of U.S.-bound travel. Travelers are cautioned to plan well in advance when applying for a nonimmigrant visa and budget extra time for processing.

Travelers who are applying in their countries of residence (outside of their home countries) will be required to provide proof of residency.

Existing nonimmigrant visa appointments for third country national processing should continue to be honored. However, the agency warns that nonimmigrant visa applications for third country nationals may be held to a higher eligibility standard.

The new application requirement does not apply to applicants for A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO visas, and other diplomatic or official visas. Exceptions may be made on a rare basis for humanitarian or foreign policy considerations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.