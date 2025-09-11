The U.S. Department of State has announced changes to both nonimmigrant and immigrant visa interviews. NIV changes are happening immediately (as of September 6, 2025)...

Roth Jackson and Marashlian & Donahue’s strategic alliance delivers premier regulatory, litigation,and transactional counsel in telecommunications, privacy, and AI—guiding global technology innovators with forward-thinking strategies that anticipate risk, support growth, and navigate complex government investigations and litigation challenges.

Changes to the NIV and IV Interview Process

The U.S. Department of State has announced changes to both nonimmigrant and immigrant visa interviews. NIV changes are happening immediately (as of September 6, 2025), and IV changes will take effect on November 1, 2025. Here are important things to know:

Nonimmigrant Visa Interviews:

Where must a nonimmigrant visa interview be scheduled? As of September 6, 2025, applicants must schedule their nonimmigrant visa (NIV) interviews at the U.S. embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or residence, unless they're applying from a specially designated location.

Does this apply to all categories of nonimmigrant visa? It applies to most nonimmigrant visas, but it does not apply to applicants covered by the UN Headquarters agreement or applicants for diplomatic-type visas such as A, G, C 2, C 3, and NATO.

Are any other exceptions available? The Department of State has indicated that rare exceptions may also be allowed for humanitarian or medical emergencies or foreign policy reasons.

What if the nonimmigrant visa applicant is from a country where routine visa services are suspended? Applicants from those countries must apply at designated locations.

Will existing nonimmigrant visa appointments for third-country nationals be impacted? The Department of State has indicated that existing nonimmigrant visa appointments will generally not be canceled.

Immigrant Visa Interviews

What has changed about immigrant visa interview locations? Starting November 1, 2025, immigrant visa applicants will be scheduled for interview at the U.S. embassy or consulate in the country where they live. In some cases, an interview in the applicant's country of nationality may be allowed, but only if requested and approved.

Can an applicant request an immigrant visa interview in a different location? Yes, but the transfer requests must go through the National Visa Center (NVC) instead of the consulate, and this is true even if an interview has been scheduled already.

Will existing immigrant visa appointment be impacted? It appears that existing appointments will not be impacted and will proceed as scheduled.

What if an applicant's country of residence does not have a US consulate or Embassy that handles immigrant visa interviews? Individuals living in those countries will be required to attend their interview at a designated immigrant visa processing post, unless they are a national of another country where there is a U.S. Embassy that handles these interviews.

Are there any exceptions to this new policy about immigrant visa interview location? The Department of State has indicated that it will only consider rare and exceptional situations on a case-by-case basis, such as humanitarian emergencies, urgent medical needs, and foreign policy considerations. Requests will be considered through the National Visa Center and not through the consular office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.