State Department Adjudicating Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants In Their Country Of Nationality Or Residence

On September 6, 2025, the US Department of State (DOS) announced that, effective immediately, applicants for US nonimmigrant visas should schedule visa appointments at the US Consular Post in their country of nationality or residence.

This change means that individuals in common nonimmigrant visa categories — such as H-1B, L-1, and F-1 — should attend interviews for nonimmigrant visa appointments only in their country of nationality or residence. Individuals applying in countries they are residents of must provide proof of residency.

Individuals may not be able to apply for visa appointments in other countries as a "third-country national." If they can schedule an appointment as a third-country national, they may face significantly longer wait times. This is a significant change from historical DOS practice, where many US Consular Posts have accepted third-country applicants.

There are limited exceptions for applicants for diplomatic-type visas, and "rare" exceptions for humanitarian, medical emergency, or foreign policy reasons.

For nationals of countries where the US government is not conducting routine nonimmigrant visa operations, individuals must apply at a designated Consular Post, unless their residence is elsewhere. The list of designated locations can be found here.

DOS states that existing nonimmigrant visa appointments for third-country nationals will generally not be cancelled.

