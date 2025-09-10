ARTICLE
10 September 2025

State Department Adjudicating Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants In Their Country Of Nationality Or Residence

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
On September 6, 2025, the US Department of State (DOS) announced that, effective immediately, applicants for US nonimmigrant visas should schedule...
United States Immigration
Shannon N. Parker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On September 6, 2025, the US Department of State (DOS) announced that, effective immediately, applicants for US nonimmigrant visas should schedule visa appointments at the US Consular Post in their country of nationality or residence.

This change means that individuals in common nonimmigrant visa categories — such as H-1B, L-1, and F-1 — should attend interviews for nonimmigrant visa appointments only in their country of nationality or residence. Individuals applying in countries they are residents of must provide proof of residency.

Individuals may not be able to apply for visa appointments in other countries as a "third-country national." If they can schedule an appointment as a third-country national, they may face significantly longer wait times. This is a significant change from historical DOS practice, where many US Consular Posts have accepted third-country applicants.

There are limited exceptions for applicants for diplomatic-type visas, and "rare" exceptions for humanitarian, medical emergency, or foreign policy reasons.

For nationals of countries where the US government is not conducting routine nonimmigrant visa operations, individuals must apply at a designated Consular Post, unless their residence is elsewhere. The list of designated locations can be found here.

DOS states that existing nonimmigrant visa appointments for third-country nationals will generally not be cancelled.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Shannon N. Parker
Shannon N. Parker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More