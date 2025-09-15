DOS Ends Third-Country Nonimmigrant Visa Appointments

On September 6, 2025, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) announced that nonimmigrant visa (NIV) applicants must schedule their appointments at the U.S. embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or country of residence. Third-country visa appointment scheduling is generally no longer permitted, with limited exceptions. Applicants must be able to demonstrate legal residence in the country where they are applying, if eligibility is based on residency.

Previous Practice of Third Country Visa Appointments

DOS updated instructions on its website over the weekend for scheduling nonimmigrant visa (NIV) interview appointments, effectively ending the practice of scheduling visa appointments at an embassy or country in a third country. Previously, foreign nationals often sought appointments in third countries to avoid long wait times in high-demand posts, to secure earlier interview dates while traveling abroad, or because their home country lacked routine NIV services.

What Happens Now

Although the new rule is effective immediately, applicants with existing NIV appointments that were scheduled before the September 6th update will generally not be canceled. Going forward, however, applicants who apply outside their country of nationality or residence, according to the DOS website, "might find it more difficult to qualify for the visa," and visa fees will not be refunded or transferred.

What If There Are No NIV Operations in Your Home Country

Applicants who need to apply outside their country of nationality or residence should expect longer wait times.

Nationals of countries without routine NIV operations must apply at a designated U.S. embassy or consulate as listed below in the chart from the DOS website.

Designated Locations for Nonimmigrant Visa Processing

NATIONAL OF DESIGNATED LOCATION(S) Afghanistan Islamabad Belarus Vilnius, Warsaw Chad Yaoundé Cuba Georgetown Haiti Nassau Iran Dubai Libya Tunis Niger Ouagadougou Russia Astana, Warsaw Somalia Nairobi South Sudan Nairobi Sudan Cairo Syria Amman Ukraine Krakow, Warsaw Venezuela Bogota Yemen Riyadh Zimbabwe Johannesburg

Additional Notes for Visa Appointments

DOS outlined exceptions for applicants seeking A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO visas, diplomatic/official visas, or travel under the UN Headquarters Agreement. Limited exceptions may also apply for humanitarian, medical, or foreign policy reasons.

Before scheduling a visa appointment, applicants should check the official U.S. embassy or consulate website for the most up-to-date requirements, procedures, and operating status.

This update supersedes all previous guidance on nonimmigrant visa applications and designated processing locations.

Planning Ahead: Practical Steps for Visa Applicants

To minimize disruption and prepare effectively under the new rules, applicants and employers should consider:

Plan Early: Build in extra time for scheduling since appointments must now be made in the country of nationality or residence.

Know Your Post: Nationals of countries without NIV services should confirm their designated consular post before making travel plans.

Check Alternatives: In some cases, it may be faster to explore U.S.-based options like extensions or changes of status rather than departing for consular processing.

Budget Wisely: Appointment fees are non-refundable and non-transferable. Schedule carefully to avoid lost costs.

Stay Informed: Consular websites update frequently; always check requirements and wait times before scheduling.

Communicate Internally: Employers should circulate quick-reference guidance to employees likely to be affected, to prevent last-minute surprises.

