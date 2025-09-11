New Limits On Nonimmigrant U.S. Visa Appointments Outside Country Of Residence

As of September 6, 2025, the Department of State (DOS) appears to be limiting the ability for applicants to make nonimmigrant visa appointments outside of their country of nationality or residence (limitation does not apply to A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO, diplomatic-type, and official-type visas). This policy change is not expected to impact existing nonimmigrant visa appointments.

The DOS has always preferred that visa appointments be made at the applicant's country of nationality or residence, but it has been possible to make visa appointments in other countries. For example, some applicants have been able to obtain H-1B visa stamps in Canada instead of traveling outside of North America to receive a visa stamp. The recent announcement suggests that the DOS is attempting to significantly limit an applicant's ability to travel to more geographically convenient countries to obtain a visa stamp.

A valid nonimmigrant visa stamp is required to enter the United States from abroad in that status (e.g., H-1B, L-1, F-1, etc.). The DOS's new restriction may lead to increased wait times for visa appointments in countries that already have high visa demands. This policy change underscores the importance of scheduling necessary nonimmigrant visa appointments prior to departing the United States.

